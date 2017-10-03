Agent’s Take: Free agency scorecard at the quarter point of the NFL season

For every free agent signing that makes a big difference, it seems like there are twice as many that don't. This may be because the disappointments are memorable due to the type of money typically associated with these signings.

The 2016 New York Giants are one of the rare instances when a spending spree in free agency pays big dividends. Three straight losing seasons spurred general manager Jerry Reese to overhaul a defense that ranked last in the NFL in total and pass defense during the 2015 season. He committed almost $200 million with over $105 million in guarantees to three big ticket defensive items (defensive tackle Damon Harrison , cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive end Olivier Vernon ) in 2016. The Giants made the playoffs last season as a Wild Card team and were responsible for two of the Dallas Cowboys ' three regular season losses.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the epitome of futility in the open market. There's very little to show for doling out almost $500 million in contracts in free agency over the past three years. Jacksonville's 11 wins are the fewest in the NFL during the 2014 through 2016 seasons. Undeterred by past free agency failures, the Jaguars were again big spenders in the offseason.

Here's a look at the good, bad and ugly of 2017 free agency at the quarter mark of the NFL season:

The Good

Deal: $60 million/4 years

Campbell couldn't have had a better debut with the Jaguars. His career high and franchise record four sacks against the Houston Texans led to him being named the initial AFC Defensive Player of the Week this season. Campbell is tied for second in the NFL with 5.5 sacks.





Deal: $33.75 million/3 years (worth up to $36 million with incentives)

Whitworth has helped solidify an offensive line that ranked 31st in sacks allowed last season with 49. The Los Angeles Rams have only given up four sacks this season, which is tied for second best in the NFL. Father time isn't catching up with the 35-year-old Whitworth. He's allowed just one quarterback pressure (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits) in four games.





Deal: $13 million/4 years (worth up to $15.9 million through salary escalators and incentives)

Poyer has been the surprise of a revamped secondary where more-heralded free agent signee Micah White is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions and 2017 first round pick Tre'Davious White was named September's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. His 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns was cut short after six games because of a lacerated kidney. Poyer was named to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week for both Week 1 and Week 2 this season. His two sacks and five passes defensed are tied for the NFL lead among safeties.

Deal: $2.3 million/1 year (worth a maximum of $4.6 million with incentives)

Brown couldn't capitalize on a breakout 2016 season in which he earned second team All-Pro recognition and was second in the NFL with 149 tackles during free agency. He languished on the open market for about a month before going the "prove it" deal route. The tackling machine has picked up where he left off last season with the Buffalo Bills . Brown leads the NFL with 42 tackles.

Deal: $3.5 million/1 year (worth up to $4.25 million through incentives)

The 16-year veteran is having a successful reunion with the team that made him the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. Although Peppers is a part of a defensive end rotation with Mario Addison and Charles Johnson , he's fifth in the NFL with 4.5 sacks thanks to two different games with two sacks. Three more sacks will give Peppers 151 for his career to move past Chris Doleman for fourth on the all-time list.

The Bad

Deal: $21 million/4 years

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch described Juszczyk as a versatile offense weapon when he gave him a deal averaging over twice as much as the NFL's second most lucrative fullback contract. Juszczyk has been more of a traditional lead blocking fullback than that versatile offensive weapon. He has two carries for eight yards and six catches for 66 yards while playing 31.6 percent of San Francisco's offensive snaps in the first four games. He averaged more than 39 receptions and almost 300 receiving yards over the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and led NFL fullbacks with 40.8 percent playtime in 2016.





Deal: $6 million/1 year (worth a maximum of $8 million with incentives)

Pryor was brought in to help offset the loss of wide receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson in free agency. He's losing the bet he made on himself by rejecting the type of money from the Browns that Kenny Britt took to replace him in Cleveland. Britt signed a four year, $32.5 million deal with $17 million in guarantees. Outside of beating Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters deep for a touchdown, Pryor has largely been a non-factor. The converted quarterback has caught 13 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. Garcon and Jackson were 1,000 yard receivers in 2016





Deal: $33.5 million/3 years

Jackson, one of the NFL's most dangerous deep threats, was signed to take pressure off quarterback Jameis Winston favorite target, Mike Evans . He's been targeted the same amount of times, 20, as third wide receiver Adam Humphries but with less success. Jackson has caught nine passes for 143 yards while Humphries has 14 receptions for 156 yards. Head coach Dirk Koetter has acknowledged that Jackson needs to be more involved in the passing game.

Deal: $4.25 million/1 year (worth a maximum of $4.55 million with incentives)

Lacy has already been a healthy scratch for a game where he was on the inactive list and in uniform for another without seeing any action. He has 55 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Surprising rookie Chris Carson , a 2017 seventh round pick, being out indefinitely with a lower left leg injury opens the door for Lacy to become Seattle's primary ball carrier although Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise are also waiting in the wings.





Deal: $15 million/3 years (worth up to $25 million through salary escalators and incentives)

Dalvin Cook took advantage of Murray rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery to become Adrian Peterson successor. The 2017 second round pick quickly established himself as a workhorse running back before suffering a season ending torn ACL in his left knee during Week 4's contest against the Detroit Lions . Murray has 14 carries for 38 yards, a majority of which came after Cook's injury. He'll get every opportunity to justify his signing with Cook out of the equation.

The Ugly





Deal: $45 million/3 years

Comparisons to Brock Osweiler , who was the biggest free agent bust in 2016, were immediately made because Glennon got a sizable contract for such an unproven commodity. The comparisons seem more appropriate now because of Glennon's play. Glennon is the only Chicago Bears player in the last 40 years to have three turnovers in a half twice during the first four games of a season according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It took the Texans 14 games to bench Osweiler. Glennon has lost his starting job four games into the season to Mitchell Trubisky , who the Bears moved up one spot in this year's draft to select with the second overall pick. The Bears are paying Glennon $16 million this year for his services, which surely won't be retained next year. Glennon also has a fully guaranteed $2.5 million third day of the 2018 league year roster bonus payable next March 16. Since the 2018 guarantee has an offset, the Bears could recoup the entire $2.5 million by releasing Glennon before the bonus is due and makes at least that amount next year from another team.

Deal: $65 million/5 years

Gilmore's inconsistent play in 2016 with the Bills, a division rival, didn't stop head coach Bill Belichick from making a rare splash in free agency. Defensive breakdowns and untimely penalties have defined Gilmore's short stint in New England. Belichick is probably stuck with Gilmore next season if his play doesn't improve because his $8.5 million 2018 base salary is fully guaranteed while there will be $14.4 million of signing bonus proration remaining, which would immediately hit New England's books with a conventional release.





Deal: $7 million/2 years (worth up to $15.25 million through salary escalators and incentives)

Peterson is increasingly becoming an afterthought in the New Orleans Saints ' crowded backfield. He played a career low six snaps in the Saints' Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins . Peterson has been on the field for just 44 of New Orleans' 259 offensive plays this season (17 percent playtime). He has 27 carries for 81 yards. 27 carries in a game used to be a heavy workload for him when he was with the Minnesota Vikings .





Deal: $55.5 million/5 years

Kalil's contract, which contains $25 million of guarantees, raised a lot of eyebrows because he missed most of the 2016 season with a hip problem and had regressed since being named a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie in 2012. The fresh start with Carolina Panthers hasn't done much so far to reverse a downward career trajectory. Kalil has already surrendered five sacks.

Menelik Watson (OT)-Broncos: $18.75 million/3 years

Los Angeles Chargers and Cowboys defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Demarcus Lawrence earned AFC and NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September partially on the strength of performances against Watson. According to Pro Football Focus, Watson has given up an NFL high seven sacks.