Agent's Take: Building the Ultimate Roster for 2017 while staying under the cap

What would the best possible team in the NFL look like in 2017?

If you said the New England Patriots , that's certainly a franchise that has had plenty of success since the turn of the century. But even they aren't perfect.

If you were an NFL GM and hit on most of if not all of your draft picks in recent years plus had the benefit of having the right stars at the right positions under contract, what would your team look like?

Assembling the best 53-man roster under the salary cap with actual cap numbers is more difficult than it sounds, with ground rules designed to help limit the ability to create an embarrassment of riches at most positions and provide more realism to selection process. Without any parameters, the end result would likely be a roster that resembles the most recent All-Pro team.

The ground rules are as follows.

Parameters

1. The salary cap for the roster is $175.899 million. The actual NFL salary cap is $167 million for this year. The number being used is the league's average adjusted salary cap according to NFLPA data. Each NFL team's working salary cap varies largely because unused cap room can be carried over from one year to the next. For example, the Cleveland Browns have league's highest adjusted salary cap at slightly over $217.8 million and the Los Angeles Rams have the lowest at just under $163.22 million. This is because of incentives earned during the 2016 season that weren't counting on Los Angeles' cap being accounted for without having cap room to carry over from last year to make up the difference and then some.

2. The NFL Draft is an essential element of roster building for NFL teams, so it is here also. One player from each round of 2017 draft must be on the roster. The number requirement drops by one player for each year of the preceding three drafts (2014-16). The limit of one player per round remains. Thus, only four 2014 draft picks are required. The 2014 first round is particularly strong with Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham , Jr., Aaron Donald , Khalil Mack and Zack Martin . The round limitation forces a choice to be made between them. There's one other draft pick constraint: only one 2013 first round pick that signed a contract extension with his team is allowed. Selecting one isn't a necessity.

3. The backups at each position are limited to players that aren't established starters, so young veterans cracking the lineup for the first time are fair game. Second-year players that didn't start at least half of their team's games or play a minimum of 50 percent of the snaps on their side of the ball are eligible to be reserves. Players competing for starting jobs or where there's a "by committee approach" at a position, usually running back, are also acceptable. A backfield containing David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell is prohibited since both are every-down running backs.

4. There's one big allowance being made defensively. Three starting cornerbacks are acceptable without sacrificing a starter in a traditional base defense since five or more defensive backs are now used over 60 percent of the time in the NFL. The result is 12 defensive "starters."

5. Choosing a player that was given a franchise or transition designation in 2017 is optional. However, only one player receiving a 2017 designation can be selected.

Roster-building philosophy

The old football adage of "it starts in the trenches" was a guiding principle in assembling the roster. Obviously, choosing an elite quarterback was also a top priority since the NFL has increasingly become a quarterback driven league. Sustained NFL success is difficult without a good quarterback.

It was tempting to go the low-cost route with 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott . The Dallas Cowboys ' signal caller has a 2017 salary cap number under $650,000 as a fourth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft. His limited track record prevented the selection.

Long-range planning wasn't taken into account, so worrying about 2018 salary cap obligations, the amount of cap room that could be carried over, expiring contracts and drafting players that might develop into starters in the future wasn't necessary. Different choices would have been made if these aspects had been considerations.

My initial version of the team that was done without paying much attention to cost used just over $200 million of cap space. Here's the team I assembled with some of my thoughts behind the selections. The 2017 cap number for each player is in parentheses.

Starters

QB Aaron Rodgers , Green Bay Packers ($20.3 million)

The two-time NFL MVP bounced back from a subpar 2015 season (by his standards) in 2016. His brilliance was best on display during a six-game win streak to close the regular season that resulted in the Packers winning the NFC North crown. During the streak, Rodgers completed 71 percent of his passes (142 of 200 attempts) for 1,667 yards with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions to post a 121.0 passer rating despite battling right calf and left hamstring injuries. The prospect of Father Time suddenly catching up with 40-year-old Tom Brady , arguably the greatest NFL player of all-time, couldn't be ignored even though he isn't showing any signs of slowing down and his cap number is almost $6.3 million less than that of Rodgers. Only four quarterbacks have a bigger 2017 cap number.

RB David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals ($799,843)

Being cost-effective with low mileage were primary considerations for a lead ball carrier. The 2015 third-round pick arguably became the NFL's best dual threat running back during a breakout season in which he led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage. Johnson has a lofty goal for the 2017 campaign. He wants to join Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players to ever have at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

WR Antonio Brown , Pittsburgh Steelers ($13,620,484)

There's room for only one wide receiver with a big cap number. Antonio Brown gets the nod over Julio Jones , who may have been the NFL's best wideout last season. No receiver has come close to matching Brown's production over the last four years. Brown leads the NFL in receptions (481), receiving yards (6,315) and touchdown catches (43) since the start of the 2013 season.

WR Jarvis Landry , Miami Dolphins ($1,111,672)

Landry has become arguably the NFL's most dangerous slot wide receiver in his three-year NFL career. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the 2014 second-round pick led the NFL last season in both slot receptions and slot yards with 65 grabs for 856 yards.

WR Michael Thomas , New Orleans Saints ($1,170,068)

The 2016 second-round pick's 92 receptions last season were the second most for a rookie wideout in NFL history. Those catches produced 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. Since he's a big receiver in the mold of Julio Jones, having both would be a little repetitive.

TE Travis Kelce , Kansas City Chiefs ($5,418,400)

Rob Gronkowski durability concerns prevented him from being the tight end selection. Kelce led NFL tight ends with 1,125 receiving yards in 2016. He was also a beast once the ball was in his hands racking up 655 yards after catch.

LT Tyron Smith , Cowboys ($8,826,880)

Smith wasn't quite his usual dominant self in 2016 because knee and back issues forced him to miss three games. Nonetheless, he still earned All-Pro honors for a fourth straight season.

LG Ramon Foster , Steelers ($3,597,686)

Foster gets overshadowed by his more heralded Steelers counterpart All-Pro David DeCastro . He didn't give up a sack during the entire 2016 regular season.

C Matt Paradis , Denver Broncos ($621,665)

Paradis really came into his own in 2016. There isn't better value at center than Denver's 2014 sixth-round pick.

RG Trai Turner , Carolina Panthers ($3,938,615)

Turner was recently rewarded with a contract (four-year, $45 million extension) befitting one of the game's best offensive guards. It helped that Marshal Yanda was too cost prohibitive for this team with a $9.125 million 2017 cap number.

RT Ryan Schraeder , Atlanta Falcons ($2,306,880)

Schraeder, who has arguably been the league's most consistent right tackle over the last two seasons, is a tremendous value. The five-year, $31.5 million extension (worth up to $33 million through salary escalators) containing $12.5 million in guarantees he signed right around last Thanksgiving has quickly become outdated.

DE J.J. Watt, Houston Texans ($14,067,915)

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was a modern day Reggie White before back surgeries made 2016 a lost season. Hopefully, Watt can come close to or regain his previous form. The two-time NFL sack leader will line up everywhere on the defensive line. He'll spend considerable time as an interior rusher on obvious passing downs.

DT Grady Jarrett , Falcons ($683,843)

The 2015 fifth-round pick opened eyes with a three-sack performance in Super Bowl LI. His opportunities to rush the pass should increase with Atlanta signing space eater Donatri Poe in the offseason to play next to him.

DT Damon Harrison , New York Giants ($10.6 million)

Harrison is the NFL's premier run stuffing interior defensive lineman. The 2016 free agent signee transformed the Giants' run defense last season. Harrison joined a defense that gave up 121.4 yards per game (24th in the NFL) on the ground in 2015. With Harrison anchoring the defense, the Giants limited the opposition to 88.6 rushing yards per game last season to tie for third best in the NFL.

DE Joey Bosa , Los Angeles Chargers ($5,882,744)

A hamstring injury after a lengthy contract dispute caused Bosa to the first four games of the 2016 season. The delayed start to Bosa's NFL career didn't prevent him from winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He led NFL rookies with 10.5 sacks (in 12 games) last season.

SLB Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders ($5,949,563)

Mack returns to the strong side spot where he spent time during the first two years of his NFL career in the base defense. 2014's fifth-overall pick became the first player in NFL history to earn first-team All-Pro honors at two different positions during the same season (defensive end and outside linebacker) in 2015. Mack followed up this outstanding campaign by being named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season. He will become an edge rusher in passing situations to capitalize on his ability to get to the quarterback. Mack had an NFL-best 96 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits) in 2016, according to PFF.

MLB Bobby Wagner , Seattle Seahawks ($7,606,665)

The tackling machine is the pick over 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly because of the Panthers linebacker's concussion issues last season and a 2017 cap number over $12 million.

WLB Lavonte David , Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($6,006,665)

Although David had a career-low 87 tackles last season during his first year in defensive coordinator Mike Smith scheme, his versatility is appreciated. David is the only player to ever have at least 450 tackles, 15 sacks and 10 interceptions in his first five NFL seasons.

CB Patrick Peterson , Cardinals ($13,706,965)

Peterson may have the hardest job of any NFL cornerback because he tracks the opposition's best wide receiver regardless of where he lines up more than any other cover man. His job will be easier than with the Cardinals because he won't have to do that with this team.

CB Marcus Peters , Chiefs ($2,614,722)

The 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year was the NFL co-leader with eight interceptions in his debut season. He picked off six more passes in 2016 en route to being named first team All-Pro. Peters' 14 interceptions over the last two seasons are an NFL best and five better the next cornerback.

FS Eric Berry , Chiefs ($5 million)

Berry has played some of the best football of his career over the last two seasons since transitioning to more of a deep safety role with the Chiefs. He earned a place on the 2015 and 2016 All-Pro teams.

SS Landon Collins , Giants ($1,675,908)

The switch from free safety to strong safety did wonders for the 2015 second-round pick. Collins earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016. His four sacks last season were an NFL best for safeties. Collins also had five interceptions, which tied for second in the NFL for safeties.

K Justin Tucker , Baltimore Ravens ($4.3 million)

P Riley Dixon , Broncos ($560,002)

LS Morgan Cox , Ravens ($1,044,945)

KR/PR Tyreek Hill , Chiefs ($589,260)



Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with an 89.8 percent conversion rate on field goals (minimum of 100 made). He was nearly perfect in 2016, including 10 kicks from 50 yard and beyond. His lone miss was a 34 yard attempt that was blocked. Dixon is the best cheap punter available. The 2016 seventh-round pick's net punting average of 41.3 yards was an NFL record for a rookie. Cox has been named to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. Hill handles return duties. The 2016 fifth-round pick led the NFL with a 15.2 yard punt return average. Hill also averaged 27.4 yards on his 14 kickoff returns.

Reserves

QB A.J. McCarron, Cincinnati Bengals ($735,413)

The 2014 fifth-round pick demonstrated he could be a capable NFL quarterback while filling in for an injured Andy Dalton at the end of the 2015 season. A third quarterback will be on the practice squad.

RB Dalvin Cook , Minnesota Vikings ($1,155,147)

RB James White , Patriots ($1,796,367)

RB Chris Carson , Seahawks ($481,285)

FB Aaron Ripkowksi, Packers ($648,264)

Cook will get the bulk of the carries in relief of Johnson. He's a first-round talent that dropped to the second round of this year's draft because of character concerns. White will primarily see duty as a third-down back in conjunction with Johnson. There could be situations when both are on the field as the same time. Carson, a 2017 seventh-round pick, took advantage of injuries to Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise during the preseason to earn a spot in a crowded Seattle backfield. Ripkowski is the lone fullback on our team.

WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($589,260)

WR Kenny Golladay , Detroit Lions ($644,706)

WR Brandon Coleman , Saints ($621,880)

Hill emerged as a dangerous offensive weapon as the 2016 season progressed. Golladay will see a lot action as a rookie in Detroit's three receiver sets. Coleman's 6-foot-6 frame makes him a viable red-zone option.

TE Austin Hooper , Falcons ($759,761)

TE Lee Smith , Raiders ($2.25 million)

Hooper saw increased opportunities as a rookie last year after Jacob Tamme season-ending shoulder injury. This should continue since Tamme wasn't re-signed. Smith is considered as one of the league's top blocking tight ends.

OL Ty Neskhe, Washington Redskins ($696,665)

OL Austin Pasztor , Falcons ($695,000)

OL Stefen Wisniewski , Philadelphia Eagles ($1,365,213)

OL Chase Roullier , Redskins ($501,795)

A premium was placed on versatility with the offensive line depth. Neskhe did a good job filling in for Trent Williams at left tackle last year when the starter served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Pasztor failed to generate much interest in free agency after playing all but 10 snaps in 2016 as the Browns' right tackle. He's also capable of playing guard. The Eagles view Wisniewski, who can play any interior line position, as a great insurance policy because he's started 83 of the 93 NFL games during his career. Roullier, a sixth-round pick this year, held his own during the preseason while Spencer Long has been recuperating from knee surgery.

DE David Irving , Cowboys ($476,744)

DE Junior Galette , Redskins ($800,000)

Irving is out the first four weeks of the season because of a performing enhancing drugs suspension. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 6 last season after forcing three fumbles, recovering a fumble and getting a sack in just 19 snaps against the Packers. Galette is seeing his first game action since the 2014 season after tearing his left Achilles in 2015 and his right one in 2016. He had 10 sacks for the Saints in 2014.

DT Tom Johnson , Vikings ($2.35 million)

DT Michael Pierce , Ravens ($550,213)

Johnson has proven to be one of the NFL's better rotational interior pass rushers during his three years with the Vikings. Pierce, a 2016 undrafted free agent, was surprising effective rushing the passes and stuffing the run in limited snaps as a rookie.

LB Elandon Roberts , Patriots ($572,184)

LB Shaquil Barrett , Broncos ($621,665)

LB Corey Nelson , Broncos ($708,815)

LB Ramik Wilson , Chiefs ($621,880)

Head coach Bill Belichick's dealt All-Pro linebacker Jamie Collins as last year's trading deadline was approaching because of comfort with Roberts, a 2016 sixth-round pick. His faith in Roberts hasn't paid the expected dividends yet. Barrett has become a more complete linebacker after strictly being as a pass rusher as a rookie in 2015. Barrett really could have been included with defensive ends since his primary defensive function will be as an edge rusher. New Denver head coach Vance Joseph intends to use Nelson as a linebacker in dime packages even though he doesn't start. Wilson, who began the 2016 season on Kansas City's practice squad, made of the most of his opportunity after a rash of injuries at inside linebacker.

CB Casey Hayward , Chargers ($5,089,138)

CB Marshon Lattimore , Saints ($2,792,679)

CB Tramaine Brock , Vikings ($695,000)

CB Desmond King , Chargers ($535,000)

Hayward, a 2016 Pro Bowler who led with the NFL with seven interceptions last season, is really the 12th starter. He'll handle the slot in multiple wide receiver sets. The Saints need Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in this year's draft, to quickly live up to his draft position in order to help shore up a perpetually weak pass defense. Tramaine Brock provides veteran depth after starting all 31 games he played with the San Francisco 49ers over the last two seasons. King, a 2017 fifth-round pick, has been a quick study this preseason. He can also play safety.

S Lardarius Webb , Ravens (1,301,505)

S Eddie Jackson , Chicago Bears ($631,452)

Webb made a smooth transition in 2016 from cornerback to free safety. The high-priced signing of Tony Jefferson is relegating Webb to backup duty. Jackson, a fourth-round pick this year, is challenging Adrian Amos for a starting job.

Tale of the tape

Total cap room used (53 players): $172,099,161

Remaining cap room: $3,799,839

Offense (25 players): $74,652,949

Defense (25 players): $91,541,265

Specialists (3 players): $5,904,947

Positional salary breakdown (cap percentage)

QB: $21,035,413 (11.96%)

RB: $4,880,906 (2.77%)

WR: $17,758,078 (10.1%)

TE: $8,428,161 (4.79%)

OL: $22,550,399 (12.82%)

DE: $21,227,403(12.07%)

DT: $14,184,056 (8.06%)

LB: $22,087,437 (11.96%)

CB: $25,433,504 (14.46%)

S: 8,608,865 (4.89%)

All of the cap room isn't being used. A small cushion has been left for a full practice squad of 10 players (approximately $1.25 million) and to sign players when the inevitable injuries happen during the season.

There's a big discrepancy in offensive and defensive spending. 22.6 percent more cap space is devoted to the defense. This is in line with a philosophy of offense sells tickets while defense wins games.

The Chiefs lead the way with five selections. The Broncos, Falcons and Ravens have four players each. Seven teams don't have a player selected: the Buffalo Bills , Browns, Indianapolis Colts , 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars , New York Jets and Tennessee Titans .