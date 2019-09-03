Agent says Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys are 'very close' to a new contract, believes he can play Week 1 vs. Giants

Conflicting reports have muddied the truth behind continued contract negotiations between Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back's agent Rocky Arceneaux now wants people to believe a new deal is coming sooner rather than later.

Arriving in Dallas on Tuesday night from Cabo San Lucas, where Elliott has spent much of the summer training, Arceneaux told reporters at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport that his client and the Cowboys are "very close" to an agreement, then assured them that both he and the team are "committed" to getting the two-time Pro Bowler a long-term contract.

"I think Zeke is showing he's committed by coming back to Dallas," Arceneaux said, as ESPN's Todd Archer reported. "We didn't come here not to do a deal ... We're talking. They're committed, and we're committed. That's why we are here."

NFL reporter Michael Gehlken reported that Arcenaux added he believes Elliott should be able to play immediately -- Week 1 vs. the New York Giants.

Elliott's agent continued by telling reporters the running back is in shape and ready to play on Sunday, when the Cowboys open their 2019 season against the New York Giants, with Elliott himself simply adding, "I've been ready."

All this, of course, comes just a few days after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threw his latest in a growing list of jabs at Elliott, suggesting rather bluntly that Zeke is "not the ingredient that will win" Dallas a Super Bowl. Jones had previously told reporters the team doesn't need a rushing champion to win a title, dropped a "Zeke who?" line during the preseason and drew criticism from Elliott supporters like Marshall Faulk, who helped train the former first-round draft pick in Mexico this offseason.

Things may very well be heating up on the negotiation front, however, with the team's Week 1 regular season debut just days away.

NFL Network reported following Elliott's arrival that he and Arceneaux are headed to the Cowboys' facility with the goal of making Elliott the highest-paid running back in the league.