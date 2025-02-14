Salary cap and contract considerations are taking center stage as all NFL teams have entered the offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Choices made in the early part of the offseason can have long-lasting ramifications for teams.

Here's a look at key offseason dates running through the first 10 days of the 2025 league year, which begins on March 12. Some dates have league-wide importance. Other dates can potentially affect specific player contracts and the salary cap of individual teams because they are crucial to the timing of contract restructures, pay cuts and players being released. The NFL's most notable players have been highlighted on the appropriate date with how the event is specified in their respective contracts. Less-heralded players are only mentioned on dates without a lot of activity.

Feb. 10 (First day after 2024 league year Super Bowl)

1. The waiver system for 2025 began. Players with fewer than four years of service for benefit purposes are subject to waivers and their contracts can be claimed by other teams. Players with four or more years of service become free agents when released and can be immediately signed.

2. Two key Bills had guarantees vest. The remaining $6.571 million of offensive tackle Spencer Brown's $18.971 million 2025 base salary became fully guaranteed. The $18.971 million was guaranteed for injury at signing, of which $12.4 million was completely secure when the contract was executed. Brown's 2025 base salary will reduce to a fully guaranteed $2.971 million if the Bills exercise an option for his dummy 2030 contract year. This can be done as early as the first day of the 2025 league year on March 12 but no later than the seventh day (March 18). A $16 million payment is required to pick up the option. Exactly $8.75 million of tight end Dawson Knox's $9.25 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. Out of the $8.75 million, $4.5 million was fully guaranteed at signing. An additional $4.25 million is completely secure.

Feb. 12 (Three days after final game of 2024 league year)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's 2025 and 2026 contract years voided. The 49ers can buyback the voided contract years no later than five days after the final game of the 2024 league year (February 14) with a $3.6 million payment. Warner is scheduled to make $18.25 million in each of these years.

Feb. 14 (Fifth day of waiver period/five days after 2024 league year Super Bowl)

1. The salaries of two Seahawks are fully guaranteed. Safety Julian Love's $6.035 million 2025 base salary and $680,000 of 2025 per-game roster bonuses ($40,000 for each game active), both guaranteed for injury at signing, are fully guaranteed. A total of $6 million of edge rusher Uchenna Nwosa's $14.8 million 2025 base salary that was guaranteed for injury at signing becomes fully guaranteed. Love's 2025 base salary will reduce to a fully guaranteed $1.2 million if the Seahawks commit to making the necessary $4.835 million payment to exercise an option for his 2027 contract year worth $11 million. This can be done as early as the first day of the 2025 league year on March 12, but no later than the fifth day (March 16).

2. Exactly $10 million (guaranteed for injury) of Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson's $20 million 2025 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

3. The contracts of 13 different players void: 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, Lions edge rusher Marcus Davenport, 49ers center/ offensive guard Jon Feliciano, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, Jets offensive tackle Tyron Smith, Jets offensive guard Wes Schweitzer, Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom. The players will be unrestricted free agents when the 2025 league year starts on March 12.

Feb. 17 (23rd day before start of 2025 league year)

The contracts of 28 different players void, including Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat. All 28 players will be unrestricted free agents at the start of the 2025 league year on March 12.

Feb. 18 (22nd day before start of 2025 league year)

The 15-day period where teams can designate franchise or transition players begins. The non-exclusive franchise tag and the transition tag project to 14.413% and 12.671% of the 2025 salary cap. Assuming a $275 million 2025 salary cap, it should cost the Vikings $39.637 million to designate quarterback Sam Darnold as a franchise player. The transition tag should be $34.845 million.

Feb. 19 (10th day of 2025 league year waiver period)

Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick's 2025 through 2028 contract years void. He becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2025 league year on March 12.

Feb. 24-March 3

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meetings between agents of impending free agents and teams routinely occur at the combine although these types of discussions are prohibited by NFL rules. Teams are rarely penalized for tampering with players from other teams when those players are scheduled to become free agents.

March 2 (10th day prior to start of 2025 league year)

The contracts of Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley void. Both will be unrestricted free agents on March 12.

March 4 (Eight days prior to start of 2025 league year)

The period for designating franchise or transition players ends at 4 PM ET.

March 10-March 12

NFL teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of prospective unrestricted free agents during a two-day period beginning March 10 at 12 p.m. ET and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 12. Prospective UFAs who don't have an agent can negotiate with front-office executives of teams. Members of a team's coaching staff are prohibited from contacting self-represented UFAs. In the two-day window, prospective UFAs can't visit teams or have direct contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs unless operating without an agent. A player's ability to re-sign with his current club isn't affected by the rule. The negotiating period does not apply to unsigned players receiving restricted free agent, franchise or transition tenders.

March 12 (End of 2024 league year)

1. 2024 league year ends at 3:59:59 p.m. ET.

2. The contracts of Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines, Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack, Saints edge rusher Tanoh Kpassagnon, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston and Saints edge rusher Chase Young void.

March 12 (First day of 2025 league year)

1. The top 51 begins. Only the top 51 salaries (i.e. cap numbers), including unsigned franchise, transition and restricted free agent tenders, on a team count against the salary cap during the offseason. All teams must be under the salary cap prior to 4 p.m. ET.

2. The 2025 league year and free agency begin at 4 p.m. ET.

3. The trading period begins at 4 p.m. ET.

4. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa has a $12.36 million roster bonus due.

March 13 (Second day of 2025 league year)

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward's $13.45 million roster bonus is due.

March 14 (Third day of 2025 league year)

1. Multiple Eagles offensive players have guarantees vest. Exactly $30.84 million of quarterback Jalen Hurts' injury guaranteed $51 million 2026 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $20.16 million is fully guaranteed. Wide receiver A.J. Brown's $28.75 million 2026 base salary and $250,000 2026 workout bonus, which are both guaranteed for injury, become fully guaranteed. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith's $13.25 million 2026 base salary, $510,000 of 2026 per-game roster bonuses ($30,000 for each game active) and $240,000 2026 workout bonus, all of which were fully guaranteed at signing, become completely secure. Offensive guard Landon Dickerson's $18.85 million 2026 base salary is guaranteed for injury. A total of $10 million of the $18.85 million is fully guaranteed.

2. The guarantees for four prominent Chiefs are triggered. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injury guaranteed $16.65 million 2025 base salary, $1 million 2025 workout bonus and $10.4 million May 5, 2026 roster bonus are fully guaranteed. Defensive tackle Chris Jones' fully guaranteed $15 million 2025 roster bonus is due. His $19 million 2026 base salary and half ($8 million) of his $16 million third day of the 2026 league year roster bonus, which are both guaranteed for injury, become fully guaranteed. Center Creed Humphrey's $14.25 million 2026 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. Out of the $14.25 million, $8.935 million was fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $5.315 million is fully guaranteed. Offensive guard Joe Thuney has $2 million of his $15.5 million 2025 base salary become completely secure.

3. The three-day window for the Vikings to exercise options in offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and wide receiver Justin Jefferson's contracts ends. A $30 million payment is required to pick up a dummy 2029 contract year in which Jefferson's fully guaranteed $31.17 million 2025 base salary drops to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million. Darrisaw's fully guaranteed $23.42 million 2025 base salary decreases to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million provided that $22.25 million is paid to pick up his 2029 contact year worth $24 million. The last $7 million of Jefferson's injury guaranteed $24.99 million 2026 base salary is guaranteed. Jefferson had $17.99 million of the $24.99 million fully guaranteed when he signed his contract. Darrisaw's $13,291,929 2026 base salary, $1.5 million of 2026 per-game roster bonuses ($88,235.30 for each game active) and $250,000 2026 workout bonus, which were all guaranteed for injury at signing, are fully guaranteed.

4. Three key Lions players have future salary guarantees vest. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's $19.9 million and $27.5 million 2026 base salaries, which are guaranteed for injury, become fully guaranteed. Exactly $19.85 million of defensive tackle Alim McNeill's injury guaranteed $23.85 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed. McNeill's injury guaranteed $150,000 2026 workout bonus is also fully guaranteed.

5. This is the deadline for the Browns to pick up the option on edge rusher Myles Garrett's dummy 2028 contract year. A $5 million payment is necessary to lower Garrett's 2025 base salary to $14,796,125 from $19,796,125. Two teammates -- offensive guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller -- have $3 million and $1 million roster bonuses due. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's $11,031,878 2026 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. The linebacker has $5 million of the $11,031,878 fully guaranteed.

6. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's $24 million 2026 base salary that's guaranteed for injury becomes fully guaranteed. Safety Derwin James, Herbert's teammate, has a $3 million roster bonus due.

7. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a $4 million roster bonus due. Two of Stafford's offensive linemen, offensive guard Kevin Dotson and center Jonah Jackson have fully guaranteed $8.5 million roster bonuses due. Dotson and Jackson's injury guaranteed $8 million and $9 million 2025 base salaries become fully guaranteed.

8. Saints quarterback Derek Carr's $30 million 2025 base salary, which is guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed. Additionally, Carr has a $10 million fifth day of the 2025 league year roster bonus that's already fully guaranteed.

9. Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and offensive guard Robert Hunt have money guaranteed. A total of $13 million of Brown's $18.15 million 2026 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. Hunt's $18.5 million 2026 base salary is guaranteed for injury, and $10 million becomes fully guaranteed.

10. A couple of Bears salaries guarantees are triggered. Wide receiver D.J Moore's injury guaranteed $23.485 million 2026 base salary is secure. Exactly $10 million (guaranteed for injury) of edge rusher Montez Sweat's $20.9 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed.

11. Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins' $27.25 million 2026 base salary, which is guaranteed for injury, is fully guaranteed. His fully guaranteed $20.5 million 2025 roster bonus is due.

12. Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, edge rusher Rashan Gary, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney are due $7.5 million, $8.7 million, $5.93 million and $8.5 million roster bonuses.

March 16 (Fourth day of 2025 league year)

This is the first day of a seven-day window for the Lions to exercise options to pick up defensive tackle Alim McNeill, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's dummy 2029, 2030 and 2029 contract years. McNeill's fully guaranteed $16 million 2025 base salary becomes a fully guaranteed $1.17 million with a $14.83 million payment. For Sewell, a $25 million payment takes his fully guaranteed $26.54 million 2025 base salary down to $1.54 million. St. Brown's $16.8 million fully guaranteed 2025 base salary drops to $8.3 million with the required $8.5 million payment.

March 16 (Fifth day of 2025 league year)

1. This is the deadline for the Ravens to exercise options for quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's dummy 2029 contract years. A $22.5 million payment is required to reduce Jackson's 2025 base salary from a fully guaranteed $42.75 million to a fully guaranteed $20.25 million. With Madubuike, a $15 million payment is necessary to lower his fully guaranteed $22.5 million 2025 base salary to a fully guaranteed $7.5 million. Exactly $29 million of Jackson's $51.25 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed. The $29 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. Madubuike's $22 million 2026 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. The $22 million is completely secure. Additionally, tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey have $4 million roster bonuses due.

2. Five core Bills players have salary guarantees vest. Quarterback Josh Allen's $25 million fifth day of the 2025 league year roster bonus is due. The 2024 NFL MVP's unsecured $15 million fifth day of the 2026 league year roster bonus is completely secure. Exactly $8.25 million of defensive tackle Ed Oliver's $13.75 million 2025 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $5.5 million is fully guaranteed. Exactly $5.76 million of offensive tackle Spencer Brown's injury guaranteed $7.1 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed. This is the deadline to exercise options for offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Taron Johnson. Dawkins' fully guaranteed $17.045 million 2025 base salary reduces to a fully guaranteed $11.045 million with a $6 million payment for a dummy 2029 contract year. He also has a $2 million roster bonus due. For Johnson, a $4.25 million payment is necessary to pick up the option for a dummy 2030 contract year in order to lower his injury guaranteed $9.45 million 2025 base salary to $5.2 million. After the option is exercised, the entire $5.2 million will be fully guaranteed. Out of the $9.45 million, $7.675 million was fully guaranteed at signing.

3. Three notable Falcons have guarantees vest. Quarterback Kirk Cousins' injury guaranteed $10 million 2026 fifth day of the league year roster bonus is completely secure. Offensive guard Chris Lindstrom's $14.5 million 2025 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed. Cornerback A.J .Terrell's $15 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed. The $15 million was guaranteed for injury at signing.

4. This is the last day for the 49ers to exercise options for edge rusher Nick Bosa and running back Christian McCaffrey's dummy 2030 and 2029 contract years, respectively. A $29,015,529 payment is necessary to pick up the option. If exercised, Bosa's fully guaranteed 2025 base salary goes from $30,185,529 to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million. It's a $14.245 million payment for McCaffrey's fully guaranteed 2025 base salary to drop to a fully guaranteed $1.255 million from $15.5 million.

5. Four core Cowboys players have guarantees vest. Quarterback Dak Prescott's $40 million 2026 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's injury $25 million 2026 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. His $1 million of 2025 per-game roster bonuses ($58,823.53 for each game active), which were guaranteed for injury at signing, are fully guaranteed. Cornerback Trevon Diggs' $9 million 2025 base salary that was guaranteed for injury at signing becomes fully guaranteed. Offensive tackle Terence Steele's $13.25 million 2025 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is completely secure.

6. This is the final day for the Dolphins to exercise an option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's dummy 2029 contract year. A $25 million payment is necessary with the option to reduce his fully guaranteed $50.046 million 2025 base salary to a fully guaranteed $25.046 million. Tagovailoa's injury guaranteed $54 million 2026 base salary becomes completely secure. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's $16.631 million 2026 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey's unsecured $1 million and fully guaranteed $4 million roster bonuses are due.

7. Three important Buccaneers offensive players have guarantees triggered. Wide receiver Mike Evans has a $21 million 2025 base salary where $12 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. Out of the $12 million, $6 million was fully guaranteed at signing. The other $6 million is fully guaranteed. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had $20 million of his $30 million 2025 base salary guaranteed for injury at signing. Half ($10 million) was fully guaranteed when he signed his deal. The remaining $10 million becomes fully guaranteed. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs' injury guaranteed $26 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed.

8. Two prominent Cardinals have money become secure. Quarterback Kyler Murray's fully guaranteed $11.9 million fifth day of the 2025 league year roster bonus is due. His $22.835 million 2026 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. Additionally, $10 million of Murray's $17 million fifth day of the 2026 league year roster bonus is fully guaranteed. Exactly $3.965 million of this $17 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. Safety Budda Baker's $7 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury when he signed a three-year, $54 million extension last December. A total of $2.83 million of this $7 million was fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $4.17 million is fully guaranteed. Exactly $7.715 million of Baker's $14.415 million 2026 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed.

9. This is the last day for the Broncos to exercise options for offensive tackle Garett Bolles, offensive guard Quinn Meinerz and cornerback Patrick Surtain II's 2029 contract years. Surtain's is an actual year worth $24 million. Bolles and Meinerz's are fake years. A $6 million payment is necessary to reduce Bolles' fully guaranteed $16.235 million 2025 base salary to a fully guaranteed $10.235 million. With Meinerz, a $10.275 million payment is required for his fully guaranteed $11.445 million 2025 base salary to drop to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million. It's a $21 million payment for Surtain's fully guaranteed $22.17 million 2025 base salary to decrease to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million. Bolles, Meinerz, Surtain along with edge rusher Jonathon Cooper have respective injury guaranteed $18.235 million, $14.856 million, $17.632 million and $11.49 million 2026 base salaries that are fully guaranteed. Cooper's $510,000 of 2026 per-game roster bonuses ($30,000 for each game active), which were guaranteed for injury at signing, are fully guaranteed.

10. Colts defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart's fully guaranteed $10 million and $4 million 2025 roster bonuses are due. Buckner's injury guaranteed $10 million 2026 fifth day of the league year roster bonus is fully guaranteed. Stewart's $7.74 million 2025 base salary that's guaranteed for injury becomes fully guaranteed. Teammate Michael Pittman Jr.'s $18 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. The wide receiver had $13 million of the $18 million guaranteed when he executed his contract. The remaining $5 million is fully guaranteed. Offensive guard Quenton Nelson and offensive tackle Braden Smith's unsecured $2 million roster bonuses are due.

11. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's injury guaranteed $35.25 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed.

12. Lions quarterback Jared Goff already has $20 million of his $55 million 2026 base salary fully guaranteed. The remaining $35 million is completely secure. The $55 million was guaranteed for injury at signing.

13. Packers quarterback Jordan Love's $39.5 million 2026 base salary, which is guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed.

14. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has a $7.5 million roster bonus due where $5 million of the $7.5 million is fully guaranteed.

15. Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and quarterback Geno Smith have $5.3 million and $16 million roster bonuses due.

16. Texans wide receiver Nico Collins' $20 million 2026 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. Half ($10 million) of the $20 million is fully guaranteed.

17. Three key Jaguars have guarantees triggered. Cornerback Tyson Campbell's injury guaranteed $13.116 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed. Edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen had $10.5 million of his injury guaranteed $22 million 2026 base salary fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $11.5 million is fully guaranteed. Exactly $1.5 million (guaranteed for injury) of tight end Evan Engram's $14.75 million 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed.

18. Three prominent Titans have guarantees vest. Center Lloyd Cushenberry's injury guaranteed $15.49 million 2025 base salary had $5.49 million fully guaranteed at signing. An additional $4 million of the $15.49 million is fully guaranteed for a total of $9.49 million. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons' $17.5 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing where $6 million was fully guaranteed. The remaining $11.5 million becomes fully guaranteed. Exactly $6.47 million (guaranteed for injury) of $20.173 million 2026 base salary is completely secure. A total of $3.02 million (guaranteed for injury) of wide receiver Calvin Ridley's $19.24 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed.

19. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's $15.5 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. Out of the $15.5 million, $6.247 million was fully guaranteed at his contract's execution. The last $9.253 million becomes fully guaranteed.

20. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams' $15.65 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. Exactly $6.241 million of the $15.65 million is already completely secure. The other $9.409 million is fully guaranteed.

21. Commanders offensive guard Sam Cosmi's injury guaranteed $15.5 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed. Two Commanders teammates -- cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Terry McLaurin -- have roster bonuses due. It's $2 million for Lattimore and $2.8 million with McLaurin.

March 21 (10th day of 2025 league year)

1. This is the deadline for the Bengals to exercise an option with quarterback Joe Burrow. In order to pick up Burrow's 2029 contract year worth $50,539,018, the Bengals must make a $10 million payment. Burrow's fully guaranteed 2025 base salary will decrease to $25.25 million from $35.25 million.

2. This is the final day for the Chargers to pick up an option on quarterback Justin Herbert's 2029 contract year worth $50.5 million. A $45 million payment is necessary for the 2029 contract year. Herbert's 2025 base salary reduces from a fully guaranteed $60 million to a fully guaranteed $45 million with the option being exercised.

3. The 10-day period for the Eagles to exercise options for wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and wide receiver DeVonta Smith's fake 2030, 2029, 2029 and 2029 contract years ends. Brown's fully guaranteed $29.75 million 2025 base salary drops to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million with a $28.58 million payment. For Dickerson, $6.82 million must be paid for his $7.79 million 2025 base salary, of which $7.74 million is fully guaranteed, to drop to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million. In Mailata's case, he has a $19.375 million 2025 base salary where $18.875 million is fully guaranteed. It's cut to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million when an $18.205 million payment is made for the option year. With Smith, there is a required $11.421 million payment to reduce his fully guaranteed $12.591 million 2025 base salary to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million.

4. This is the last day for the Jaguars to exercise options for defensive lineman Arik Armstead, cornerback Tyson Campbell, wide receiver Gabe Davis and edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen's dummy 2029 contract years. There's also an option to pick up quarterback Trevor Lawrence's dummy 2031 contract year. There are $12 million, $12.4 million, $10 million and $30 million payments required to reduce their respective fully guaranteed $14 million, $13.9 million, $11.5 million and $32 million 2025 base salaries to a fully guaranteed $2 million, $1.5 million, $1.5 million and $2 million. For Lawrence, his fully guaranteed $37 million 2025 base salary drops to a fully guaranteed $2 million with the necessary $35 million payment.

5. The 10-day window for the Dolphins to pick up wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's dummy 2029 contract year closes. A $14.88 million payment is required to pick up the option in order to lower Waddle's fully guaranteed $16.05 million 2025 base salary to a fully guaranteed $1.17 million.

6. This is the last day for the 49ers to exercise an option for wide receiver Deebo Samuel's dummy 2029 contract year. A $15,430,529 payment is necessary to pick up the option. If the option year is declined, Samuel's 2025 base salary is an unsecured $16,600,529 instead of $1.17 million.