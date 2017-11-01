Agent’s Take: Best team money can buy at the 2017 NFL halfway point

A 53-man roster under the salary cap using actual cap numbers with certain parameters, which are below, was assembled at the start of the season. The composition of the roster has changed dramatically in this midseason version because of a rash of injuries to the original selections and 2017 performances, which are a significant factor.

Aaron Rodgers is no longer the choice at quarterback because of his broken collarbone. The backfield was decimated by serious injuries to David Johnson, Dalvin Cook and Chris Carson. The defense wasn't spared losing three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt and five-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry.

Parameters

1. The salary cap for the roster is $175.1 million. The actual NFL salary cap is $167 million for this year. The number being used is the league's average adjusted salary cap according to NFLPA data. Each NFL team's working salary cap varies largely because unused cap room can be carried over from one year to the next.

2. The NFL draft is an essential element of roster building for NFL teams so it is here also. One player from each round of 2017 draft must be on the roster. All rookies are eligible to be backups regardless of their role with their respective teams. The number requirement drops by one player for each year of the preceding three drafts (2014-16). There's also a limit of one player per round. Thus, only four 2014 draft picks are required. The 2014 first round is particularly strong with Pro Bowlers Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham, Jr., Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and Zack Martin. The round limitation forces a choice to be made between them. There's one other draft pick constraint. Only one 2013 first round pick that signed a contract extension can be a selection although one isn't required.

3. The backups at each position are limited to players that aren't established starters. Young veterans, particularly second year players, solidifying a place in the lineup for the first time this season are no longer allowed to be backups. Players such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), tight end Austin Hooper (Falcons), defensive lineman David Irving (Cowboys) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (Ravens) can no longer be depth. They need to be starters in order to be included.

4. Players that aren't clear cut starters or where there's a "by committee approach" at a position, usually running back, are acceptable as reserves. A backfield containing LeSean McCoy and Le'Veon Bell is prohibited since both are workhorse or every down running backs. Players only starting because of an injury are fair game as backups. There's one big allowance being made defensively. Three starting cornerbacks are acceptable without sacrificing a starter in a traditional base defense since five or more defensive backs are now used over 60% percent of the time in the NFL. The result is twelve defensive starters.

5. Choosing a player that was given a franchise or transition designation in 2017 is optional. However, only one player receiving a 2017 designation can be selected.

Here's the revamped team I assembled with some of my thoughts behind the selections. The 2017 salary cap number for each player is in parentheses.

STARTERS

OFFENSE

A high quality quarterback on a rookie contract is the best value in the NFL. The roster flexibility the almost $8 million cap number difference between the 2016 second overall pick and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't be ignored. Wentz's dramatic improvement from his rookie year in leading the Eagles to an NFL best 7-1 record has put him squarely in the NFL MVP discussion. He's tied for the NFL lead with 19 touchdown passes.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was never a consideration because the $12.12 million franchise tag he's playing under this season makes him cost prohibitive. Hunt's NFL career is off to a historic start. The 2017 third round pick is the first player to ever have at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first seven career games. Hunt's 763 rushing yards in eight games are tops in the NFL. His 1,070 yards from scrimmage this season are also an NFL best.

No wide receiver has come close to matching Brown's production over the previous four years. Brown is performing up to his usual standards this season. He's leading the NFL with 57 receptions and 834 receiving yards. Brown also has reached the end zone three times.

Going with Wentz at quarterback makes it possible to have another wide receiver with a big cap number. Green has benefitted from Cincinnati firing offensive coordinator Ken Zampese two games into the season and elevating quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor to the position.

Hill will operate out of the slot. He has validated Kansas City's confidence in him to take over number one wide receiver duties from Jeremy Maclin, who was a surprise cut in June. Hill is on track to top 75 catches and 1,100 receiving yards. His excellent kick and punt return skills are a bonus.

Ertz isn't having a breakout season as some have suggested. He's picked up where he left off last year. Over the last 16 regular season games, Ertz has caught 98 passes for 1,097 yards with 10 touchdowns. The only other tight end that has comparable production during this span is Travis Kelce (Chiefs). A first Pro Bowl berth appears to be on the horizon for Ertz.

Whitworth has helped solidify an offensive line that ranked 31st in sacks allowed last season with 49. He's been a catalyst to the Rams' surprising 5-2 start. The Rams have given up 10 sacks this season, which is tied for third best in the NFL.

LG: Charlie Sitton-Bears ($6,791,666)

Sitton has been worth every penny since signing a three-year, $21 million deal after his unexpected release from the Packers right before the start of the 2016 season. A participant in the last three Pro Bowls, Sitton has been his usual consistent self this season.

Mack was one of the best free agent signings of 2016. There may not be a more complete center in the NFL than Mack.

RG: Shaq Mason-Patriots ($732,976)

Mason has been outstanding in New England's run game. His prowess as a run blocker overshadows any deficiencies he may have in pass protection.

RT: Demar Dotson-Buccaneers ($4,306,235)

Dotson has been a bright spot on a disappointing 2-5 Buccaneers squad. He has done an excellent job keeping opposing pass rushers from getting close to quarterback Jameis Winston.

DEFENSE

Campbell couldn't have had a better debut with the Jaguars. His career high and franchise record four sacks against the Texans led to him being named the initial AFC Defensive Player of the Week this season. It only took Campbell seven games to establish a new single season high of 10 sacks. Campbell will spend considerable time as an interior rusher on obvious passing downs.

A lengthy preseason holdout which failed to make Donald the NFL's first $20 million per year non-quarterback hasn't slowed down the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft. Donald is the closest thing in the NFL has to a modern day John Randle, who was an undersized interior defensive lineman that is the Hall of Famer because of his ability to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Joseph continues to be one of the NFL's premier run stuffing interior defensive lineman. The Vikings are fourth in the NFL against the run allowing 81.4 yards per game. They are also third best in the NFL giving up 3.5 yards per rushing play.

DE: Demarcus Lawrence-Cowboys ($1,724,804)

Lawrence picked the right time to have a career year. He is in a contract year. Lawrence is leading the NFL with 10.5 sacks while getting one in every game this season. He was September's NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

SLB: De'Vondre Campbell-Falcons ($688,262)

The switch to the strong side has suited the 2016 fourth-round pick. Campbell has taken a big step forward in an expanded role on Atlanta's defense during his sophomore campaign.

Wagner is still a tackling machine. 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly's continued concussion issues and a $12,370,204 2017 cap number cut in Wagner's favor.

WLB: Lavonte David-Buccaneers ($6,006,665)

David is more comfortable playing his second season in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme. He is rebounding from a 2016 campaign in which he had a career low 87 tackles.

Peterson simply doesn't get a lot of action despite routinely tracking the opposition's best wide receiver regardless of where he lines up more than any other NFL coverman. According to Pro Football Focus, Peterson has allowed 7 catches for 82 yards in the 20 times opposing QBs have targeting him this season.

CB: Marcus Peters-Chiefs ($2,614,722)

The 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year has been a ball hawk while patrolling Kansas City's secondary. Peters' 17 interceptions since the start of the 2015 season are an NFL best and eight more than any other NFL cornerback has.

FS: Harrison Smith-Vikings ($7,468,750)

Smith finally got some long overdue recognition last season by earning his first Pro Bowl berth from the original balloting. He's playing some of the best football of his career this year and a case can be made that's he's the league's top safety.

Green Bay's loss is Buffalo's gain. Hyde was a Swiss army knife with the Packers playing both safety positions and nickel cornerback over the last four years. The free agent signee's five interceptions are leading the NFL this season.

SPECIALISTS

K: Steven Hauschka-Bills ($2,605,805)

P: Johnny Hekker-Rams ($1,428,431)

LS: Morgan Cox-Ravens ($1,044,945)

KR: Alex Erickson-Bengals ($549,665)

PR: Erickson

Hauschka is the fourth most accurate kicker in NFL history with an 87.3 percent conversion rate on field goals (minimum of 100 made). He's made 16 of 18 field attempts this season, including a perfect 5 for 5 on attempts of 50 yards or made, and hasn't missed an extra point. Hekker remains the gold standard for punting. He's earned All-Pro honors the last four seasons. Cox has been named to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. Erickson, a 2016 undrafted free agent wide receiver, handles return duties.

RESERVES

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett-Colts ($760,076)

Brissett was acquired from the Patriots for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, a 2015 first round pick, several days before the season opener. He has demonstrated that he's much more than a developmental prospect after being pressed into service while learning the Colts' offense on the fly because of Scott Tolzien's ineffectiveness in place of an injured Andrew Luck. Brissett is a high quality backup at worst with the potential to be a solid starting quarterback.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry-Titans ($1,234,020)

Aaron Jones-Packers ($515,487)

Chris Thompson-Redskins ($2,506,880)

Mike Tolbert-Bills ($699,730)

Henry and Jones will get the bulk of the carries in relief of Hunt. Henry's workload in Tennessee has increased as the Titans' running game has become more of a timeshare with DeMarco Murray than last season. He'll be also be utilized near the goal line and in short yardage situations because of his size (6-3, 247 pounds). Injuries to Tyrone Montgomery and Jamaal Williams opened the door for Jones. His playing time in Green Bay is secure after rushing for over 100 yards in two of the last three games. Thompson will primarily see duty as a third down back in conjunction with Hunt. He leads NFL running backs this season with 442 receiving yards. Tolbert, the lone fullback, is also a capable ball carrier.

JuJu Schuster-Smith USATSI

Wide Receivers

Willie Snead-Saints ($513,351)

JuJu Schuster-Smith-Steelers ($762,869)

Alex Erickson-Bengals ($549,665)

Snead has dropped down the Saints' depth chart with Brandon Coleman's emergence while he was serving a three game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and because of a hamstring injury after being reinstated. He caught 69 passes for 984 yards in New Orleans last season. Schuster-Smith, a 2017 second round pick, has been the most productive rookie wide receiver. He is beginning to make Martavis Bryant expendable in Pittsburgh. Erickson's primarily contribution will be returning kicks.

Tight Ends

Richard Rodgers-Packers ($1,923,504)

Lee Smith-Raiders ($2.25 Million)

Rodgers playing time has been cut drastically in Green Bay because of free agent tight end acquisitions Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks. Smith is considered as one of the league's top blocking tight ends.

Offensive Line

Seantrel Henderson-Bills ($874,836)

Austin Pasztor-Falcons ($695,000)

Joe Looney-Cowboys ($856,880)

Chase Roullier-Redskins ($501,795)

Versatility is a must for the offensive line depth. Henderson started 26 games for the Bills during the 2014 and 2015 seasons prior to his battle with Crohn's disease and two substance abuse suspensions, one which recently ended. He can play both tackle spots. Pasztor failed to generate much interest in free agency after playing all but 10 snaps in 2016 as the Browns' right tackle. He's also capable of playing guard. Looney can play any interior line position. Roullier has been pressed into service because of Spencer Long's knee injury.

Defensive Ends

Julius Peppers-Panthers ($3.75 Million)

Frank Clark-Seahawks ($1,023,685)

Peppers is having a successful reunion with the team that made him the second overall pick in the 2002 draft. He's tied for seventh in the NFL with 7.5 sacks despite being part of a defensive end rotation with Mario Addison and Charles Johnson. His 151 career sacks rank fourth on the all-time list. Peppers can also rush the passer from the interior. Clark has taken over for Cliff Avril, whose neck injury could be career threatening. He reached double digit sacks in 2016 thanks to increased playing time after Michael Bennett was sidelined several games with a knee injury. With 4.5 sacks in seven games, Clark could do it again.

Defensive Tackles

Karl Klug-Titans ($2,475,415)

Carl Davis-Ravens ($793,901)

Davis has made the most of Brent Urban's season ending Lisfranc foot injury. The 2015 third round pick has been effective stuffing the run. Klug serves as a rotational interior pass rusher.

Linebackers

Shaquil Barrett-Broncos ($621,665)

David Mayo-Panthers ($663,443)

Christian Jones-Bears ($1,506,880)

Dylan Cole-Texans ($469,000)

Barrett demonstrated he can be a starting outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme while Shane Ray was out six games with a wrist injury. He really could have been included with defensive ends since his primary defensive function will be as an edge rusher. Jones is taking advantage of the opportunity inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman's season sending pectoral muscle tear has given him. He can play inside and outside linebacker. Mayo held his own filling in for Kuechly when he was held out of the Bears game with concussion symptoms. Cole, a 2017 undrafted free agent, has a place because he impressed before being sidelined with a hamstring injury, which could keep him out for another couple of weeks.

Cornerbacks

Casey Hayward-Chargers ($5,089,138)

Marshon Lattimore-Saints ($2,792,679)

Justin Coleman-Seahawks ($615,000)

Adrian Colbert-49ers ($486,200)

Hayward is really the 12th starter. He'll handle the slot in multiple wide receiver sets. He is proving that his 2016 Pro Bowl season in which he led with the NFL with seven interceptions isn't a fluke. Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in this year's draft, has shutdown cornerback potential. He's helped shore up a perpetually weak Saints pass defense. Coleman is part of the reason the Seahawks were willing to part with Jeremy Lane to acquire offensive tackle Duane Brown. Colbert, a 2017 seventh round pick, has versatility. He can play cornerback and safety.

Safeties

Will Parks-Broncos ($571,754)

Eddie Jackson-Bears ($631,452)

Jackson, a fourth round pick this year, has been quite a find for the Bears. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 7 after being the first player in NFL history with two defensive touchdowns, an interception and fumble recovery, of at least 75 yards in the same game. Parks sees action as a linebacker in dime packages for Denver even though he doesn't start.

Final Thoughts/Tale Of The Tape

TOTAL SALARY CAP ROOM USED (53 Players)-$172,000,983

REMAINING SALARY CAP ROOM-$2,999,017

OFFENSE (25 Players)-$80,830,047

DEFENSE (25 Players)-$86,091,755

SPECIALISTS (3 Players)-$5,079,181

POSITIONAL BREAKDOWN (Total & Salary Cap Percentage)

QB-$6,829,760 (3.9%)

RB-$5,615,105 (3.21%)

WR-$29,035,629 (16.58%)

TE-$7,200,384 (4.11%)

OL-$32,149,169 (18.36%)

DE-$17,004,509(9.71%)

DT-$13,548,006 (7.74%)

LB-$17,562,580 (10.03%)

CB-$25,304,704 (14.45%)

S-$12,671,956 (7.24%)

All of the cap room isn't being used. A small cushion has been left for a full practice squad of 10 players (approximately $1.25 million) and to sign players when the inevitable injuries happen during the season.

Choosing a Pro Bowl caliber lower cost quarterback dramatically altered the selections because greater cap resources could be used on the rest of the roster. Otherwise, a pair of wide receivers with big cap numbers, Brown and Green, wouldn't have been possible. Since Wentz was a 2016 first round pick, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa couldn't remain on the roster. He was taken immediately after Wentz with third overall pick in 2016.

There are only 14 holdovers from the original 2017 team. Brown is the only offensive starter to make a return appearance. Hill gets elevated from a reserve wide receiver to playing in the slot. Four defensive starters remain but the entire front four is different.

Offensive and defensive spending is relatively equal. There's a fairly even distribution of players among the 32 NFL teams. The Bills lead the way with four players. The Bears, Chiefs, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks have three players each. The Browns, Dolphins, Giants, Jets and Lions were shutout.