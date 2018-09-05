Agent's Take: Here's how to build the Ultimate Roster for 2018 while staying under the cap

Constructing the best 53-man roster seems like an easy task, but it becomes a little harder to create a team while staying under the salary cap, using actual salary-cap numbers.

So, what would the best possible team look like? The goal is to build a roster that resembles the most recent Pro Bowl squads, but when there are parameters designed to help limit a team's ability to have an embarrassment of riches, with a more realistic selection process, it becomes challenging.

Here's a look at my Ultimate Roster for 2018. The ground rules are as follows.

Parameters

1. The salary cap for the roster is $188.71 million. The actual NFL salary cap is $177.2 million for this year. The number being used is the league's average adjusted salary cap according to NFLPA data. Each NFL team's working salary cap varies largely because unused cap room can be carried over from one year to the next. For example, the Browns have league's highest adjusted salary cap at slightly over $241.263 million and the Ravens have the lowest at just under $176.486 million. This is because of incentives earned during the 2017 season that weren't counting on Baltimore's cap being accounted for now, without having cap room to carry over from last year to cover the difference.

2. The NFL draft is an essential element of roster building for NFL teams, so it is here also. One player from each round of the 2018 draft must be on the roster. The number requirement drops by one player for each year of the preceding three drafts (2015-2017). The limit of one player per round remains. Thus, only four 2015 draft picks are required. There's one other draft-pick constraint. Only one 2014 first-round pick whose fifth-year option was exercised is allowed, regardless of whether he signed a contract extension. The 2014 first round is particularly strong with Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham, Jr., Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and Zack Martin. This limitation forces a choice to be made between them. Selecting one isn't a necessity.

3. The backups at each position are limited to players who aren't established starters, so young veterans cracking the lineup for the first time are eligible. Second-year players who didn't start at least half of their team's games or play a minimum of 50 percent of the snaps on their side of the ball qualify as reserves. Players competing for starting jobs or where there's a "committee approach" at a position, usually running back, are also acceptable. A backfield containing Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell is prohibited since both are workhorse or every-down running backs.

4. There's one big allowance being made defensively. Three starting cornerbacks are acceptable without sacrificing a starter in a traditional base defense, since five or more defensive backs are now used over 60% percent of the time in the NFL. The result is 12 defensive starters

5. Choosing a player that was given a franchise or transition designation in 2018 is optional. However, only one player receiving a 2018 designation can be selected.

Roster-building philosophy

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, so choosing an elite quarterback was the top priority. The old football adage of "it starts in the trenches" was also a guiding principle in assembling the roster. The Super Bowl LII champion Eagles subscribe to this view. Their line depth was a key component to their Super Bowl victory.

Long-range planning wasn't taken into account, so worrying about 2018 salary-cap obligations, the amount of cap room that could be carried over, expiring contracts and drafting players that might develop into starters in the future wasn't necessary. Different choices would have been made if these aspects had been considerations. For example, having a talented young pass rusher for the next several seasons on what should prove to be a cost-effective contract would have made Danielle Hunter a roster necessity.

The initial version of the team was done without paying attention to cost. Well over $200 million of cap space was used. The wish-list team had to be drastically reconfigured in order to comply with the constraints. Here's the team I assembled with some of my thoughts behind the selections. The 2018 cap number for each player is in parentheses.

Starters: Offense

QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($20.9 Million)

Tom Brady may be the greatest NFL player of all-time but Rodgers is arguably the league's best quarterback. Rodgers' value to the Packers was never more evident than last year, when Green Bay had a 3-6 record in the nine games Rodgers missed because of a broken collarbone. The roster flexibility Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would have provided with a $7,282,245 cap number in 2018, the third year of his rookie contract, would have been too good to pass if he were healthy. Wentz was the leading candidate for league MVP before tearing multiple ligaments in his left knee late last season.

RB David Johnson, Cardinals ($2,071,358)

Being cost effective with low mileage were primary considerations for a lead ball carrier. The 2015 third-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract after missing almost all of the 2017 season with a broken left wrist. Johnson arguably became the NFL's best dual-threat running back during a breakout 2016 campaign in which he led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage while earning first team All-Pro honors.

WR Antonio Brown, Steelers ($7.995 Million)

No wide receiver has come close to matching Brown's production over the last five years. Brown leads the NFL in receptions (582), receiving yards (7,848) and touchdown catches (52) since the start of the 2013 season.

WR Michael Thomas, Saints ($1,402,749)

Thomas holds the NFL record for the most catches (196) during the first two seasons of an NFL career. The 2016 second-round pick's season averages for his career are 96 receptions, 1,191 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Thomas will spend considerable time in slot. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the NFL's most effective wide receiver from the slot although he lined up there less than a quarter of the time.

WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($704,996)

Hill had a breakout season in 2017 with 75 catches and 1,183 receiving yards. He is a dangerous deep threat but will rotate with Thomas in operating out of the slot, where he excelled when used in that capacity as a rookie in 2016. Hill is also an excellent kick and punt returner but probably won't get much of an opportunity to showcase those skills.

TE Zach Ertz, Eagles ($4,994,380)

Ertz earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2017 during what some inaccurately described as his coming-out party. He and Travis Kelce and are the only two tight ends to have at least 70 catches and 800 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. The big difference in 2018 cap numbers tips the scales in favor of Ertz over Kelce and Rob Gronkowski, the NFL's best tight end. Gronkowski and Kelce's respective cap numbers are $11,781,465 and $9,959,770.

LT David Bakhtiari, Packers ($11.075 Million)

Keeping Rodgers upright in the pocket is of the utmost importance. That's where Bakhtiari comes in handy. He has established himself as the league's best blindside protector over the last two seasons.

LG Andrew Norwell, Jaguars ($5,006,880)

Norwell didn't give up a sack or allow any hits on Panthers' quarterbacks last season. A first team All-Pro 2017 season was rewarded free agency with a five-year, $66.5 million contract which at the time made Norwell the NFL's highest-paid interior offensive lineman.

C David Andrews, Patriots ($2,357,095)

Andrews is a tremendous value. The 2015 undrafted free agent emerged as one of the NFL's better centers last season. The Patriots were smart to lock him up shortly after he became eligible for a contract extension. He is grossly underpaid on three-year, $9 million extension (worth up to $11.1 million through incentives) he signed in 2017. Comparable centers are getting contracts between $9 million and $10.5 million per year.

RG David DeCastro, Steelers ($5,691,800)

If the Cowboys' Zack Martin is football's best offensive guard, then a case can be made that DeCastro is right behind him. DeCastro didn't allow a sack last season while also excelling as a run blocker. Martin didn't get any consideration because of the 2014 first-round-pick limitation.

RT Lane Johnson, Eagles ($4,987,786)

Johnson just may be the key member of Philadelphia's stellar offensive line. The Eagles have a 17-4 record over the last two regular seasons when Johnson is on the field. The record is 3-8 without him.

Starters: Defense

DE Cameron Jordan, Saints ($14.497 Million)

Jordan earned first team All-Pro honors after posting a career-high 13 sacks in 2017. He'll become an interior rusher on passing downs as he has done on numerous occasions during his seven seasons with the Saints.

DT Aaron Donald, Rams ($8.892 Million)

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year just became the first non-quarterback to top the $20 million-per-year mark. Donald is hands-down the NFL's most disruptive force from the interior of a defensive line. He is essentially a modern day John Randle, an undersized interior defensive lineman who was a second-ballot Hall of Famer because of his ability to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks during the 1990s and early 2000s, without the trash talk.

DT Damon Harrison, Giants ($9,600,645)

Harrison is somewhat unheralded because pressuring the quarterback isn't his forte. His ability to control the line of scrimmage as the NFL's premier run-stuffing interior defensive lineman is invaluable.

DE Joey Bosa, Chargers ($7,059,035)

Bosa picked up last year where he left off in his 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award-winning season. He set an NFL record last season for the most sacks in the first 20 games of a career with 19. Bosa tied for eighth in the NFL last season with 75 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits).

SLB Von Miller, Broncos ($10.125 Million)

Miller returns to the strong-side spot he manned during his first four NFL seasons (2011-2014) in former Broncos head coach John Fox's 4-3 scheme. The Super Bowl 50 MVP will become an edge rusher in passing situations to capitalize on his ability to get to the quarterback. Miller has an NFL best 317 quarterback pressures over the last four seasons (2014-2017).

MLB Luke Kuechly, Panthers ($8,000,059)

Kuechly and the Seahawks' Bobby Wagner are the gold standard for inside linebackers. Wagner's $13,606,880 cap number in 2018 cut in favor of the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

WLB Lavonte David, Buccaneers ($8,756,665)

David may be the NFL's best 4-3 outside linebacker who doesn't also double as a pass rusher. It's pretty much a given that David will be snubbed annually for the Pro Bowl because pass-rushing outside linebackers are favored over off-the-ball ones in the voting process.

CB Casey Hayward, Chargers ($6,840,241)

Hayward has developed into a top-flight cornerback during his two seasons with the Chargers. His 11 interceptions since signing with the Lightning Bolts are tied for the NFL lead. Hayward will handle the slot in multiple wide receiver sets. That's where he initially made his mark after being drafted by the Packers in 2012.

CB Marshon Lattimore, Saints ($3,497,514)

The 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year helped shore up a perpetually weak Saints pass defense. Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in last year's draft, has shutdown cornerback potential. He led rookies with five interceptions in 2017.

FS Marcus Williams, Saints ($1,134,620)

Williams was on the wrong end of the Minnesota Miracle in last season's heartbreaking loss to the Vikings in the divisional playoffs. He is determined that a negative play won't define him. Saints quarterback Drew Brees comparing Williams to nine-time Pro Bowl free safety Ed Reed raised some eyebrows but also speaks volumes about the 2017 second-round pick's talent.

SS Landon Collins, Giants ($1,954,330)

Collins' 2017 season didn't quite measure up to his 2016 campaign, which earned Collins earned first team All-Pro honors. Nonetheless, Collins was a Pro Bowl starter for a second-consecutive year. His 332 tackles are best among safeties over the last three seasons.

Starters: Specialists

K Justin Tucker, Ravens ($5,046,018)

P Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts ($565,880)

LS Jake McQuaide, Rams ($1,351,109)

KR Pharoh Cooper, Rams ($775,332)

PR Cooper

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a 90.2 percent conversion rate on field goals (minimum of 100 made). He's also converted all 205 of his extra-point attempts. Sanchez is arguably the best cheap punter available. He had big shoes to fill in replacing Pat McAfee, who abruptly retired after the 2016 season. The 2017 undrafted rookie didn't disappoint. Sanchez was fourth in the NFL with net punting average of 42.6 yards. His punts also produced the NFL's second most fair catches (27). McQuaide has been named to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. Cooper handles return duties. The 2016 fourth-round pick made the Pro Bowl last season because he led the NFL with a 27.4 yard average on kick returns and was second in the league in punt return average (12.5 yards).

Reserves

QB Jacoby Brissett, Colts ($766,956)

Brissett, who was acquired from the Patriots at last year's roster cut downs, demonstrated that he's much more than a developmental prospect in 2017. In 15 starts subbing for an injured Andrew Luck, Brissett proved he is a high-quality backup at worst with the potential to be a solid starting quarterback. Colts owner Jim Irsay recently said he wouldn't trade Brissett for a first-round pick. A third quarterback will be on the practice squad.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints ($885,073)

RB Chris Carson, Seahawks ($578,165)

RB Austin Ekeler, Chargers (561,826)

RB Patrick Ricard, Ravens ($564,046)

Kamara will get the bulk of the carries in relief of Johnson. The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year will also see duty as a third-down back in conjunction with Johnson. There could be situations when both are on the field together. Carson, a 2017 seventh-round pick, emerged as Seattle's top ball carrier last preseason until a lower left leg injury sidelined him for the season's final 12 games He has held off 2018 first round pick Rashaad Penny, who has been slowed by a surgery on a broken finger, so far. Ekeler came out of nowhere last preseason to serve a nice complement to Melvin Gordon. Some have wondered whether he is the Chargers' best running back. Ricard is the lone fullback. He's a two-way player who also adds defensive tackle depth.

WR Quincy Enunwa, Jets ($2,920,450)

WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys ($702,495)

WR Pharoh Cooper, Rams ($775,332)

The Jets thought enough of Enunwa to give him a second-round restricted free-agent tender, although he missed the 2017 season with a neck injury. Enunwa caught 58 passes for 857 yards as the Jets' third wide receiver in 2016. He's another option for the slot. Gallup will see a lot action as a rookie in Dallas. It wouldn't be a surprise if he became the Cowboys' top receiving threat by the end of the season. Cooper's value is on returns.

TE David Morgan, Vikings ($669,669)

TE Ian Thomas, Panthers (666,998)

Morgan developed into one of the league's better blocking tight ends last season. Thomas, a 2018 fourth-round pick, could be the heir apparent to Pro Bowler Greg Olsen in Carolina.

OL Ty Nsekhe, Redskins ($2,920,450)

OL Jermon Bushrod, Saints ($726,665)

OL John Greco, Giants ($726,665)

OL Tyler Larsen, Panthers ($1,103,546)

Experience was the primary consideration with the offensive line depth. Neskhe is the swing tackle. He did a good job filling in for Trent Williams at left tackle in 2016 when he served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He's also capable of playing guard. The versatile Bushrod's best days are clearly behind him. The 34 year old had been a starter since 2009 until rejoining the Saints, who drafted him in 2007, this offseason. He made the switch to right guard with the Dolphins the last two seasons after spending the bulk of his career as a left tackle. The 33-year-old Greco has extensive starting experience, mostly at guard, with the Browns from 2012 through 2016. Larsen started 10 games at center last season in place of an injured Ryan Kalil.

DE Shaquil Barrett, Broncos ($2,920,450)

DE Carl Lawson, Bengals ($724,820)

Barrett demonstrated he could be a starting outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme last season while Shane Ray was out multiple games with a wrist injury. His primary defensive function will be as an edge rusher. If something happened to Miller, Barrett would likely be his replacement in the base defense. Lawson made the 2017 All-Rookie team after getting 8.5 sacks operating as third-down pass rushing specialist.

DT Vincent Taylor, Dolphins ($600,272)

DT Maurice Hurst, Raiders ($559,767)

Taylor may have been Miami's best interior defensive lineman during the preseason. The 2017 sixth-round pick's knack for blocking field goals should come in handy. Hurst is considered one of the steals of the 2018 draft. He was viewed as a potential first-round pick before a heart issue was detected at the NFL combine. Hurst dropped to the fifth round because of medical concerns.

LB David Mayo, Panthers ($753,443)

LB Leon Jacobs, Jaguars ($562,670)

LB Dylan Cole, Texans ($565,880)

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Redskins ($518,252)

Jacobs, a seventh-round pick in 2018, has used his tremendous athleticism to crack Jacksonville's starting lineup as their strong-side linebacker. Mayo held his own during his lone start against the Bears last season filling in for Kuechly, when he was held out with concussion symptoms. He is expected to assume Thomas Davis' strong-side spot as he begins the season serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Cole, a 2017 undrafted free agent, was a pleasant surprise as a rookie. Dion Hamilton's contributions will come on special teams.

CB Marcus Peters, Chiefs ($1,745,802)

CB Josh Jackson, Green Bay Packers ($1,173,473)

CB Jonathan Jones, Patriots ($640,429)

Peters is really the 12th starter. The 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year's 19 interceptions since entering the NFL are a league-best and five better the next cornerback. Jackson's impressive preseason has made the 2018 second-round pick a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Jones' continued development is one of the reasons 2016 second-round pick Cyrus Jones was released.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins (2,990,503)

S George Iloka, Vikings ($880,000)

S Damontae Kazee, Falcons ($634,113)

Iloka started every game he's played since his rookie season in 2012 prior to his surprise release by the Bengals during the preseason. A backup safety with that type of experience at a bargain rate couldn't be ignored. Fitzpatrick, the 11th-overall pick in this year's draft, is the Swiss Army knife of the secondary because of versatility. He's also an option to cover wide receivers in the slot. Kazee really opened some eyes this preseason with his playmaking ability.

Tale of the tape

Total cap room used (53 players): $184,255,572

Remaining cap room: $4,454,428

Offense (25 Players): $81,665,390

Defense (25 Players): $95,627,175

Specialists (3 Players): $6,963,007

Positional salary breakdown (cap percentage)

QB: $21,666,956 (11.48%)

RB: $4,660,468 (2.47%)

WR: $14,461,022 (7.66%)

TE: $6,281,047 (3.33%)

OL: $34,595,897 (18.33%)

DE: $25,201,520 (13.35%)

DT: $19,652,688 (10.41%)

LB: $29,281,969 (15.52%)

CB: $13,897,432 (7.36%)

S: $7,593,566 (4.02%)

All of the cap room isn't being used. A small cushion has been left for a full practice squad of 10 players (approximately $1.3 million) and to sign players when the inevitable injuries happen during the season.

There is a much greater allocation of cap resources to defense. Almost 18 percent more cap space is devoted to that side of the ball. This is in line with a philosophy of offense sells tickets while defense wins games.

The Saints lead the way with six selections. Their impressive 2017 draft class is well represented with Lattimore, Kamara and Williams. The Panthers and Rams have four players each. Five teams (Bills, Browns, 49ers, Lions and Titans) didn't have a player selected.