Agent's Take: 21 NFL players who earned (or fell short of) their performance bonuses

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was on track to earn a $500,000 incentive, which requires him to make 90 percent or more of his field goal attempts, at the three-quarters mark of the NFL season.

He had converted 22 of 23 field goals (95.7 percent) prior to Week 13's contest against the Bills. Vinatieri missed both of his tries during a blizzard in Buffalo to drop to 88 percent on the season. The NFL's oldest player made both of his field goals the following week against the Broncos. Vinatieri's chances at the money ended in Baltimore's rainy, windy conditions of Week 16's game against the Ravens, when he went three for five. At 84.4 percent (27 of 32) heading into the season finale, Vinatieri would need to go 18 for 18 against the Texans to reach the 90 percent mark.

Performance bonuses can be divided into two basic categories: incentives and salary escalators. Both types can be used to bridge the financial gap when there is a disagreement about a player's value in a negotiation between a player's agent and the team. Incentives are also a way for a player taking a pay cut to make back some or all of the money he is losing through the salary reduction.

Incentives are usually designed to be classified as not likely to be earned (NLTBE), so that they will not count against the salary cap when a deal is signed. Generally, any incentives with higher thresholds than the player or team's statistical performance in the prior season qualify as NLTBE. The most frequent categories for individual achievement are playing time or based on the player's primary function (i.e.: receptions or receiving yards for a wide receiver). Coupling an individual achievement with a team statistical performance also makes an incentive NLTBE. If earned, a team will incur a salary cap charge for most incentives after the playoffs end. Incentives are typically paid in February or March following the season in which they are earned.

Per-game roster bonuses are treated as incentives under the salary cap even though they are included in the base value of a contract. Considered to be a part of the five-year, $110 million contract extension quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed with the Packers in 2013 are $600,000 of annual game-day active-roster bonuses ($37,500). Two stints on injured reserved this season are costing Rodgers $337,500 because he isn't earning nine games worth of the roster bonuses.

Incentives are preferable to escalators. Triggering an escalator doesn't necessarily mean that the player will make the increased salary. The escalated amount is rarely guaranteed, so teams can still ask the player to take a pay cut or release him without incurring the financial obligation. John Abraham can relate. The Atlanta Falcons cut the defensive end instead paying him for the 2013 season after he triggered a $1 million base-salary increase by reaching the required playtime and getting 10 sacks in 2012.

The final weeks of a season can create an interesting dilemma for teams that have players with incentives and salary escalators hanging in the balance. Resting a player with money on the line to preserve him for the postseason or to evaluate unproven players on teams out of playoff contention can be create friction between the locker room and the coaches/management. Titans running back DeMarco Murray hit the first threshold of a rushing-touchdown incentive worth $200,000 for nine such scores with three games left in the 2016 season. Three more touchdowns on the ground were worth an additional $200,000. Coincidence or not, Derrick Henry, his backup, scored all three of Tennessee's rushing touchdowns near the goal line in the final three contests while Murray remained stuck at nine.

There are entirely too many performance bonuses in NFL contracts to recognize them all. Here's a look at 2017 performance bonuses for 20 noteworthy NFL players in addition to Vinatieri. Thirteen of the players are earning bonuses. The other seven won't be due to injury or inadequate performance.

Earned Bonuses

Maximum: $5.5 Million

Expected Bonus: $3 Million

$5.5 million of incentives were added to Gronkowski's contract just for 2017 because of his continued unhappiness with the deal he signed in 2012, which made him the NFL's highest-paid tight end. A one-game suspension in Week 14 for a cheap shot on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, along with missing another game early in the season because of a thigh bruise, have put earning the entire $5.5 million in jeopardy. Gronkowski is assured of $3 million by hitting the 1,000 receiving-yard mark. He needs at least 90% offensive playtime, 80 catches, 1,200 receiving yards or 14 touchdowns for the extra $2.5 million. The playtime and touchdowns marks are unattainable. Eleven catches or 116 receiving yards in the season finale against the Jets will suffice. Gronkowski can also max out his incentives if he is named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who earned the honor in 2016, is Gronkowski's main competition for the media's consideration.

Maximum: $5.5 Million

Expected Bonus: $1.4 Million

Lynch's chance to play for his hometown Raiders prompted the Oakland native to end his one-year retirement. After a swap of late-round picks with the Seahawks to acquire Lynch's rights, the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $9 million deal. Lynch has already made an extra $800,000 for his rushing total. He picked up $400,000 at 500 rushing yards and another $400,000 for 600 rushing yards. Lynch has 790 rushing yards. He needs 10 more yards on the ground for additional $600,000, and 1,000 yards rushing would raise the total to $2 million. Starting at 1,100 yards, it's an extra $250,000 with every additional 100 yards up to 1,600. Lynch has seven rushing touchdowns. He picks up $250,000 by rushing for two more. He gets another $250,000 at 12 rushing touchdowns. There's $1.5 million based on individual honors or Lynch's performance in the postseason that won't be earned because the Raiders aren't going to the playoffs.

Maximum: $750,000

Expected Bonus: $750,000

The future Hall of Famer's reunion with the team that made him the second-overall pick in the 2002 draft has been a success. Peppers is tied for ninth in the NFL with 11 sacks despite being part of a defensive-end rotation with Mario Addison and Charles Johnson. Seven sacks put Peppers in the money with $250,000. Nine sacks was worth $250,000 more. Reaching 11sacks raised the total to $750,000. Peppers' 154.5 career sacks rank fourth on the all-time list.

Maximum: $3.75 Million

Expected Bonus: $1.75 Million

Johnson reduced his $6 million 2017 salary by $3.75 million to $2.25 million with an opportunity to make the money back because the 35 year old suffered the second Achilles tear of his career late in the 2016 season. $3.25 million is tied to Johnson's defensive playtime this season: $750,000 is for 50 percent defensive playtime and the Chiefs improving their league ranking from 2016 in a laundry list of defensive statistical categories. Johnson has met the playtime requirement because he's been on the field for 81.7 percent of Kansas City's defensive snaps (806 of 981 plays) but sacks are the only category where there has been an improvement in ranking. The Chiefs are currently 26th in the NFL after ranking 28th in defense last season. If there isn't any improvement in the specified defensive categories, Kansas City playing in the AFC Championship game instead is sufficient. There's an additional $1 million for Johnson's defensive playtime reaching 75 percent. It goes up $1 million with at least 85 percent playtime and tops out at $2.5 million with 90 percent or more playtime. The remaining $500,000 is a Pro Bowl bonus, which Johnson didn't earn.

Maximum: $1.5 Million

Expected Bonus: $1 Million

During the preseason, $1.5 million of performance bonuses were added to the four-year, $26 million contract Graham signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2015, which has left him underpaid. Graham has a career-high 9.5 sacks this season. A $250,000 incentive was earned and a raised his 2018 base salary from $6.5 million to $6.75 million when he got his seventh sack. Reaching nine sacks brought Graham's incentive total to $500,000. Graham's 2018 base salary increased another $250,000 to $7 million. Twelve sacks would increase it an additional $250,000. A Pro-Bowl selection would have added $250,000 more to Graham's 2018 base salary, but this raise can also be accomplished by being named first- or second-team All-Pro. Graham received second-team honors in 2016 from the AP.

Maximum: $750,000

Expected Bonus: $750,000

Thielen was scheduled to make $2.746 million as a restricted free agent before signing a four-year, $19.246 million deal in April, in which he gave up three unrestricted free agency years for $16.5 million. The undrafted free agent has taken his game to a different level this season after a breakout 2016 campaign in which he caught 68 passes for 967 yards with five touchdowns. Thielen is the first Vikings player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Sidney Rice in 2009. His 1,215 receiving yards are the fifth-most in the NFL. He's in a tie for seventh with 85 receptions. Thielen's 2018 base salary has already increased from $2.85 million to $3.35 million by catching 70 passes. It went up another $250,000 to $3.65 million with 80 receptions and tops out at $3.85 million if Thielen reaches 90 catches. Fortunately for Thielen, the Vikings will be playing for a first-round playoff bye against the Bears in Week 17, though they could earn the bye even with a loss.

Maximum: $750,000

Expected Bonus: $500,000

Signing Whitworth to a three-year deal with a $33.75 million base value has paid immediate dividends for the Rams. The 36 year old has helped solidify an offensive line that ranked 31st in sacks allowed last season with 49. The Rams have given up 25 sacks this season, which is tied for seventh best in the NFL, and are leading the league in scoring. Whitworth has secured a $500,000 bonus because his offensive playtime has reached 75 percent (it's at 94.7) and the Rams hit the nine-win mark (they're 11-4). Whitworth can make another $250,000 if the Rams win a playoff game because of his playtime and the Rams ranking higher than 13th in points scored.

Maximum: $550,000

Expected Bonus: $550,000

Slay needed two of the following three achievements to trigger a $550,000 2018 base salary escalator: (1) five or more interceptions, (2) 80 percent or more defensive playtime, or (3) a Pro Bowl berth. Slay leads the NFL with seven interceptions. He's been on the field for 97.6 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps (997 of 1,021 plays). Slay also was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Since Slay accomplished all three, his 2018 base salary goes from $2,176,269 to $2,726,269.

Maximum: $1 Million

Expected Bonus: $1 Million

After a Pro Bowl 2016 season, the 35 year old agreed to a one-year, $9.125 million extension running through the 2018 season. His $1.4 million of incentives based on sacks for 2017 were replaced by $1 million of annual playtime incentives. As long as the Dolphins are 27th or better in total defense, Wake gets $750,000 if his defensive playtime is at least 50 percent. The amount increases to $1 million with playtime of 55 percent or more. Wake has played 59.3 percent of the defensive snaps and Miami is 18th in total defense.

Maximum: $1 Million

Expected Bonus: $1 Million

Zeurlein was having a historic 2017 season in which he was on pace to break the NFL kicker scoring record of 166 points set by David Akers in 2011 before back problems landed him on injured reserve with two games to go. He ends his season hitting 38 of 40 field goals (95 percent) while scoring 158 points. A 90 percent or better conversion rate on field goals with the Rams making the playoffs earned Zuerlein $750,000. Zuerlein also gets $250,000 for his selection to the Pro Bowl.

Maximum: $1.5 Million

Expected Bonus: $625,000

Decker signed a one-year, $4 million deal (worth up to $5.5 million) days after the Jets released him in June. He has 51 catches for 545 yards with one touchdown. Decker can make as much as $625,000 based on his receptions. He gets $ 125,000 for reaching 30 catches. Each additional 10 catches up to 70 are worth an extra $125,000. There's a maximum of $625,000 for Decker's receiving yards. It's $125,000 once he gets 450 yards. Each additional 100 yards up to 850 earns him another $125,000. There's also $250,000 for four or more touchdown catches.

Maximum: $2 Million

Expected Bonus: $750,000

A six-sack performance against the Cowboys during Atlanta's ninth game of the season raised Clayborn's sack total to eight to put him in line for a $750,000 incentive. He has only one and half sacks in the six game since then. Clayborn getting another half sack for his 10th of the season will give him another $500,000. A 12-sack season would be worth $2 million. Payment is also contingent on Clayborn being on Atlanta's 53-man roster or injured reserve list for Sunday's regular season finale, which shouldn't be an issue.

Maximum: $7 Million

Expected Bonus: $1.625 Million

McCown's one-year deal with a $6 million base value contains a clause where he receives $125,000 for each game he takes at least 50 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps. He was on track to earn the entire $2 million before breaking his left hand in the 13th game of the season against the Broncos. There's $5 million for McCown's playtime being at least 65 percent, which it is. The Jets have been more competitive than expected, as they were thought to be tanking the season after parting ways with several high profile veteran players at various points throughout the offseason.

Pro Bowl Bonuses

Numerous NFL contracts contain Pro Bowl bonuses. In order to cash in on a Pro Bowl bonus, players must be selected on the original ballot and participate in the game unless medical excused or playing in the Super Bowl. Getting into the game as an alternate doesn't meet the requirements for payment.

Nine players have earned a Pro Bowl bonus this year. It will be 10 if the Ravens make the postseason. Safety Eric Weddle has a $1 million incentive for the Pro Bowl and the Ravens being in the playoffs. The Ravens control their playoff destiny.

Three Raiders offensive lineman earned an incentive for a Pro Bowl berth. Guard Kelechi Osemele, tackle Donald Penn and center Rodney Hudson make $300,000, $250,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The Pro Bowl is profitable for three Eagles. Tight end Zach Ertz earned a $100,000 incentive. His 2019, 2020 and 2021 base salaries also increase by $250,000. Tackle Lane Johnson's 2018 through 2021 base salaries escalate by $250,000. Guard Brandon Brooks' 2018, 2019 and 2020 base salaries are going up by $250,000.

Bills safety Micah Hyde picks up $400,000 for his first Pro Bowl berth. Patriots special team ace Matthew Slater earns $150,000. Slater will make another $50,000 if the Patriots return to the Super Bowl or beat the Jets on Sunday for their 13th regular-season win.

Bonuses That Won't Be Earned

Unearned bonus: $5.5 Million

The Saints dealt Peterson to the Cardinals four games into the season for a conditional 2018 sixth-round draft pick when it become apparent he was the odd man out in a crowded backfield. The two-year contract the Cardinals assumed is worth up to $15.25 million through salary escalators and incentives. There is a total of $1 million of incentives annually based on Peterson's rushing total each season. It's $150,000 for 750 yards. The amount increases to $250,000 at 1,000 yards. It goes up to $750,000 at 1,250 yards with another $250,000 for 1,500 yards. Peterson can make a maximum of $750,000 depending on how many touchdowns he scores. He gets $250,000 for six touchdowns and an additional $250,000 with eight scores. The remaining $250,000 is contingent on hitting the end zone at least 10 times and leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns. $1 million is tied to team success and Peterson rushing for at least 750 yards. It's $250,000 for playing in the wild card or divisional playoff rounds. There's $250,000 more for an NFC Championship game appearance. The final $250,000 is for playing in the Super Bowl. Any incentives earned in 2017 also get added to Peterson's weekly roster bonuses during the 2018 season, which currently total $1.25 million. Peterson may have had a chance at the lowest threshold of 750 rushing yards had he not gone on injured reserve because of his neck. He finished the season with 529 rushing yards in 10 games.

Unearned bonus: $2 million

It isn't a stretch to think that the Vikings would be in the same position or better, NFC North champions with a chance for a first-round bye, if Bradford hadn't landed on injured reserve with knee problems. Bradford's outstanding performance in the season opener against the Saints, in which he completed 84.4 percent of passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns, earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He played only one more half of football before having minor surgery on his left knee. As much as $2 million of incentives could have been earned through a lengthy Minnesota playoff run. Bradford has a $250,000 bonus if the Vikings win a wild-card game with him taking a minimum of 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the game. It's $500,000 each for wins in the divisional playoff round and NFC Championship game. A Super Bowl win is worth $1 million. The same playtime requirement as with the wild-card game is necessary with each successive contest.

Unearned bonus: $2 Million

Olsen contemplated a training camp holdout because he felt he had outperformed the three-year, $22.5 million extension he signed in 2015. Olsen had been the NFL's most productive tight end over the last three seasons (2014-2016) averaging just over 80 receptions, 1,061 receiving yards and five touchdowns catches. $2 million of incentives were added to his 2017 contract year shortly before the start of the regular season. The incentives were all for naught because a broken right foot sidelined him for nine games. Olsen has a bonus of $250,000 for at least 70 catches, with another $250,000 for 80 grabs. There's $250,000 for at least 825 receiving yards. It's $500,000 for reaching the 1,000 yard mark and tops out at $750,000 with 1,100 yards. Provided 50 balls are caught, averaging 12.5 or more yards per catch is worth $250,000. At least a 13.3 yard average earns another $250,000 as does 14.3 per catch. Olsen has a $250,000 Pro Bowl bonus. It's $500,000 instead with a first team All-NFL selection by the AP. There's a cap of $2 million Olsen can earn even if he hit all of the required thresholds.

Unearned bonus: $1.85 Million

Murray cut $5.45 million out of the base value of the remaining four years of his contract to help facilitate his 2016 trade from the Eagles to the Titans while adding $1.85 million of annual incentives. He made $700,000 during a Pro Bowl 2016 season in which he led the AFC with 1,287 rushing yards. Derrick Henry cutting into Murray's workload prevented him from earning any bonus money this season. It's $250,000 for reaching 1,000 rushing yards and an additional $150,000 for hitting the 1,250 yard mark. There's $750,000 total for yards topping out at 1,500. It's $200,000 for nine rushing touchdowns and another $150,000 with 12 scores on the ground. Murray has a maximum of $750,000 with 15 rushing touchdowns. He has $100,000 for being selected to the Pro Bowl and $250,000 if named AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

Unearned bonus: $2 Million

Lee's 2016 performance is the only time he has triggered a playtime base salary escalator available for his 2015 through 2019 contract years. He is falling short of the required 80 percent defensive playtime to raise his 2018 salary by $2 million this season. Lee's playtime is 57.5 percent because he has missed five games with a hamstring injury.

Unearned bonus: $2 Million

A softer-than-anticipated market enabled New England to get Hightower to return on a four-year, $35.5 million deal with a team-friendly structure worth a maximum of $43.5 million. Hightower won't get the maximum because he isn't earning any of his $2 million of yearly incentives. Thanks to a torn pectoral muscle and right knee sprain, Hightower has appeared in only five games this season. Hightower earns $375,000 for 65 percent or more defensive playtime, with an additional $250,000 for 70 percent. He gets another $250,000 for 75 percent or more playtime and $125,000 more for at least 80 percent of New England's defensive snaps. There is $500,000 for making the Pro Bowl and an additional $500,000 for being first-team All-Pro.

Unearned bonus: $2.5 Million

The Rams inexplicably gave Austin a four-year extension in 2016 averaging approximately $10.5 million per year with $28.5 million of guarantees. The deal also has $14 million of incentives and base salary escalators. Austin has yet to earn any of his bonuses. Austin has seen only spot duty this season with the wholesale changes the Rams have made at wide receiver. He has a career low 279 yards from scrimmage (combined rushing and receiving yards). Austin earns $250,000 each time he has 1,000 combined receiving and rushing yards in a season. Every additional 125 combined yards up to 1,375 is worth an extra $250,000, except the highest threshold also requires at least nine wins by the Rams or a playoff berth. The amount earned is added to the following year's base salary as well. There are also annual incentives for touchdowns between $250,000 and $500,000 with 10 scores as the highest threshold.