The salary cap being set higher than expected at $279.2 million created a favorable free agency climate for players. NFL teams extending the contracts of their own players have accounted for the biggest deals though.

Structure is everything with NFL contracts. Unlike MLB and the NBA, fully guaranteed contracts are the exception, not the rule.

Details on 20 noteworthy contracts from the early part of the NFL offseason are below. Average yearly salary and total compensation are the most common contract metrics but most insignificant because of the lack of security with NFL contracts. The overall contract guarantees, amount fully guaranteed at signing and the earliest realistic contract exit point for the team are also highlighted with each player. The deals are listed in order by average yearly salary.

Contract value: $330 million/6 years ($55 million-per-year average)

$330 million/6 years ($55 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $250 million ($56.745 million as signing bonus)

$250 million ($56.745 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $147 million

$147 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2030 ($272.5 million earned)

The Bills renegotiated the 2024 NFL MVP's contract although he had four years worth $154,554,595 remaining on the six-year, $258 million extension, averaging $43 million per year (worth a maximum of $288 million through incentives), he signed in 2021. It's extremely unusual for a team to essentially rip up a contract with four years left like the Bills did. The maximum value of the deal is worth $333 million because of a $500,000 annual incentive for winning the Super Bowl.

The contract has an NFL-record $250 million of guarantees. The $147 million fully guaranteed at signing is the second most ever in an NFL contract. There are three different option bonuses in the contract that will collectively increase the bonus proration by $111.5 million.

Allen was clearly focused on cash flow as opposed to maximizing the average yearly salary. His $220 million from 2025 through 2028 is the best four-year cash flow ever in an NFL contract. It surpassed the previous high of $219 million (2024 through 2027) in the four-year, $240 million extension Dak Prescott signed with the Dallas Cowboys last September that made him the NFL's first $60 million-per-year player.

Being the reigning NFL MVP should have given Allen enough ammunition to not only become the cash-flow king but also the league's highest-paid player. Instead, Allen is tied for second in the NFL salary hierarchy at $55 million per year with Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers).

Contract value: $161 million/4-year extension ($40.25 million-per-year average)

$161 million/4-year extension ($40.25 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $109.8 million ($22 million as roster bonus)

$109.8 million ($22 million as roster bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $73.9 million

$73.9 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2028 ($105 million total/$83.184 million new money earned)

Chase, who was scheduled to make a fully guaranteed $21.816 million in 2025 on his fifth-year option, became the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback at $40.25 million per year. It's a little misleading because $44.816 million is in 2029, the final year of Chase's extension. The maximum value is $162 million thanks to a $250,000 annual incentive in the new contract years (2026-2029) for each Super Bowl win with 65% or more offensive playtime in the game as well as 65% or more offensive playtime during the same regular season.

The Bengals made an exception for Chase by giving traditional salary guarantees that have only been reserved for Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow on a veteran contract. Chase has $109.8 million guaranteed for injury. An additional $2.2 million can become fully guaranteed to make the total guarantee $112 million.

Contract value: $160 million/4-year extension ($40 million-per-year average)

$160 million/4-year extension ($40 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $123,596,125 ($21,541,125 as signing bonus)

$123,596,125 ($21,541,125 as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $88.8 million

$88.8 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2029 ($124,796,125 total/$80 million new money earned)

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year publicly requested a trade from the Browns in February during Super Bowl week because he wanted to play for a championship contender. The Browns were adamant about not trading him. Garrett was given an offer he couldn't refuse to stay in Cleveland. The perennial All-Pro edge rusher became the NFL's first $40 million-per-year non-quarterback. The $123,596,125 in overall guarantees and $88.8 million fully guaranteed at signing are records for non-quarterbacks.

Contract value: $35.6 million/1-year extension ($35.6 million-per-year average)

$35.6 million/1-year extension ($35.6 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $48 million ($20 million as signing bonus)

$48 million ($20 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $48 million

$48 million Earliest realistic exit point: None ($55.1 million total/$35.6 million new money earned)

Hunter is the most recent beneficiary of the exploding edge rusher market. The Texans extended the two-year, $49 million contract (worth to $51 million through incentives) Hunter signed in 2024 free agency by one year for $35.6 million to keep him in the fold through the 2026 season.

Contract value: $106.5 million/3-year extension ($35.5 million-per-year average)

$106.5 million/3-year extension ($35.5 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $91.5 million (no signing bonus)

$91.5 million (no signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $62.5 million

$62.5 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2028 ($93.846 million total/$51.006 million new money earned)

The Raiders got ahead of the market by making Crosby the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback at $35.5 million per year in early March. Thanks to an abundance of salary cap room, the Raiders increased Crosby's 2025 cap number by $10.164 million from $27,989,250 to $38,153,250 with the extension.

A pay-as-you-go contract structure was used with Crosby. His cash and cap numbers are the same in each contract year because he is receiving salary guarantees instead of a signing bonus under this model. Deals with this structure have higher cap numbers, particularly in the early years, because of the absence of a signing bonus. Since there isn't any signing bonus proration, teams have more cap flexibility. A team won't have any dead money (a cap charge for a player no longer on the roster) if a player is released during the latter years of the deal once the guarantees have expired, provided that the contract hasn't been restructured.

Contract value: $131,559,528/4-year extension ($32,889,882-per-year average)

$131,559,528/4-year extension ($32,889,882-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $90 million ($30 million as signing bonus)

$90 million ($30 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $60 million

$60 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($60 million total/$41,999,529 new money earned)

The Seattle Seahawks honored Metcalf's request for a trade by dealing him and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Steelers for 2025 second-round and seventh-round picks. Metcalf, who was scheduled to make $18,000,471 in 2025, received a new contract in the process.

The Steelers didn't start giving traditional salary guarantees in veteran contracts until 2021 when All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt become the league's highest-paid non-quarterback. Another exception was made in 2022 when Minkah Fitzpatrick's extension put him at the top of the safety salary hierarchy.

A third exception was made with Metcalf. His first two contract years, 2025 and 2026, are fully guaranteed at signing. The final $20 million of the guarantee in 2027 is for injury only.

Contract value: $100.5 million/3 years ($33.5 million-per-year average)

$100.5 million/3 years ($33.5 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $55 million ($32 million signing bonus)

$55 million ($32 million signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $52.5 million

$52.5 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($65 million earned)

The Seahawks pivoting to Darnold because of signability being an issue with Geno Smith led to Smith being traded to the Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick. If Smith had been willing to accept a Darnold-type deal, he would still be Seattle's quarterback.

Darnold's contract is very similar to the three-year, $100 million contract, averaging $33,333,333 per year worth a maximum of $115 million through incentives, Baker Mayfield took last March to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just like Mayfield, Darnold has $15 million of incentives.

The Seahawks made an accommodation for Darnold that never happened with Russell Wilson in his two contract extensions that made him the NFL's highest-paid player in 2019 and second in the league's pay scale in 2015 by essentially fully guaranteeing money at signing in the second contract year. Darnold's $15 million fifth day of the 2026 league year roster bonus is guaranteed for injury at signing. The skill and salary cap guarantees kick in five days later. Typically, salary guarantees beyond the first contract year in Seattle deals become fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the waiver period, which is five days after the Super Bowl, in each specific year.

Contract value: $90 million/3-year extension ($30 million-per-year average)

$90 million/3-year extension ($30 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $89,026,026 ($25 million as signing bonus)

$89,026,026 ($25 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $48,026,026

$48,026,026 Earliest realistic exit point: 2028 ($69,026,026 total/$46 million new money earned)

A long overdue massive reset of the cornerback market finally occurred with Stingley. He is the NFL's first $30 million-per-year defensive back. Stingley's $30 million per year is a 20% more than the $25 million-per-year extension Jaycee Horn signed with the Carolina Panthers several days earlier.

Contract value: $115 million/4 years ($28.75 million-per-year average)

$115 million/4 years ($28.75 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $40.9 million ($15 million as roster bonus)

$40.9 million ($15 million as roster bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $30 million

$30 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($58.9 million earned)

Higgins was designated as a franchise player for a second straight year. His second franchise tag was for $26,179,200. Higgins was signed at the same time as Chase. The Bengals also deviated from their antiquated contract structure with Higgins where a signing bonus or roster bonus in the first contract year is the only true guaranteed money.

Higgins became the league's highest-paid No. 2 wide receiver at $28.75 million ahead of Jaylen Waddle, who signed a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, averaging $28.25 million per year, last May. Incentives make Higgins' deal worth as much as $121.8 million.

Contract value: $104 million/4 years ($26 million-per-year average)

$104 million/4 years ($26 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $63 million ($24 million as signing bonus)

$63 million ($24 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $51 million

$51 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($55 million earned)

The Patriots outbid the Panthers to sign Williams. For a deal of this magnitude, the $12 million injury guarantee in 2027 should have become fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year in the second contract year instead of the third day of the 2027 league year in the third contract year. That's how the $22 million salary guarantee in 2026 works for Nnamdi Madubuike's four-year, $98 million deal signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 as a franchise player. Madubuike's $22 million became completely secure on the fifth day of the 2025 league year (March 16).

Williams' deal contains $8.5 million in per-game roster bonuses, which are becoming increasingly prevalent in NFL contracts. With this type of bonus, an amount is only payable each time a player is on the gameday active roster.

Williams has $2.55 million ($150,000 for each game active) in 2027 and 2028. The biggest I can recall before the Williams deal is former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick with $2 million annually ($125,000 per game) in his 2014 contract extension.

Contract value: $100 million/4-year extension ($25 million-per-year average)

$100 million/4-year extension ($25 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $69.977 million ($28.402 million as signing bonus)

$69.977 million ($28.402 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $46.707 million

$46.707 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2028 ($64.472 million total/$52 million new money earned)

Horn became the NFL's first $25 million-per-year defensive back. His reign at the top of the defensive back salary totem pole was short-lived. It was just a matter of days before Stingley became the league's first $30 million-per-year defensive back. The maximum value of Horn's extension is $108 million thanks to salary escalators.

Contract value: $66 million/3 years ($22 million-per-year average)

$66 million/3 years ($22 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $44 million ($20.745 million as a roster bonus)

$44 million ($20.745 million as a roster bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $44 million

$44 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($44 million earned)

Godwin gave a hometown discount to remain with the Buccaneers. He turned down $30 million per year from the Patriots. Godwin can make as much as $72 million in the deal because of incentives.

Contract value: $44 million/2 years ($22 million-per-year average)

$44 million/2 years ($22 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $26 million ($12 million as signing bonus)

$26 million ($12 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $20 million

$20 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2026 ($20 million earned)

The Rams got older at wide receiver by signing a 32-year-old Adams to replace 31-year-old Cooper Kupp, who was released. Adams was available after the New York Jets released him because he was never going to play the 2025 and 2026 seasons under the $36.25 million he was scheduled to make in each of those years in the five-year, $140 million contract he signed in 2022. Adams has $2 million in incentives to make his deal worth up to $46 million.

If Adams doesn't produce, he'll have a one-year deal for $20 million. His $6 million fifth day of the 2026 league year roster bonus, which was guaranteed for injury at signing and became fully guaranteed three days later, has an offset.

Contract value: $41.2 million/2-year extension ($20.6 million-per-year average)

$41.2 million/2-year extension ($20.6 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $36 million ($15.08 million as an option bonus)

$36 million ($15.08 million as an option bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $36 million

$36 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2028 ($49.5 million total/$22.25 million new money earned

The Eagles stunned the NFL world by extending the three-year, $37.75 million contract, averaging $12,583,333 per year (worth as much as $46.75 million through incentives and salary escalators) with $26 million in guarantees, of which $24.5 million was fully guaranteed at signing, Saquon Barkley received in 2024 free agency. The contract was set to expire after the 2026 season. Barkley became the NFL's first $20 million-per-year running back. There are $15 million of incentives and salary escalators in Barkley's contract. Out of the $15 million in performance bonuses, only $1.5 million were already in Barkley's old contract, so $13.5 million are new.

Contract value: $82 million/4 years ($20.5 million-per-year average)

$82 million/4 years ($20.5 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $50 million ($25.5 million as signing bonus)

$50 million ($25.5 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $42.51 million

$42.51 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2026 ($50 million earned)

A $20.5 million-per-year deal didn't seem fathomable for Moore when the 2024 regular season started. A dramatically improved Moore was slightly above average in 2024. Nonetheless, Moore's contract is considered one of the riskier signings in free agency. JC Latham, 2024's seventh overall pick, moves to right tackle, his position in college at Alabama.

Contract value: $80 million/4 years ($20 million-per-year average)

$80 million/4 years ($20 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $52 million ($24 million as signing bonus)

$52 million ($24 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $39 million

$39 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($39 million earned)

The Cowboys were planning on using a $25.133 million franchise tag on Odighizuwa if an agreement had not been reached before the March 4 designation deadline. It's a favorable deal for the Cowboys given this dynamic. To break even from playing 2025 under a franchise tag, Odighizuwa would have needed to sign a three-year, $54.867 million contract, averaging $18.289 million per year, in 2026 free agency.

Contract value: $77 million/4 years ($19.25 million-per-year average)

$77 million/4 years ($19.25 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $27 million ($27 million as signing bonus)

$27 million ($27 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $27 million

$27 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($47.5 million earned)

Aaron Banks becoming the NFL's fifth-highest-paid offensive guard on a multiyear contract wasn't anticipated prior to the start of free agency. The deal is frontloaded where Banks is getting 61.69% of his money in the first two years because the Packers have a longstanding policy against salary guarantees besides signing bonus in veteran contracts. The only exceptions have been quarterbacks Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers.

Contract value: $51 million/3 years ($17 million-per-year average)

$51 million/3 years ($17 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $34 million ($15.85 million as signing bonus)

$34 million ($15.85 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $34 million

$34 million Earliest realistic exit point: None ($51 million earned)

The Eagles did something uncharacteristic in making a major investment in an off-ball linebacker. The only off-ball linebacker contract with a higher average yearly salary ever in free agency is the four-year, $72 million deal, averaging $18 million per year with $50 million in guarantees, where $41.8 million was fully guaranteed at signing, Tremaine Edmunds received from the Chicago Bears in 2023.

Philadelphia's use of option bonuses and dummy/voiding years in Baun's contract to keep the cap numbers low in the first two years ($4.386 million in 2025 and $7.538 million in 2026) means it will be too cost prohibitive to release him at any time during the three years. The Eagles will be contending with $36.481 million of dead money to part ways with Baun in 2027.

Contract value: $51 million/3 years ($17 million-per-year average)

$51 million/3 years ($17 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $34.5 million ($18 million as signing bonus)

$34.5 million ($18 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $34.5 million

$34.5 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($34.5 million earned)

Moehrig got the top safety contract in free agency. The $3 million in annual incentives make the deal worth as much as $60 million.

Contract value: $42 million/3 years ($14 million-per-year average)

$42 million/3 years ($14 million-per-year average) Contract guarantees: $28 million ($6 million as signing bonus)

$28 million ($6 million as signing bonus) Fully guaranteed at signing: $26.5 million

$26.5 million Earliest realistic exit point: 2027 ($30 million earned)

The Bears have made protecting 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams, who was sacked 68 times last season, the focal point of the offseason. Part of upgrading the offensive line was making Dalman the NFL's second-highest-paid center.