A 53-man roster under the salary cap using actual cap numbers with certain parameters, which are below, was assembled at the start of the season. The composition of the roster has changed dramatically in this end of the season version because considerable weight was given to 2020 performance.

Patrick Mahomes is no longer the choice at quarterback although he is the likely MVP runner-up. A high ankle sprain derailed wide receiver Michael Thomas' season. A torn ACL took 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa out of the mix.

Parameters

1. The salary cap for the roster is $210.8 million. The actual NFL salary cap is $198.2 million for this year. The number being used is the league's average adjusted salary cap according to NFLPA data. Each NFL team's working salary cap varies largely because unused cap room can be carried over from one year to the next. For example, the Colts have league's highest adjusted salary cap at just over $240.575 million largely thanks to carrying over little more than $41.55 million of cap room. The Cardinals have the lowest at $197.204 million, which is about $1 million below the league wide number. Situations like this typically occur when incentives earned during the previous season that weren't counting on the cap get accounted for without sufficient cap room carrying over from the prior year to make up the difference.

2. The NFL draft is an essential element of roster building for NFL teams. It is here also. One player from each round of 2020 draft must be on the roster. The number requirement drops by one player for each year of the preceding three drafts (2017-2019). The limit of one player per round remains. Thus, only four 2017 draft picks are required. There's one other draft pick constraint. Only one 2016 first round pick whose fifth year option was exercised is allowed regardless of whether he signed a contract extension. Selecting one isn't a necessity.

3. The backups at each position are limited to players that aren't clear cut established starters. This means players at positions where there's a "by committee approach", usually running back, qualify. A backfield containing Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry is prohibited since both are workhorse or every down running backs. Those starting only because of an injury are also fair game as reserves. Young veterans, particularly second year players, solidifying a place in the lineup for the first time this season are no longer allowed to be backups. Rookies can be either starters or backups regardless of actual playing time.

4. There's one big allowance being made defensively. Three starting cornerbacks are acceptable without sacrificing a starter in a traditional base defense since five or more defensive backs are now used over 60% percent of the time in the NFL. The result is twelve defensive starters.

5. Choosing a player that was given a franchise or transition designation in 2020 is optional. However, only one player receiving a 2020 designation can be selected.

Here's the revamped team I assembled with some of my thoughts behind the selections. The 2020 salary cap number for each player is in parentheses. In cases where a player was elevated from the practice squad or signed off the street during the season, what would have been his full year cap number is being used. The full cap number is also in use for players traded during the season.

Offensive starters

Rodgers' cap number being approximately four times more than Mahomes' makes assembling a roster more challenging. His performance couldn't be ignored. Rodgers seemingly responded to the Packers trading up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to find his potential successor, Jordan Love, by arguably having his best season as a pro. The presumptive league MVP set career highs with 48 touchdown passes and a 70.7 completion percentage, which both led the NFL. Rodgers also had a league best 121.5 passer rating and passed for 4,299 yards.

RB: Derrick Henry, Titans ($6,005,405)

Henry became the eighth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in season. His 2,027 yards are fifth on the all-time list. Henry also led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns. Since Henry is a traditional ball carrier who doesn't add much in the passing game, a running back with receiving skills is a necessary to complement him.

WR: Davante Adams, Packers ($16,506,250)

There's room for only one wide receiver with a big cap number. Davante Adams gets the nod over Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in his first season with the Bills. Rodgers' go-to-guy in Green Bay caught 115 balls for 1,374 yards with a league leading 18 touchdown receptions despite missing two games because of a hamstring injury.

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals ($7,006,580)

Hopkins thrived in his debut season with the Cardinals after an offseason trade from the Texans. He tied for second in the NFL in receptions (115) and was third in receiving yards (1,407). Hopkins will alternate with Adams in working out of the slot.

The 2019 second round pick emerged as one of the NFL's most dangerous receiving threats this season. Metcalf caught 83 passes for a franchise record 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns

Kelce had the finest season ever for a tight end. He set the single season receiving yards record for a tight end with 1,416 yards. Kelce's 105 receptions are the fourth most a tight end has had in a season. His 11 touchdown catches tied for the league lead among tight ends.

A top flight left tackle on a veteran contract with a cap number under $10 million was a rare commodity this season. Armstead was named to the Pro Bowl for a third straight time.

Marpet didn't allow a sack all season. He is equally adept in the run game.

C: Chase Roullier, Washington ($3,976,375)

Washington signed Roullier to a four-year, $40.5 million contract extension right before the regular season ended to keep him from hitting the open market in March. The 2017 sixth round pick was second among centers in ESPN's run block win rate metric.

The 2018 fifth round pick provides tremendous value as he is playing under a four-year, $2,714,124 rookie contract. Teller was arguably the NFL's best run blocking guard this season.

RT: Braden Smith, Colts ($1,967,555)

Smith gets overshadowed by fellow Colts linemen Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson, who were selected to the Pro Bowl. The 2018 second round pick has developed into one of the league's better right tackles.

Defensive starters

Watt is a frontrunner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The 2017 first round pick led the NFL with 15 sacks.

Donald is unquestionably the NFL's most disruptive force from the interior of a defensive line. He easily led the NFL with 98 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits) according to Pro Football Focus. Donald had his fourth consecutive season with double digits sacks. His 13.5 sacks were the second best single season total of his career.

The 2019 third overall pick had a breakout season. Williams developed into the one of the best run stuffing interior defensive linemen while generating seven sacks.

Edge: Trey Hendrickson, Saints ($1,008,152)

Nobody envisioned Hendrickson tying for second in the NFL with 13.5 sacks. Hendrickson took advantage of a training camp elbow injury that kept 2018 first round pick Marcus Davenport sidelined for the season's first four games. He remained the starter even after Davenport was healthy.

SLB: Demario Davis, Saints ($5,800,000)

Davis shifts over from his customary middle linebacker spot. He has played the best football of his career since joining the Saints in 2018.

MLB: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks ($14,756,580)

The 30 year old future Hall of Famer isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Wagner was selected to his seventh straight Pro Bowl and had his ninth consecutive 100 tackle season.

Warner moves to the weakside to accommodate Wagner. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh recently called Warner by far the best middle linebacker in football. Warner earned his first Pro Bowl berth this season.

Howard is a serious contender for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions. Howard is the first player with double digit interceptions in a season since Antonio Cromartie in 2007. Opposing quarterbacks completed 52.2 percent of passes when targeting Howard for a 53.0 passer rating according to PFF.

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Rams ($6,209,580)

Ramsey didn't disappoint after becoming the first $20 million per year defensive back in NFL history. He neutralized many of the top wide receivers (Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf, etc.) when facing them this season.

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers ($1,983,712)

Fitzpatrick is one of the NFL's best ball hawks at safety. The 2018 first round pick is tied for second among safeties over the last two seasons with nine interceptions.

SS: Budda Baker, Cardinals ($3,783,593)

Baker earned his second straight Pro Bowl berth. He is the Swiss Army knife of the secondary because of his versatility. Baker was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Specialists

K: Jason Sanders-Dolphins ($780,320)

P: Jake Bailey-Patriots ($755,980)

LS: Morgan Cox-Ravens ($1,248,640)

KR: Andre Roberts-Bills ($1,300,000)

PR: Roberts

Sanders has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month twice this season. The 2018 seventh round pick connected on 92.3 percent of his field goal attempts (36 of 39) and didn't miss any of his 36 extra point tries. Bailey, a 2019 fifth round pick, had an NFL best 45.6 yard net punting average. Roberts handles return duties. He led the NFL with 30 yards per kickoff return. Roberts was also seventh in punt return average (9.9 yards). Cox was named to his fourth Pro Bowl this season.

Reserves

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins ($5,506,580)

Fitzpatrick provides plenty of experience as Rodgers' backup. He lost his job to 2020 fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa after the sixth game of the season. Nonetheless, he was called on the relive an ineffective Tagovailoa when warranted with success.

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Colts ($1,427,262)

RB: Gus Edwards, Ravens ($757,285)

RB: James Robinson, Jaguars ($615,716)

RB: Nick Bellore, Seahawks ($750,000)

Robinson and Taylor will both be utilized as the third down back. Taylor will get the bulk of the carries in relief of Henry. The 2020 second round pick was third in the NFL with 1,169 rushing yards. A late season ankle injury kept Robinson from setting a record for the most rushing yards for an undrafted rookie. He had 1,070. Edwards, a 2018 undrafted free agent, has gained over 700 yards on the ground for three straight seasons. Bellore, who excels on special teams, is the lone fullback.

WR: Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($2,389,475)

WR: Travis Fulgham, Eagles ($675,000)

WR: Andre Roberts, Bills ($1.3 Million)

Jefferson set a new rookie record for receiving yards in the Super Bowl era. He caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns. Injuries prompted the Eagles to bring Fulgham up from the practice squad a month into the season. He had a five game stretch where he caught 29 balls for 435 yards and scored four touchdowns. Roberts' primary contribution will be returning kicks.

TE: Dalton Schultz, Cowboys ($870,609)

TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Colts ($755,540)

Schultz was slated to be Dallas' blocking tight end until Blake Jarwin's ACL tear in the season opener. The 2018 fourth round pick exceeded expectations. Schultz had 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns. Cox, a former college basketball player, is just scratching the surface of his potential.

OL: Cornelius Lucas, Washington Football Team ($1,666,580)

OL: Tyler Shatley, Jaguars ($1,016,580)

OL: Nick Allegretti, Chiefs ($712,488)

OL: Michael Onwenu, Patriots ($667,197)

The offensive line depth is a mix of experience and youth. Onwenu is the steal of the 2020 Draft. Originally expected to just provide depth at guard, Onwenu had a Pro Bowl caliber season primarily playing right tackle. Lucas has been a pleasant surprise in the first extensive action of his career at left tackle because of Geron Christian's knee injury. Shatley has performed capably starting at guard and center because of injuries. Allegretti, a 2019 seventh round picks, has been pressed into service because of left guard Kelechi Osemele tearing tendons in both knees.

Edge: Benson Mayowa, Seahawks ($3,056,580)

Edge: Kerry Hyder, 49ers ($1,507,520)

Hyder led the 49ers with a career high 8.5 sacks with injuries decimating the defensive line. The Carlos Dunlap trade reduced Mayowa's playing time but he still had six sacks.

DT: Zach Kerr, Panthers ($1,367,500)

DT: Morgan Fox, Rams ($828,760)

Kerr is strictly a run stuffer. Fox has taken advantage of blockers trying to occupy Aaron Donald. He has six sacks. Fox can lineup either inside or outside when rushing the passer.

LB: Cody Barton, Seahawks ($902,611)

LB: Malcolm Smith, Browns ($750,000)

LB: Kamal Martin, Packers ($682,490)

LB: Joe Giles-Harris, Jaguars ($675,000)

Smith has had his most productive season since 2016. Barton leads the NFL in special teams tackles according to PFF. Martin was a training camp standout before being sideline for the first six weeks of the season with a knee injury. The Jaguars liked what they saw from Giles-Harris late in the season at strongside linebacker.

CB: J.C. Jackson, Patriots ($761,794)

CB: Darqueze Dennard, Falcons ($836,750)

CB: Cameron Dantzler, Vikings ($836,720)

CB: L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs (771,820)

Jackson is really the 12th starter. His nine interceptions were second in the NFL. Dantzler and Sneed, third and fourth round picks respectively, are All-Rookie team candidates. Dennard has had his moments for the Falcons this season.

S: Amani Hooker, Titans ($865,417)

S: Kamren Curl, Washington Football Team ($641,977)

Hooker tied for the Titans lead with four interceptions in limited action. Curl hasn't played like a seventh round pick rookie after getting his opportunity because Landon Collins tearing an Achilles.

Tale of the tape

Total salary cap room used (53 Players): $205,193,231

Remaining salary cap room: $5,606,769

Offense (25 Players): $104,501,431

Defense (25 Players): $97,906,860

Specialists (3 Players): $2,784,940

Positional salary breakdown

(Salary cap percentage in parentheses)

QB: $29,649,520 (14.07%)

RB: $9,555,608 (4.53%)

WR: $28,924,764 (13.72%)

TE: $12,844,649 (6.09%)

OL: $26,027,830 (12.35%)

Edge: $8,519,177 (4.04%)

DT: $34,692,959 (16.46%)

LB: $24,671,441 (11.7%)

CB: $22,748,664 (10.79%)

S: $7,274,619 (3.45%)

Final thoughts

All of the cap room isn't being used. There's still a couple of million to spare after leaving room for a full practice squad of 16 players ($3.264 million).

There is a greater allocation of cap resources to offense, which isn't a surprise because of Rodgers. There is a small cap expenditure for edge rushers, which was unexpected. This is primarily because Watt was a late first round pick who is still on his rookie contract.

There are just 11 holdovers from the original 2020 team. Henry and Hopkins are the only returning offensive starters. Wholesale changes were made to offensive line. The most continuity was at running back. Three of the five players remain (Edwards, Henry and Taylor). On defense, Baker, Davis, Donald, Ramsey and Warner return as starters.

The Seahawks lead the way with five players. Surprisingly, the 2-14 Jaguars have three players. The Bears are the only playoff team that isn't represents. The Bengals, Broncos, Chargers, Giants, Lions, Raiders and Texans were also shutout.