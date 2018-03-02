Agent’s Take: Is the Legion of Boom doomed? Seahawks facing an uphill battle

The 2017 season was a disappointment for the Seahawks. A five-year playoff streak was snapped when Seattle finished the season with a 9-7 record. It was the first time Seattle didn't win 10 games since 2011.

More of a "win now" approach was taken where short-term interests took a higher priority in an effort to get to the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. A 2018 second round pick and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse were traded to the Jets for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson at the preseason roster cutdown. Some of the deficiencies in the offensive line were addressed by acquiring disgruntled left tackle Duane Brown, whose lengthy holdout lasted until the seventh week of the regular season, from the Texans for 2018 third round and 2019 second round picks. Seattle also received a 2018 fifth round pick in this transaction.

A roster containing several high-priced contracts finally caught up with the Seahawks. Uncharacteristically, contracts were restructured to help accommodate these moves. Unlike many teams, the Seahawks had avoided pushing current cap obligations into the future until wide receiver Doug Baldwin and quarterback Russell Wilson reworked their contracts.

A defense that has been consistently among the league's best became vulnerable. The Seahawks went 3-4 in the final seven games after strong safety Kam Chancellor and cornerback Richard Sherman were sidelined respectively with neck and Achilles injuries.

A consequence of falling well below expectations had head coach Pete Carroll shaking up his coaching staff. Eight coaches, including offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Kris Richard and offensive line coach Tom Cable were let go. Brian Schottenheimer takes Bevell's place. Ken Norton, Jr., who was Seattle's linebackers coach from 2010 to 2014, returns as defensive coordinator after an unsuccessful stint running the Raiders defense for the better part of the last three seasons.

The Seahawks are facing challenges on multiple fronts in their quest to keep their championship window open. A suddenly more competitive NFC West gives the Seahawks less margin for error. The Rams, the reigning NFC West champions, earned their first playoff berth since 2004. The 49ers appear to be a team on the rise. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was acquired from the Patriots at the trading deadline, led the 49ers five straight victories to close the season once he was inserted into the starting lineup.

The Legion Of Boom's Doom

Seattle's vaunted secondary, the Legion of Boom, was the cornerstone of a dominant defense during consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The franchise's only league championship came during the 2013 season. Keeping the mainstays of the group together for an extended period of time after lucrative second contracts were set to expire was always going to be a difficult, if not an almost impossible task.

Giving Chancellor a three-year, $36 million contract extension (with $25 million in guarantees) when training camp opened was a curious decision even before his career threatening neck injury. It seemed as if his eventual replacement had been found in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with Delano Hill.

Chancellor's $6.8 million 2018 base salary and $5.2 million of his $10 million 2019 base salary were guaranteed for injury when he signed the deal. The injury guarantees in Chancellor's contract have been problematic for Seattle. The severity of Chancellor's injury and his 2018 base salary becoming fully guaranteed a few days after Super Bowl LII didn't leave the Seahawks with any good options regarding their strong safety. Since it is too cost prohibitive to release Chancellor, he is expected to remain on the roster for the foreseeable future even though Carroll isn't optimistic about him resuming his career.

Chancellor intends to play this season provided he is medically cleared. Without medical clearance, the most likely scenario is Chancellor beginning the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Only time will tell if the Seahawks will be on the hook for the 2019 injury guarantee or if Chancellor can return to action so the obligation for the $5.2 million can potentially be relieved.

Sherman was the subject of trade rumors prior to the 2017 draft. There were conflicting reports about whether a trade was initially Sherman or Seattle's idea. Nothing ever came of the rumors because of Seattle's steep asking price.

Sherman's ruptured Achilles tendon makes re-visiting a trade more complicated. Seattle would probably need to lower their compensation demands because Sherman may not be the same player he was before the injury. Since Sherman is entering his contract year where he is slated to make $11 million, the acquiring team would probably want to sign him to an extension. Sherman is now representing himself, which creates another dynamic that potentially could be another obstacle to overcome.

A torn ACL didn't prevent the Buccaneers from giving up 2013 first round and 2014 fourth round picks to acquire cornerback Darrelle Revis from the Jets a few days before the 2013 draft. Revis signed a six-year, $96 million contract with an extremely team friendly structure in the process. He only spent one season with the Buccaneers before getting released.

Free safety Earl Thomas raised some eyebrows by suggesting that he could hold out if he doesn't get a new deal. The holdout talk comes a few weeks after the Texas native created a bit of a stir by lobbying Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to either trade for him or sign him if he ever hits free agency after a late season contest between the two teams. It's premature for any player to be thinking about a holdout since the start of training camp is five months away. Thomas is scheduled to make $8.5 million in the final year of the extension he signed in 2014 that made him the NFL's highest paid safety.

Chancellor's deal had ramifications for Thomas. It instantly became his salary floor for a new contract. Thomas probably has his sights set on replacing Eric Berry at the top of the safety pay scale. Berry received a six-year, $78 million contract with $40 million in guarantees from the Chiefs about a year ago. The uncertainty surrounding Chancellor's career and Sherman's injury should give Thomas more leverage in any contract discussions than he would have had otherwise.

The Seahawks may be better off exploring a Thomas trade if they aren't willing to re-set the safety market with him since 2018 is his walk year. The asking price would likely be a first round pick or its equivalent, which could be a second round pick and a lower pick or a player. Richard becoming the Cowboys' secondary coach only fuels speculation that Thomas could join him in Dallas.

Salary Cap

Seattle is far from flush with cap room. There are over $164.5 million in 2018 cap commitments with 46 players under contract while just under $550,000 of unused cap room is being carried over from the 2017 season. The NFL's preliminary projections put the 2018 salary cap between $174.2 million and $178.1 million. Assuming the salary cap is set at the high end of projections, Seattle has approximately $6.1 million of cap space once tenders for restricted free agents and exclusive rights players with expiring contracts are taken into consideration.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane's release is almost a certainty. He was originally a part of the Brown trade but was excluded after he failed the Texans' physical. Seattle would pick up $4.75 million of cap room by getting his $6 million salary off the books.

Defensive end Cliff Avril went down with a neck injury four games into the season. Like Chancellor, his injury could be career ending. Since the same issues about contract guarantees don't exist with Avril, $7.125 million of cap room would be created by releasing him. The Seahawks would have an additional $1.15 million cap obligation for Avril later this year if his neck prevents him from playing because he would qualify for the Collective Bargaining Agreement's injury protection benefit.

Defensive end Michael Bennett was anticipating his release late last season. The Seahawks are reportedly trying to trade him instead. Whether Bennett is traded or released, it will be before March 18 when his $3 million fifth day of the 2018 league year roster bonus is due. Letting Bennett go will free up $2.2 million of cap room unless a post-June 1 designation is used to cut him because the cap hit would then be taken over two years. With the use of a post-June 1 designation, there would be $5.65 million of cap relief this year but it wouldn't come until June 2.

2018 is the first new year of the three-year extension worth almost $30 million Bennett signed late in the 2016 season. Cutting Bennett essentially gives him an $8.5 million parting gift. He would be $8.5 million richer than playing out his previous contract, which was going to expire after the 2017 season, without playing any of the additional years under the new deal.

Seattle has been one of the NFL's more proactive teams in signing key players to contract extensions prior to free agency being reached. Significant draft capital wasn't given up to have Brown, who is making $9.75 million in a 2018 contract year, for just a season and a half worth of games. Presumably, a 32 year old Brown's extension would be more than the three-year, $33.75 million contract (worth up to $36 million through incentives) the Rams gave Andrew Whitworth, who is three years older, last March as a free agent. A minimum of $3 million in cap room should be gained from a new deal.

The Seahawks haven't renegotiated a deal unless in a contract year for quite some time. It may be prudent to a make an exception with Russell Wilson, whose $23,786,764 cap number is the seventh highest in the league. With high end quarterback salaries expected to soon reach the $30 million per year mark, there isn't going to be any way to avoid putting Wilson in that stratosphere if he is going to remain with the team beyond the 2019 season when his contract is up.

Doing a deal this offseason would provide Seattle with more cap flexibility than waiting until next year and protect against further quarterback salary escalation. For example, giving Wilson a $40 million signing bonus while lowering his 2018 and 2019 base salaries from $15.5 million and $17 million respectively to $1 million and $9 million would generate $6.5 million of immediate cap relief and be cap neutral in 2019. The remaining cap numbers should never hit $30 million with a top of the market deal running through the 2023 season.

A similar amount of cap space can be created through another one of the restructures Seattle has long avoided. Seattle would have more of a sense of urgency for a signing next offseason than Wilson because his 2019 cap number would be over $32 million. A franchise tag in 2020 would be approaching $40 million.

Free Agency/Team Needs

The Seahawks have 16 unrestricted free agents, including tight end Jimmy Graham, running back Eddie Lacy, offensive lineman Luke Joeckel, cornerback Byron Maxwell, safety Bradley McDougald, wide receiver Paul Richardson and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Five players, including cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive end Dion Jordan are restricted free agents.

It won't be necessary to tender restricted free agent Dewey McDonald for $1.916 million, which is the lowest possible amount with a $178.1 million salary cap. One of the two restricted running backs, Mike Davis or Thomas Rawls, probably won't get tendered either. Cap projections reflect two of the five players being completely free from not receiving a tender.

Jordan is an unusual case. A first round pick is the compensation on unmatched offer sheet with him receiving a $1.916 million tender since that's his original draft round.

Whether the Seahawks have the resources to aggressively pursue the marquee free agents could depend on the extent of the roster purge and whether there's a willingness to keep playing the contract restructure game. Seattle is unlikely to use a franchise tag on any of its own free agents.

It is too costly for the Seahawks to franchise tight end Jimmy Graham. The annual $3 million of signing bonus proration from Graham's 2014 deal with the Saints making him the NFL's first and only $10 million per year tight end gets included under the 120 percent of the prior year's salary rules. This number is $15.48 million. His $100,000 2017 workout bonus would also carryover for a $15.58 million total.

Graham regressed statistically in 2017 after setting franchise records for a tight end with 65 receptions for 923 yards in a comeback 2016 season following a 2015, his first in Seattle, in which he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee. Although Graham excelled as a red zone threat in 2017 catching 10 touchdown passes, he isn't getting the same money at 31 years old after a major knee injury as he did at 27. The best bet for Graham staying in Seattle is a soft market.

A better cap situation would allow Seattle to comfortably carry Richardson's $14.093 million franchise number (assumes $178.1 million 2018 salary room). The Seahawks were pleased in how Richardson controlled the line scrimmage as a 4-3 defensive tackle, which is different than how the Jets used him in their 3-4 defense. The 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year displayed his versatility with New York by lining up at various spots across the defensive line and at linebacker.

Richardson is someone the Seahawks would like to keep but reportedly there's mutual interest in him going back to New York. Big money defensive linemen haven't been a part of the equation in Seattle during the Carroll era. Making Richardson Seattle's highest paid defensive player, which is currently Sherman at $14 million year, will probably be necessary to keep him in the fold. The five-year, $86 million contract with $53.5 million in overall guarantees Richardson's former defensive linemate Muhammad Wilkerson received from the Jets in 2016 may be an important salary data point to him.

The pass catching Richardson had a breakout 2017 season with 44 catches for 703 yards with six touchdowns while establishing himself as a number two wide receiver. Wideouts that can take the top off a defense, like Richardson can, are valuable commodities. He could be targeting a deal near the top of the number two wide receiver market similar to the $8 million per year and $20 million in guarantees Kenny Stills received last year to remain with the Dolphins.

It's probably an either/or proposition with Richardson and Tyler Lockett, Seattle's most accomplished young wide receivers. 2018 is Lockett's contract year so paying Richardson would likely prompt Lockett to move on next year in free agency.

The uncertainty with the safeties makes retaining McDougald more of a consideration. He did a nice job filling in for an injured Chancellor. He also has the versatility to play free safety. He was a good value on the one-year, $1.8 million contract (with another $200,000 in incentives) McDougald took to come to Seattle. McDougald getting a deal averaging more than double his 2017 compensation isn't out of the question. DeShawn Shead, who can play both safety and cornerback, could be a cheaper alternative. He missed most of 2017 recovering from a left ACL tear that occurred in a playoff game during the 2016 season. It may not take much more than the $1.2 million deal Shead signed after the injury for him to stay in Seattle for another season.

Cornerback Byron Maxwell played a bigger than expected role in his return to Seattle after the Dolphins released him. He could be good insurance against Sherman's recovery. Maxwell's market could be somewhere between the David Amerson and Vontae Davis contracts signed this offseason but closer to the latter. Amerson took a one-year, $2.25 million deal from the Chiefs when the Raiders cut him loose. The deal maxes out at $6 million because of incentives. Davis' one year contract with the Bills has a base value of $5 million. It could be worth as much as $8 million through incentives.

Joeckel and Lacy, who signed one year prove it deals, were disappointments. Lacy was expected to give the running game a boost. He was a healthy scratch four times.

Seattle's penchant for trying to turn developmental offensive line prospects into talent should be discontinued with Cable's firing. Patriots right tackle Cameron Fleming could be a nice addition if shopping in the high rent district for help in the trenches during free agency isn't in the cards. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised Fleming on a Boston radio station for his pass protection against a formidable pass rush after the AFC Championship game win over the Jaguars. The five-year, $30 million contract Mike Remmers landed from the Vikings after a lackluster 2016 season with the Panthers may have caught Fleming's attention. 2016 first round pick Germain Ifedi could move back inside where he's better suited with the addition of Fleming.

The lack of a consistent running game ever since Marshawn Lynch's departure has made the offense increasingly dependent on Wilson for success. A more balanced attack is needed. The return of 2017 seventh round pick Chris Carson, who surprisingly won a preseason running back battle, from a lower left leg injury that sidelined him for the season's final 12 games is a good start. Rex Burkhead's dual threat capabilities would add another dimension to Seattle's backfield. He is coming off a one-year, $3.15 million deal with the Patriots. It couldn't hurt to kick the tires on Doug Martin, who the Buccaneers released after two subpar seasons in which he averaged less than three yards per carry. Martin was second in the NFL during the 2015 season with 1,402 rushing yards.

Tyler Eifert could be a high-risk, high-reward replacement for Graham. Second tight end Luke Willson is also a free agent. Since Eifert has only played 39 games during his five NFL seasons because of various injuries (ankle, back, elbow, etc), he is a perfect candidate for a one year prove it deal. A back injury requiring surgery limited Eifert to two games in 2017. When healthy, which is a rarity, Eifert is one the NFL's best red zone threats. He led NFL tight ends in 2015 with 13 touchdown receptions while earning a Pro Bowl berth. It is a necessity for any Eifert prove it deal to include substantial game day 46-man active roster bonuses and incentives that will reward him handsomely if he is highly productive. The base value, which would include the roster bonuses shouldn't have to exceed $5 million.

Outlook

The Seahawks will have enough pieces in place next season to contend for another playoff spot. Remaining competitive will partially hinge on general manager John Schneider having successful drafts in the future. He did an excellent job of identifying talent that fit Carroll's vision, especially with undrafted players and in the latter part of the draft, during the earlier years of his tenure.

Schneider is handicapped a bit because the Seahawks are without second and third round picks in the upcoming draft. The 2019 second round pick has also been traded away. The Seahawks could be in position to garner compensatory picks in 2019 because the free agents lost this offseason are likely to have greater value than the ones signed. The prospect of additional picks will allow for more draft day maneuvering.

The Seahawks are experiencing the difficulties of maintaining a highly competitive roster with a quarterback on a lucrative contract. The situation will become more pronounced after Wilson signs his next deal.