The decisions on fifth-year options are somewhat obscured because of the timing. NFL teams typically don't turn their attention to fifth-year options until the conclusion of the NFL Draft, which takes place April 24-April 26 this year, when the window to pick up options is coming to a close. The window with 2022 first-round picks began Jan. 6, a day after the 2024 regular season ended. The options must be exercised no later than May 2.

The decision to pick up options is more complicated because the 2020 NFL collective bargaining agreement changed how fifth-year options operate. The fifth-year salary is fully guaranteed when the option is exercised. A player's fourth-year base salary will also become fully guaranteed at the time the option year is picked up if it wasn't already.

Previously, the fifth year was guaranteed for injury upon exercise of the option. The option year become fully guaranteed on the first day of the league year in the fifth contract year.

The option-year salaries are no longer strictly tied to where a player was drafted (i.e. top 10 or outside of top 10). Originally, the fifth-year salary for the top 10 picks was the transition tender (average of the ten highest salaries) at a player's position when the option was exercised. With players selected outside of the top 10 (picks 11-32), the fifth-year salary was the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player's position.

Performance now dictates the option-year salaries. With two or more Pro Bowl selections on the original ballot during the first three seasons of contracts, the fifth-year salary is the franchise tender, which is the average of the five highest salaries, for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract. One Pro Bowl selection on the original ballot during the first three seasons of deals puts the fifth-year salary at the transition tender, which is the average of the 10 highest salaries, for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract.

Participating in 75% of offensive or defensive plays, whichever is applicable, in two of the first three seasons of deals or an average of at least 50% playtime in each of the first three seasons sets the fifth-year salary at the average of the third through 20th highest salaries at a player's position. For first-round picks who don't fall into any of these three categories, the fifth-year salary is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player's position.

Contracts for draft choices can't be renegotiated until the conclusion of a player's third regular season, which means players selected in the 2022 draft are eligible to sign new deals.

Thirty-one of the 32 first-round picks in the 2022 draft were eligible for the fifth-year option when the exercise period began. (Note: Thirty-second overall pick Lewis Cine wasn't because the Minnesota Vikings released him last August.)

Here's a look at each eligible 2022 first round pick's situation regarding the option year.

First pick: Travon Walker (DE) -- Jacksonville Jaguars

Fifth-year option: $15.196 million

The Jaguars exercised the option for Walker's fifth year a couple of weeks ago. Walker is coming off back-to-back double-digit sack seasons with 10 and 10.5 respectively in 2023 and 2024.

Second pick: Aidan Hutchinson (DE) -- Detroit Lions

Fifth-year option: $19.872 million

Lions president Rod Wood played coy about Hutchinson's option year on Monday during a pre-draft event at the Detroit Economic Club. He did say Hutchinson was going to be in Detroit for the "long haul."

The long haul could be sooner rather than later. The Lions have a history of being proactive with All-Pro-caliber first-round picks, which bodes well for Hutchinson. Frank Ragnow signed a four-year contract extension in May 2021 after his third NFL season that made him the league's highest-paid center. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell didn't play under his rookie contract for a fourth year. He received a four-year extension last April, a day before the 2024 NFL Draft, that put him at the top of the offensive lineman salary hierarchy.

Hutchinson was the leading candidate to be the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he suffered a season-ending broken fibula and tibia in his left leg during a Week 6 contest against the Cowboys. At the time, Hutchinson had a league-leading 7.5 sacks and 45 quarterback pressures in only five games.

Just as impressive was Hutchinson 38.3% in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush win-rate metric. To put Hutchinson's win rate into perspective, Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett's 23.1% pass-rush win rate was PFF's best for the entire 2024 season.

Garrett became the NFL's first $40 million-per-year non-quarterback in March with a four-year, $160 million extension. The perennial All-Pro's contract includes non-quarterback records of $123,596,125 in overall guarantees and $88.8 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Hutchinson will likely become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback with his new deal. That distinction currently belongs to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. He signed a four-year, $161 million extension averaging $40.25 million per year in March.

Third pick: Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) -- Houston Texans

Fifth-year option: $17.595 million

The Texans were proactive with Stingley. He massively re-set the cornerback market, which was long overdue, in March. Stingley's three-year extension $90 million extension, which factors in the fifth year option, with a defensive back record $89,026,026 in guarantees averages $30 million per year.

Fourth pick: Sauce Gardner (CB) -- New York Jets

Fifth-year option: $20.187 million

Picking Gardner's option year was a no-brainer before new Jets general manager Darren Mougey confirmed it during Monday's pre-draft press conference. Gardner had a right to start popping bottles when Stingley became the NFL's first $30 million defensive back in March. Stingley's deal is Gardner's salary floor whether he gets a contract extension this year or in 2026.

It's doesn't matter that 2024 was a down year by Gardner's standards. Gardner was selected First Team All-Pro in each of his first two NFL seasons. He was also 2022's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Fifth pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux (LB) -- New York Giants

Fifth-year option: $14.751 million

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said a decision hadn't been made on Thibodeaux's fifth year at last week's pre-draft press conference. Thibodeaux might become expendable if the Giants use the 2025 NFL Draft's third overall pick on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. That's the most likely scenario assuming the Cleveland Browns take wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter second overall.

Selecting Carter could put Thibodeaux on the trading block. An acquiring team, or the Giants in the event Thibodeaux isn't traded, will likely pick up his fifth year because of 11.5 sacks in 2023, which tied for the 12th most in the NFL.

Sixth pick: Ikem Ekwonu (OT) -- Carolina Panthers

Fifth-year option: $17.56 million

Ekwonu had his best season as a pro in 2024 after a somewhat disappointing 2023 campaign. He's still a better run blocker than pass protector although there has been improvement in this area. Teams don't make a habit of turning down contract years for young left tackles on an upward trajectory.

Seventh pick: Evan Neal (OT) -- New York Giants

Fifth-year option: $16.685 million

The better question may be whether the Giants will cut their losses on Neal despite the $4,052,898 he is scheduled to make in 2025 being fully guaranteed. The Giants will probably have to eat some of Neal's salary to trade him. Injuries have limited Neal, but he has struggled at right tackle during his three NFL seasons when healthy.

Eighth pick: Drake London (WR) -- Atlanta Falcons

Fifth-year option: $16.817 million

Drake London ATL • WR • #5 TAR 158 REC 100 REC YDs 1271 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

London isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He had career highs of 100 receptions, 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches in 2024. London quickly established rapport with 2024's eighth overall pick Michael Penix Jr., who started the final three games at quarterback last season. In Penix's starts, London caught 22 balls for 352 yards with two touchdowns.

Ninth pick: Charles Cross (OT) -- Seattle Seahawks

Fifth-year option: $17.56 million

Seahawks general manager John Schneider was curiously noncommittal about Cross' fifth-year option at Monday's pre-draft press conference. Schneider said: "We'll answer that at a later date." Cross should be the least of Seattle's worries with a weak offensive line. He took all but two of Seattle's offensive snaps in 2022 as a rookie and only missed three snaps last season.

10th pick: Garrett Wilson (WR) -- New York Jets

Fifth-year option: $16.817 million

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #5 TAR 154 REC 101 REC YDs 1104 REC TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

Wilson's option is getting picked up. The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three professional seasons. He had career bests of 101 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches in 2024. Wilson surely took note of the four-year, $132 million extension averaging $33 million per year DK Metcalf signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March as a part of his trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

11th pick: Chris Olave (WR) -- New Orleans Saints

Fifth-year option: $15.493 million

Chris Olave NO • WR • #12 TAR 44 REC 32 REC YDs 400 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Olave only had 32 catches for 400 yards with one touchdown in 2024 because concussions limited him to eight games. The 2022 All-Rookie Team selection hit the 1,000 receiving yard mark in each of his first two NFL seasons. His most productive season came in 2023 when he had 87 catches for 1,123 yards with five touchdowns. Olave should be part of the solution in the New Orleans. He's not part of the problem.

12th pick: Jameson Williams (WR) -- Detroit Lions

Fifth-year option: $15.493 million

Jameson Williams DET • WR • #9 TAR 91 REC 58 REC YDs 1001 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Williams took advantage of Josh Reynolds' departure in free agency last year after a slow start to his NFL career. The Lions knew Williams' rookie year was going to be jeopardized because he tore the ACL in his left knee during the College Playoff National Championship game that January. Williams' development was hindered in 2023 because of a four-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said it was likely that Williams' option would be exercised during the NFL annual meetings at the end of the March. Williams had 58 receptions for 1,001 yards with seven touchdowns in 2024. He established himself as a legitimate deep threat last season. Williams' 17.3 yards per catch was 2024's second-best mark among qualified players. Nonetheless, there are rumors that Williams could be traded.

13th pick: Jordan Davis (DT) -- Philadelphia Eagles

Fifth-year option: $12.938 million

Davis was fourth in defensive playtime among Philadelphia's interior defensive linemen despite starting all 21 games, including the playoffs, last season. His defensive playtime went from 44.7% in 2023 to 37% in 2024. Milton Williams' departure to the New England Patriots in free agency on a four-year, $104 million contract averaging $26 million per year should cut in Davis' favor. The Eagles selecting an interior defensive lineman in the first round or the second day of the draft (second and third rounds) could speak volumes about the fate of Davis' fifth year.

14th pick: Kyle Hamilton (S) -- Baltimore Ravens

Fifth-year option: $18.601 million

Hamilton's fifth year is a foregone conclusion since he's earned All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons. The Swiss Army knife of Baltimore's defense because of an ability to line up in multiple positions isn't a rush to get a new contract. The Ravens should be. It's only going to cost more by waiting. Hamilton should become the NFL's first $25 million-per-year safety. How much above the $25 million-per-year mark will depend on the timing of the deal.

15th pick: Kenyon Green (OG) -- Philadelphia Eagles

Fifth-year option: $16.685 million

Green was a part of the Texans' offseason purge of the offensive line. The Texans traded Green and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round pick. Green is a potential low-cost replacement for Mekhi Becton, the veteran guard who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, since the Texans converted $1.5 million his $2,880,465 2025 salary into his signing prior to the trade. With the Eagles only taking on $1,380,465 for Green, the option year isn't a consideration.

16th pick: Jahan Dotson (WR) -- Philadelphia Eagles

Fifth-year option: $16.817 million

Jahan Dotson PHI • WR • #87 TAR 33 REC 19 REC YDs 216 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Dotson had 19 catches for 216 yards in 2024 after his preseason trade from the Washington Commanders. Given Dotson's lack of production and the Eagles are one of three NFL teams with two wide receivers on contracts averaging $25 million or more per year (A.J Brown and DeVonta Smith), the decision about the fifth year is obvious.

17th pick: Zion Johnson (OG) -- Los Angeles Chargers

Fifth-year option: $17.56 million

Johnson has been average at best in his three seasons as a starting offensive guard. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh placing a high value on the offensive line might tip the option year decision in Johnson's favor.

18th pick: Treylon Burks (WR) -- Tennessee Titans

Fifth-year option: $15.493 million

Treylon Burks TEN • WR • #16 TAR 8 REC 4 REC YDs 34 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Burks hasn't come close to filling A.J. Brown's shoes after he was dealt by the Titans to the Eagles during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. There is no chance that the Titans will be picking up Burks' option year. Burks has caught 53 passes for 699 yards with one touchdown in 27 games over three years.

19th pick: Trevor Penning (OT) -- New Orleans Saints

Fifth-year option: $16.685 million

Penning struggled as a left tackle for two years before being switched to the right side in 2024 because of Ryan Ramczyk's knee problems, which have forced him to retire. He was better at right tackle than left tackle, but may not be the answer as a long-term replacement for Ramczyk.

20th pick: Kenny Pickett (QB) -- Cleveland Browns

Fifth-year option: $22.117 million

Kenny Pickett CLE • QB • #7 CMP% 59.5 YDs 291 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

There isn't a realistic scenario where the twice-traded Pickett's option gets exercised. The Browns dealt a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett in March. Pickett will have to beat out 40-year-old Joe Flacco to be Cleveland's starting quarterback this season.

21st pick: Trent McDuffie (CB) -- Kansas City Chiefs

Fifth-year option: $13.362 million

McDuffie's fifth-year option is an excellent value for a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback. Signing McDuffie long term will surely be for more than the four-year, $100 million extension averaging $25 million and worth up to $108 million through salary escalators the Carolina Panthers gave Jaycee Horn in March. A McDuffie extension would be a departure from what the Chiefs have done at cornerback in recent years. The Chiefs let Charvarius Ward walk in 2022 free agency. L'Jarius Sneed was designated as franchise player in 2024 so he could be traded (to the Titans).

22nd pick: Quay Walker (LB) -- Green Bay Packers

Fifth-year option: $14.751 million

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has indicated that he would like to keep Walker long term. Picking up Walker's option year might be the safe thing to do given that Nick Bolton and Jamien Sherwood signed three-year, $45 million deals averaging $15 million per year in March to remain with the Chiefs and Jets respectively after playing out their rookie contracts.

23rd pick: Kaiir Elam (CB) -- Dallas Cowboys

Fifth-year option: $12.682 million

Elam is getting a new lease on his football life after three disappointing seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The Dallas Cowboys acquired Elam and a 2025 sixth-ound pick for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Elam wasn't even the best cornerback in Buffalo's 2022 draft class. Christian Benford, a 2022 sixth-round pick, secured a starting cornerback job after his rookie season. There's no need for Dallas to pick up Elam's option under these circumstances.

24th pick: Tyler Smith (OG) -- Dallas Cowboys

Fifth-year option: $21.271 million

The Cowboys have found a keeper at left guard in Smith. He has emerged as one of the game's best young offensive guards. Smith ranked in the top 10 in both ESPN's pass-block win rate and run-block win rate for interior offensive linemen last season. If recent history is any indication, Smith will get a contract extension during training camp in 2026 rather than playing the season under his fifth-year option.

25th pick: Tyler Linderbaum (C) -- Baltimore Ravens

Fifth-year option: $23.402 million

The Ravens are expected to pick up Linderbaum's option although the cost doesn't reflect the center market. There aren't specific option-year salaries for center, guard and tackle. The cost is the same regardless of position, which means left tackles primarily determine the number. The NFL's highest-paid center is Creed Humphrey with the four-year, $72 million extension averaging $18 million per year he received from the Chiefs last preseason. The option year makes sense for Linderbaum because he has already put himself in the NFL's best center conversation despite the discrepancy.

26th pick: Jermaine Johnson II (LB) -- New York Jets

Fifth-year option: $13.411 million

The torn right Achilles Johnson suffered in the second game of the 2024 season isn't dissuading Mougey from picking up his fifth year. Johnson had a career high 7.5 sacks in 2023 when healthy.

27th pick: Devin Lloyd (LB) -- Jacksonville Jaguars

Fifth-year option: $14.751 million

The Jaguars may have a hard time reconciling Lloyd's option-year salary with the contract extension Foye Oluokun signed last March. It was $30 million over three years averaging $10 million per year with $21.5 million fully guaranteed.

28th pick: Devonte Wyatt (DT) -- Green Bay Packers

Fifth-year option: $12.938 million

Gutekunst also wants to retain Wyatt. He was Green Bay's best pass rusher from the interior last season.

29th pick: Cole Strange (OG) -- New England Patriots

Fifth-year option: $16.685 million

Strange's career has been derailed by tearing the torn patellar tendon in his left knee late in the 2023 season. He didn't return in 2024 until December, but at center because of injuries. Given that Strange has only played 13 games over the last two seasons, picking up his option isn't a necessity.

30th pick: George Karlaftis (DE) -- Kansas City Chiefs

Fifth-year option: $15.196 million

There shouldn't be much of a decision to make on Karlaftis. His 18.5 sacks are the most for the Chiefs over the last two seasons.

31st pick: Dax Hill (CB) -- Cincinnati Bengals

Fifth-year option: $12.682 million

Hill was originally drafted as a potential replacement for free safety Jessie Bates III, who played the 2022 season under a franchise tag. He took over for Bates after Bates signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 free agency. Hill moved to cornerback in 2024 where he earned a starting job before tearing the ACL in his right knee five games into the season. If the Bengals err on the side of caution, Hill will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 because his option was declined.