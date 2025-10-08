The plan is for veterans acquired via free agency or trade to help improve a team whether it's going from mediocrity to the playoffs or playoff participant to Super Bowl contender. The Philadelphia Eagles hitting the jackpot during free agency last year was a catalyst in winning Super Bowl LIX.

Running back Saquon Barkley was 2024's best veteran acquisition. The Eagles gave Barkley the type of long-term deal he had been seeking from the New York Giants before playing the 2023 season under a $10.091 million franchise tag. He signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract, averaging $12,583,333 per year, worth as much as $46.75 million through incentives and salary escalators.

Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. His league-leading 2,005 yards were eighth on the all-time list. Barkley would have had a legitimate chance at breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season record of 2,105 yards rushing set in 1984 if the Eagles hadn't rested him in the regular-season finale against the Giants. He was named 2024's NFL Offensive Player of the Year because of his efforts.

Zack Baun was 2024's best veteran defensive player acquisition. He made a smooth transition from an edge-rushing outside linebacker to inside linebacker after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million through incentives. Baun became the only player to ever have at least 150 tackles and five or more forced fumbles in an NFL season. He was a finalist for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Here's a look at 10 new veteran acquisitions (five on offense and five on defense) living up to or exceeding expectations just past the quarter mark of the 2025 NFL season.

Jones was signed to a one-year, $14 million contract worth up to $17 million through incentives in March to push 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson. The early season results have validated the decision to start Jones over Richardson. The Colts are tied for the NFL's best record at 4-1. Jones is having a surprising career resurrection. He has thrown for 1,290 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions while connecting on 71.3% of his passes (107 of 150 attempts) for a 105.1 passer rating. The Colts are second in scoring at 32.6 points per game with Jones under center.

Conventional wisdom suggested Parsons would become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback at some point before the regular season started. The expectation was the deal would be from the Dallas Cowboys. A bitter contract dispute with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones led to Parsons being traded to the Green Bay Packers for a 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Kenny Clark at the end of August. Parsons received a four-year, $186 million contract extension as a part of the trade. His $46.5 million per year as well as the $136.007 million in overall guarantees and $123.107 million fully guaranteed at signing in the deal are non-quarterback records.

The back issues Parsons has been dealing with haven't slowed him down. Heading into Green Bay's Week 5 bye, Parsons was tied for the NFL lead with 25 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits), according to Pro Football Focus. Parsons was also tied for PFF's fourth-best pass-rush win rate at 28.0%.

The attention Parsons receives from opponents with double teams and sliding the offensive line toward him on passing downs opens up opportunities for teammates. For example, fellow edge rusher Rashan Gary's 4.5 sacks tied for the NFL's second most prior to Green Bay's bye week.

The Seahawks pivoted to Darnold after contract extensions talks with Geno Smith stalled prior to his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick in March. Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract, averaging $33.5 million per year worth a maximum of $115.5 million through incentives, during free agency.

The eight-year veteran is demonstrating that his 2024 Pro Bowl season wasn't just a product of Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive brilliance. Darnold is completing 73.1% of his passes (98 of 134 attempts) for 1,246 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions to post a 114.8 passer rating in five games. He ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating. Darnold's 9.3 yards per pass attempt leads the league. The only negative for Darnold is the Seahawks might be undefeated without his late-game turnovers in Week 1 and Week 5 losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

There were questions about how Diggs, who turns 32 in November, would bounce back from tearing the ACL in his right knee during the middle of last season. That didn't deter the Patriots from signing Diggs to a three-year, $63 million contract (worth a maximum of $69 million through incentives) with an extremely team-friendly structure in March a couple of weeks into free agency. Diggs doesn't appear to have any lingering effects from his knee injury. He has emerged as quarterback Drake Maye's favorite target with 29 receptions for 359 yards in five games. Diggs is the first Patriots wide receiver to have consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Julian Edelman in 2019.

49ers QB Mac Jones

Jones receiving a two-year, $8.41 million contract, worth a maximum of $12.91 million through incentives in March, to back up Brock Purdy was considered an inconsequential signing. The 49ers are sitting atop the NFC West with a 4-1 record in large part because of Jones. In the three games Purdy has missed because of a turf toe injury, the 49ers are undefeated. Jones has connected on 66.7% of his passes (89 of 129 attempts) for 905 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He is leading the NFL with 301.7 yards passing per game.

The 49ers don't have a budding quarterback controversy. Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension, averaging $53 million per year, in May. The deal has $182.55 million in guarantees, of which $100 million was fully guaranteed at signing. Jones' stellar play allows the 49ers to err on the side of caution with Purdy's toe injury.

Sweat was the cream of the crop among edge rushers available in free agency. He signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract, averaging $19.1 million per year, with the Cardinals. Sweat is tied for second in the NFL with five sacks. His two forced fumbles are also tied for third in the league. Sweat's only double-digit sack season was in 2022 when he had 11. He is easily on track for a second season.

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams

Williams signed a one-year, $3 million deal with an additional $500,000 of incentives after a disappointing 2024 season with the Denver Broncos in the final year of his four-year rookie contract. The 2021 second-round pick is third in the NFL with 447 yards rushing while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He is tied for the second most rushing touchdowns with five. Williams is already 67 yards rushing away from topping the 513 he had last season in 17 games. His 135 yards rushing in Week 5's game against the New York Jets is a career high and his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 13 in 2021 when he was a rookie.

Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers left the Eagles for the Vikings on a two-year, $11.045 million contract (worth up to $15.045 million through incentives) because of the opportunity for more playing time. He was only on the field 31.36% of Philadelphia's defensive plays in 2024.

Rodgers earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 3 because of a sensational game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He returned an interception and fumble for touchdowns in addition to forcing two fumbles. Rodgers' defensive playtime has increased to 92.63% this season.

One team's trash is another team's treasure. The Browns quickly signed Collins to a two-year, $20 million deal after the 49ers released him in March rather than pay him $10 million for the 2025 season. Collins' 3.5 sacks are tied for the NFL lead among interior defensive linemen. He has a 21.6% pass-rush win rate, which is tops for interior defensive linemen, according to PFF. The additions of Collins and 2025's fifth overall pick Mason Graham in the middle of the defensive line have helped transform Cleveland into the NFL's top defense against the run, yielding 75.6 yards per game and only 3.0 yards per carry.

The Jaguars signed Lewis to a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million fully guaranteed because of his ability as a slot cornerback. Lewis is allowing 7.7 yards per catch and opposing quarterbacks have a 58.6 passer rating when targeting Lewis, according to PFF. Lewis' two interceptions are tied for the NFL's most among cornerbacks this season. His seven passes defended are tied for second in the league.