Familiarity brings comfort. That concept can be applicable to decisions in free agency.

It was on display during 2020 free agency. For example, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman signed cornerback James Bradberry, who he had drafted back when he was the Panthers general manager. The Panthers made quarterback Teddy Bridgewater a signing priority because he was thought to be a good fit for offensive coordinator Joe Brady. He was a Saints offensive assistant in 2018, the first of Bridgewater's two seasons in New Orleans.

One of the things I always examined during my time as an agent was the connections clients had with former coaches and team executives that were around the NFL when their contracts were set to expire. When meeting with players to discuss their upcoming free agency, these relationships would be explored. A strong tie or negative experience would be a factor in finalizing a free agency game plan for the clients.

Along those lines, here's a look at some of the key connections between several notable free agent signings and high-ranking team executives, head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and position coaches. A coordinator had to be on the same side of the ball as the player.

J.J. Watt (DE) -- Cardinals

Watt signed a two-year, $28 million contract containing $23 million of guarantees with the Cardinals after the Texans granted his request to be released. The deal is worth a maximum of $31 million through salary escalators and incentives. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph played a significant role in Arizona signing Watt. He was the Texans defensive backs coach during Watt's first three years in the NFL (2011 through 2013). Joseph's defensive scheme is very similar to the one Watt was in during his 10 years with the Texans.

Will Fuller (WR) -- Dolphins

A slow-developing wide receiver market prompted Fuller to bet on himself with a one-year, $10,625,011 deal with another $3 million of incentives in Miami. Fuller caught 47 passes for 635 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie in 2016 when Dolphins co-offensive coordinator/tight end coach George Godsey was the Texans offensive coordinator.

Andy Dalton (QB) -- Bears

General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy turned to Dalton after a failed attempt to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks. Dalton received a one-year, $10.5 million deal with another $3 million in incentives. Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor served in the same capacity for the Bengals in 2017 and 2018 with Dalton under center. He was also Dalton's position coach in 2016.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB) -- Washington Football Team

The 38-year-old took a one-year, $10 million deal (worth a maximum of $13 million with incentives) to make Washington his ninth NFL team. Fitzpatrick is reuniting with quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, who was his position coach during the 2007 and 2008 seasons with the Bengals.

Haason Reddick (LB) -- Panthers

Several pass rushers were able to quickly land lucrative long-term deals in free agency. Reddick didn't despite a breakout 2020 season in which his 12.5 sacks were tied for fourth in the NFL. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers reportedly worth $8 million. Reddick played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Temple University.

Curtis Samuel (WR) -- Washington Football Team

Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera finally gets Samuel in Washington. Rivera reportedly tried to acquire Samuel from the Panthers last season. Samuel comes to Washington on a three-year contract reportedly worth $34.5 million.

Tyrod Taylor (QB) -- Texans

The Texans signed Taylor to an incentive-laden one-year deal reportedly worth up to $12.5 million -- either to be an insurance policy in case a disgruntled Deshaun Watson withholds his services to try to force a trade, or to be a bridge quarterback if Watson is dealt to another team. Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton was Taylor's position coach last season with the Chargers.

Alex Mack (C) -- 49ers

Mack, who signed a three-year, $14.85 million deal with $5.6 million in guarantees, is excited to be back in 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive system. This is Mack's third stint with Shanahan. They were together previously when Shanahan was offensive coordinator of the Browns in 2014 and then OC of the Falcons in 2016.

Jared Cook (TE) -- Chargers

Cook received a one-year deal reportedly worth $6 million to help fill a void at tight end created by Hunter Henry signing with the Patriots. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was quarterbacks coach while Cook was with the Saints for the last two years.

Jacoby Brissett (QB) -- Dolphins

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores needed a veteran to backup Tua Tagovailoa with Ryan Fitzpatrick leaving in free agency. Brissett comes to Miami with a one-year, $5 million contract worth up to $7.5 million through incentives. Before a trade to the Colts in 2017, Brissett spent his 2016 rookie year with the Patriots. Flores was New England's linebackers coach at that time.

Kyle Van Noy (LB) -- Patriots

Van Noy discovered the grass isn't greener on the other side when the Dolphins made him a surprise cut just one year into a four-year, $51 million deal. He returns to the Patriots on a two-year, $12 million contract worth a maximum of $13.2 million through incentives. He had spent the previous three and a half seasons in New England before going to Miami.

Marvin Jones (WR) -- Jaguars

Jones had a career-high 76 catches and tied a career high with nine touchdown receptions for the Lions last season when Darrell Bevell was the play-caller. His 978 receiving yards were also the second-most of his career. Bevell became the Jaguars offensive coordinator after being let go by the Lions. Jones signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract worth a maximum of $16.5 million through incentives to join Bevell in Jacksonville.

Tyrell Williams (WR) -- Lions

The Raiders cut Williams in February after two uneventful and injury-plagued seasons. Williams signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Lions that has an additional $2.2 million in incentives. Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was Williams' head coach while with the Chargers in 2017 and 2018.

Gerald Everett (TE) -- Seahawks

The Seahawks hired Rams pass game coordinator Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator to replace Brian Schottenheimer. Everett joins Waldron in leaving Los Angeles on a one-year deal reportedly worth $6 million.

Carlos Hyde (RB) -- Jaguars

Hyde signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract worth a maximum of $6 million. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke drafted Hyde in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft as the 49ers general manager. Hyde also played for Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State.