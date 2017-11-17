Ageless Larry Fitzgerald signs contract extension with Cardinals for 2018

It doesn't look like Larry Fitzgerald plans on retiring anytime soon, and if he does come back for the 2018 season, he's going to do it with the only team he's ever known.

Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday morning that would keep the wide receiver in Arizona through the end of the 2018 season. A possible extension was first reported as close by Pro Football Talk on Thursday. The former first-round pick, who was taken third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, has spent his entire 14-year career with the Cardinals, and it's starting to look like he doesn't plan on ever playing for another NFL team.

Although Fitzgerald had been recently mulling over the possibility of retirement, his numbers suggest that he can still play at an elite level, which is why this deal would make sense for both sides. Fitzgerald could still consider retirement during the offseason, but if he decides to hold off on calling it a career for at least one more year, he'll return to Arizona.

Through nine games this season, the 34-year-old has caught 60 passes for 677 yards, both of which rank in the top 10 of the NFL this year. Overall, Fitzgerald has caught 1,185 passes for 15,066 yards and 107 touchdowns during his career, which are numbers that will almost definitely put him in the Hall of Fame.

As long as he doesn't get injured, Fitzgerald could finish the 2018 season ranked No. 2 all-time in catches and receiving yards. Though he's sixth in receiving yards now, he's less than 1,000 yards away from passing Terrell Owens for second all-time. Getting the No. 2 spot for receptions is more difficult, as he's 140 receptions behind Tony Gonzalez in the second spot. Fitzgerald also has a good shot to end up at the No. 6 spot on the all-time list for touchdown catches.

With Fitzgerald inching closer to an extension, that will tie him to Carson Palmer's deal, which is exactly what he wanted. Back in April 2016, Fitzgerald had said that he might retire if Palmer didn't return to Arizona.

"A lot of it's tied to Carson -- Carson's playing at a high level," Fitzgerald said at the time. "I don't want to go through any other quarterback situations."

Shortly after making those comments, the Cardinals decided to sign both Fitzgerald and Palmer to extensions, with Palmer's going through the 2018 season. Now that Fitzgerald is locked up for another season, it looks like the Cardinals plan on riding their seasoned veterans for at least one more run at an NFC title.