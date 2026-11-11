The 2026 trade deadline day didn't produce fireworks like last year, when the New York Jets dealt their best two defensive players in cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The most consequential deadline day move was the Minnesota Vikings' reunion with Kirk Cousins, who was the team's quarterback from 2018 through 2023. The Vikings addressed a glaring need at quarterback by acquiring Cousins for a 2027 third-round pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have a 6-2 record, went all in to win Super Bowl LXI by making aggressive moves a day earlier. Safety Jessie Bates III was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was obtained from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick. The Jaguars also traded a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Here are three more trades that should have been made before the deadline that may have improved teams' chances of making the postseason or going on a deep playoff run. The financial ramifications of the moves are highlighted. Salary cap space is based on NFLPA data.

An acquiring team would have needed enough salary cap room to absorb the remainder of the player's current salary. Since the trades would have occurred after Week 9's games, the acquiring team would have been responsible for half of a player's 2026 base salary (9 of 18 total weeks) and any other applicable salary components in his contract.

Trades can't be executed again until the 2027 league year begins on next March 11.

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to New York Giants

Giants get: Jonathan Taylor, 2028 sixth-round pick

Colts get: 2027 second-round pick, 2028 third-round pick

Taylor Remaining 2026 Salary: $ 3.97 million

Colts 2026 Salary Cap Savings: $4.60 million

Giants 2026 Salary Cap Room: $6.18 million

Colts 2027 Dead Money: $10 million ($11.02 million 2027 Salary Cap Savings)

The Colts went into fire sale mode after firing general manager Chris Ballard six games into the season. Criticism about the return when dealing perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner may have contributed to the Colts holding firm on a steep asking price for Taylor. The Colts reportedly wanted a first-round pick or something comparable to the 2023 second, third, and fourth-round picks and the 2024 fifth-round pick the Carolina Panthers received from the San Francisco 49ers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey during the 2022 season to part with Taylor.

That type of haul wasn't realistic. McCaffrey was 26 when he was dealt, while Taylor turns 28 in January. There's also a big discrepancy in mileage. Taylor's 1,712 career carries are almost double the 866 carries McCaffrey had with the Panthers prior to his trade.

Taylor joined the exclusive $20-million-per-running-back club in August. He signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension (worth up to $47 million through incentives) with $39.02 million in guarantees and $23 million fully guaranteed at signing. Taylor's remaining 2026 compensation consists of $3.49 million in base salary and $480,000 of per-game active roster bonuses. Additionally, $625,000 of Taylor's $1 million in 2026 incentives is a salary cap charge because it is classified as likely to be earned, making a $4.595 million 2026 cap hit with him for the acquiring team. Taylor has two years worth $34 million remaining on his contract after this season. He is scheduled to make $16.02 million in 2027 and $17.98 million in 2028.

The Colts could revisit a trade for Taylor during the offseason. It's likely that Taylor's trade value won't be any higher in the future.

The Giants reportedly were willing to give the Colts a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and an unnamed player for Taylor before pulling the offer. According to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan, the Giants called multiple teams about finding a workhorse running back as the trade deadline approached.

Rams get: Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars get: 2027 second-round pick

Remaining 2026 Salary: $537,500

Jaguars 2026 Salary Cap Savings: $537,500

Rams 2026 Salary Cap Room: $248,672

Jaguars 2027 Dead Money: $1.8M ($2.8M Salary Cap Savings)

After his stellar 2024 rookie season in which he had 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, Thomas has struggled ever since Liam Coen took over as Jaguars head coach. The 2024 first-round pick has become an afterthought in Jacksonville's passing game. Week 9's game against the Baltimore Ravens was the first time in Thomas' NFL career he wasn't targeted at least once. Thomas has 10 receptions, 117 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in eight games this season. Josh Cameron, a 2026 sixth-round pick, has more offensive snaps than Thomas since Week 4.

The Jaguars, who are in win-now mode, rebuffed trade interest in Thomas despite his dwindling role. Moving Thomas would have allowed the Jaguars to recoup some of the draft capital from Monday's trades. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade in October could have served as a blueprint. The Arizona Cardinals received a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for Harrison—2024's fourth overall pick—and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

A 5-4 record didn't seem imaginable when the Rams were the heavy favorites to win Super Bowl LXI before the season started. Injuries have decimated the Rams receiving corps. Davante Adams was put on injured reserve after rupturing a hamstring tendon in Week 6's game against the Cardinals. His estimated recovery time is six to 10 weeks, likely putting his likely return in early December. Puka Nacua suffered a sprained MCL, sprained PCL, and turf toe in his right leg at the end of Week 9's win over the Washington Commanders. He is expected to miss at least a month but has not been put on IR.

Out of the 26 targets to wide receivers against the Commanders, 19 went to Nacua. The remaining wide receivers on the Rams' 53-man roster have caught 18 passes for 261 yards with one touchdown this season.

Thomas would have been a major short-term upgrade with Adams and Nacua out. He also could have been a younger, lower-cost potential replacement for a soon-to-be 33-year-old Adams, who has an expiring contract. Thomas, who is 24, is under contract in 2027 for a fully guaranteed $2,794,089. A fifth-year option for 2028 could be picked up by May 1 next offseason for around $19.5 million.

The big problem is that the Rams wouldn't have had any picks in the first two days of the 2027 NFL Draft if they had acquired Thomas. The 2027 first-round pick was part of the acquisition cost to get reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in June. The 2027 third-round pick was one of four draft choices the Kansas City Chiefs received for cornerback Trent McDuffie in March.

Restructuring a contract would have been necessary given the Rams' tight salary cap situation to handle Thomas' remaining $537,500 2026 base salary. Quarterback Matthew Stafford would have been a prime candidate since he has 2026's largest cap number at $48,267,348.

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard to Green Bay Packers

Packers receive: Tony Pollard

Titans receive: Conditional 2027 fourth-round pick (becomes a third-round pick if Packers advance to Super Bowl LXI and Pollard leads Packers in rushing after trade)

Remaining 2026 Salary: $3.61 million

Titans 2026 Salary Cap Savings: $3.64 million

Packers 2026 Cap Room: $5.67 million

Titans 2027 Dead Money: None (Expiring Contract)

The Packers are one-dimensional offensively, ranking second in the NFL with 279.7 passing yards per game and last with 68.2 rushing yards per game. Running back Josh Jacobs' broken right ring finger, suffered in Week 9's win over the New England Patriots, required surgery. He could be out for three weeks.

Jacobs has been ineffective since coming off the commissioner's exempt list. He missed the first six games of the season on the exempt list while the league was investigating a possible violation of the personal conduct policy related to an alleged domestic violence incident. Jacobs has gained only 80 yards on 36 rushing attempts and scored one touchdown in three games. He is averaging 2.2 yards per carry this year, the lowest average of his career.

Pollard would have given Green Bay's running game a boost. He is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. Pollard is averaging 3.53 yards after contact per carry, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Packers have plenty of 2027 draft capital, owning 11 picks. This includes four expected compensatory picks. The Packers already have two fourth-round picks.

The Titans are going nowhere fast with a 1-7 record. Dealing All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the franchise's cornerstone, and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks (2027 and 2028) and a 2027 fourth-round pick last week, then safety Amani Hooker and 2027 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2027 second-round pick on trade deadline day only increase Tennessee's chances of having the league's worst record and 2027's first-round pick.

Pollard is making $7.25 million this year in the final year of a three-year, $21.75 million contract (worth up to $24 million with incentives) signed in 2024 free agency. The $7.25 million consists of a $6.74 million base salary and $510,000 in roster bonuses ($30,000 per active game). There's also $750,000 in incentives that are unlikely to be earned, based primarily on Pollard's statistical achievements. Because Green Bay's bye is in Week 11 and Tennessee's was in Week 9, Pollard would have missed out on $30,000 in per-game roster bonuses, with him able to play a maximum of 16 games this season.

It may not make the most sense for a rebuilding Titans team to re-sign Pollard, who will be 30 in April. The Titans will get a 2028 third-round compensatory pick at best for Pollard if he goes elsewhere in free agency during the offseason.