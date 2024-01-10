A 53-man roster under the salary cap using actual cap numbers with certain parameters, which are below, was assembled at the start of the NFL season. The composition of the roster has changed dramatically in this end-of-the-season version because considerable weight was given to 2023 performance.

Jalen Hurts is no longer the choice at quarterback. His 2023 season was not comparable to his MVP-caliber 2022 season. Injuries derailed Talanoa Hufanga and Justin Jefferson's seasons.

Parameters

The salary cap for the roster is $229.3 million although the actual NFL salary cap is $224.8 million for this year. The number being used is the league's average adjusted salary cap, according to NFLPA data. Each NFL team's working salary cap varies largely because unused cap room can be carried over from one year to the next. For example, the Browns have the NFL's highest adjusted salary cap at $251.77 million largely thanks to carrying over almost $27.6 million of cap room, which is the most in the league. The Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs have the lowest at $220.4 million, which is $4.4 million below the league-wide number. Situations like this typically occur when incentives earned during the previous season that weren't counting on the cap get accounted for without sufficient cap room carrying over from the prior year to make up the difference.

The NFL Draft is an essential element of roster building for NFL teams. It is here also. One player from each round of the 2023 draft must be on the roster. The number requirement drops by one player for each year of the preceding three drafts (2020-2022). The limit of one player per round remains. Thus, only four 2020 draft picks are required. There's one other draft pick constraint. Only one 2019 first-round pick whose fifth-year option was exercised is allowed. Selecting one isn't a necessity.

The backups at each position are limited to players who aren't clear-cut established starters. This means players at positions where there's a "by committee approach," usually running back, qualify. Those starting only because of an injury are also fair game as reserves. Starters in name only or starters with play time for the season under 50% without missing significant time because of injury can also be backups. Young veterans, particularly second-year players, solidifying a place in the lineup for the first time this season are no longer allowed to be backups. Rookies can be either starters or backups regardless of actual playing time.

Choosing a player who was given a franchise or transition designation in 2023 is optional. However, only one player receiving a 2023 designation can be selected.

There are three starting cornerbacks instead of a traditional base defense (either 3-4 or 4-3) since five or more defensive backs are now used over 60% of the time in the NFL.

Here's the revamped team I assembled with some of my thoughts behind the selections. The 2023 salary cap number for each player is in parentheses. The NFL collective bargaining agreement's $295 daily amount for participating in a team's voluntary offseason workout program is included in the cap numbers when applicable.

In cases where a player was elevated from the practice squad or signed off the street during the season, what would have been his full year cap number is being used. The full cap number is also used for players traded or claimed through waivers during the season and when there's a split (lower salary when a player isn't on the 53-man roster) in a contract.

Long-range planning wasn't taken into account so worrying about future salary cap obligations, the amount of cap room that could be carried over, expiring contracts and drafting players who might develop into starters down the road wasn't necessary. Different choices would have been made if these aspects had been considerations.

Offensive starters

QB: Brock Purdy, 49ers ($897,513) -- 2022 seventh round

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.4 YDs 4280 TD 31 INT 11 YD/Att 9.64 View Profile

There isn't a better value in the NFL than Purdy since he is in the second year of his rookie contract as Mr. Irrelevant, the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The roster flexibility Purdy's cap number provides couldn't be ignored.

Purdy completed 69.4% of his passes for a 49ers franchise-record 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to post an NFL-leading 113.0 passer rating. NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott having respective $22.15 million and $26,841,202 cap numbers made Purdy the choice easy.

RB: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers ($3.424 million)

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 272 Yds 1459 TD 14 FL 2 View Profile

McCaffrey started reclaiming his place as the NFL's best dual-threat running back after he was traded to the 49ers during the middle of 2022 season. He led the league this season with a career-high 1,459 rushing yards while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. McCaffrey tied for the most total touchdowns in the league with 21 (14 rushing and seven receiving). He also led the NFL with 2,023 yards from scrimmage (combined rushing and receiving yards).

WR: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins ($12,829,355)

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Hill had a legitimate shot at becoming the first player to ever hit the 2,000 receiving-yard mark in a season before being slowed by a left ankle injury late in the season. Nonetheless, Hill had a career year with 119 catches, 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions in 2023. He led the NFL in receiving yards, tied for the lead in touchdown receptions and tied for the second-most catches.

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys ($4,459,797) -- 2020 first round

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

Lamb had the greatest receiving season in Cowboys history with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 135 receptions not only led the league but were the sixth-most ever in an NFL season. Lamb was second and third in the NFL respectively in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

WR: Nico Collins, Texans ($1,338,035) -- 2021 third round

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 109 REC 80 REC YDs 1297 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Collins had a breakout year as rookie sensation C.J. Stroud's favorite target. He had 80 receptions and 1,297 receiving yards with eight touchdowns in 15 games.

TE: George Kittle, 49ers ($9,512,768)

George Kittle SF • TE • #85 TAR 90 REC 65 REC YDs 1020 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Kittle is probably the NFL's best combination of blocking and pass catching in a tight end. Kittle led NFL tight ends with 1,020 receiving yards despite having to share the wealth in San Francisco's offense with McCaffrey and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Kittle's 15.7 yards per catch paced tight ends and were nearly 3 yards better than the next tight end, which was Noah Fant at 12.9 yards per catch.

LT: Trent Williams, 49ers ($12,539,424)

Williams has been the NFL's best left tackle since signing a six-year, $138.06 million contract that made him the league's highest-paid offensive lineman at $23.01 million per year. The 35-year-old isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Williams didn't surrender any sacks this season.

LG: Joe Thuney, Chiefs ($13,405,324)

Thuney is the premier pass-blocking interior lineman. He had the top pass-block win rate among NFL offensive guards this season, according to ESPN.

C: Frank Ragnow, Lions ($16.45 million)

A discussion about the NFL's best center can't be had without mentioning Ragnow. He provides one of the league's best combinations of run and pass blocking for center.

RG: Kevin Dotson, Rams ($2.25 million) -- 2020 fourth round

A trade from the Steelers late in preseason brought Dotson to the Rams. Dotson flourished with the change of scenery after being inserted in the starting lineup four games into the season. His run blocking is a big part of the Rams' significantly improved rushing attack.

RT: Lane Johnson, Eagles ($14,720,998)

Johnson continues to be the standard at right tackle. He is the only one to place in the top 10 in ESPN's pass-block win rate (ninth) and run-block win rate (first) for offensive tackles this season.

Defensive starters

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Browns ($16,241,005)

Garrett led the NFL in pass-rush win rate at 28.1%, according to Pro Football Focus. He tied for seventh in the NFL with 14 sacks. Garrett has been the hallmark of consistency as a pass rusher. His 46 sacks over the last three seasons are the second most in the NFL during this span. There was never going to be a place for NFL sack leader T.J. Watt (Steelers) due to his $29,372,234 cap number.

DT: Dexter Lawrence, Giants ($5,716,665) -- 2019 first round

Lawrence was a force against the run and pass. His 71 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits) were a career high and tied for the fifth most among interior defensive linemen, according to PFF.

DT: Justin Madubuike, Ravens ($3,022,205) -- 2020 third round

Madubuike has been the NFL's most consistent pass-rushing interior defensive lineman this season. He led interior defensive linemen with 13 sacks. Madubuike tied an NFL record with at least a half sack in 11 straight games during a Week 15 contest against the Jaguars. Chris Jones, the only other NFL interior defensive lineman with more than 10 sacks, was too cost prohibitive because of a $26,810,325 cap number.

Edge: Micah Parsons, Cowboys ($4,659,305) -- 2021 first round

Nobody else was seriously considered as the 2021 first-round pick for the team. Parsons didn't play enough off-ball linebacker this season to justify putting him there. As essentially a full-time edge rusher, the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year had an NFL-best 112 quarterback pressures this season, according to PFF. Parsons had a career-high 14 sacks.

LB: Fred Warner, 49ers ($9.049 million)

Warner may be the league's most complete off-ball linebacker. His four interceptions tied for the NFL lead among linebackers this season. Warner's 11 passes defensed were a league best for a linebacker. He also had 2.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

LB: Roquan Smith, Ravens ($9,003,835)

Smith has been a galvanizing force for the Ravens defense ever since his trade from the Bears during the middle of last season. The Ravens are getting their money's worth from making Smith the NFL's first and only $20 million-per-year off-ball linebacker with a five-year, $100 million contract right before the playoffs started last year.

CB: DaRon Bland, Cowboys ($954,752) -- 2022 fifth round

Bland led the league with nine interceptions. He set an NFL single-season record by returning five interceptions for touchdowns.

CB: Denzel Ward, Browns ($12,221,903)

The Browns had the NFL's stingiest pass defense, allowing 164.7 passing yards per game and a 57.4% completion percentage, which both topped the league. Ward was the leader of the secondary. When targeting Ward, opposing quarterbacks completed 48.5% of passes (32 of 66 attempts) against him, according to Pro Football Reference.

CB: Jaylon Johnson, Bears ($3,560,324) -- 2020 second round

Johnson put himself in the shutdown cornerback conversation this season. Opposing quarterbacks only completed 46.3% of passes (25 of 54 attempts) for a 31.0 passer rating when targeting Johnson, according to PFF. He also had a career-high four interceptions.

FS: Jessie Bates III, Falcons ($9,500,440)

Bates may have been the best defensive free agent signing this year. He received a four-year, $64.02 million contract from the Falcons to become the NFL's fourth-highest paid safety at $16.005 million per year. Bates' sixth interceptions were third in the NFL this season. He also forced three fumbles.

SS: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens ($3,698,763) -- 2022 first round

It was a close call for the 2022 first-round pick between Hamilton and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. Hamilton provides tremendous versatility because he can play in the box and the slot. He had four interceptions and three sacks this season. Hamilton's 13 passes defensed were the NFL's most for a safety.

Specialists

K: Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys ($750,000)

P: AJ Cole, Raiders ($2,559,440)

LS: Blake Ferguson, Dolphins ($1,203,373) -- 2020 sixth round

KR: Derius Davis, Chargers ($931,534) -- 2023 fourth round

PR: Davis

Aubrey connected on 94.7% of his field-goal attempts (36 of 38). The rookie hit his first 35 field goals until missing in the regular-season finale. Aubrey was perfect on his league-leading 10 conversions of 50 yards or more. Cole had an NFL-best 45.1 yard net punting average. Davis handles return duties. He led the NFL with 16 yards per punt return. He also averaged 22 yards per kickoff return. Ferguson is one of the few long snappers who were drafted. The Dolphins rewarded Ferguson with a three-year, $4.06 million contract extension averaging $1,353,333 per year right before the regular season started.

Reserves

Quarterback

Joe Flacco, Browns ($2.2 million)

Joe Flacco CLE • QB • #15 CMP% 60.3 YDs 1616 TD 13 INT 8 YD/Att 7.92 View Profile

Flacco provides plenty of experience as Purdy's backup. The 16-year veteran came off the street to save Cleveland's season. Flacco was out of football until Week 12 when he was signed after Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder surgery. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP led the Browns to four wins in his five starts to secure the AFC's fifth seed in the playoffs.

Running Backs

David Montgomery, Lions ($2,853,353)

David Montgomery DET • RB • #5 Att 219 Yds 1015 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Gus Edwards, Ravens ($2,798,425)

Gus Edwards BAL • RB • #35 Att 198 Yds 810 TD 13 FL 2 View Profile

Jaylen Warren, Steelers ($883,440)

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 149 Yds 784 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Michael Burton, Broncos ($1,101,645)

Michael Burton DEN • FB • #20 Att 7 Yds 9 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Montgomery along with Jahmyr Gibbs helped form arguably the NFL's most potent running back tandem with the Lions. He rushed for 1,015 yards with 13 touchdowns on the ground. Edwards helped fill the void when the Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins with a torn Achilles in the season opener. He had a career-high 810 rushing yards and scored 13 times. Warren has dual-threat capabilities. The 2022 undrafted free agent rushed for 784 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry and caught 61 passes. Burton is the lone fullback. Since Burton is primarily going to play special teams there isn't a need to tie up resources in the position with a higher cap number.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Rams ($814,649) -- 2023 fifth round

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 160 REC 105 REC YDs 1486 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Noah Brown, Texans ($2,838,852)

Noah Brown HOU • WR • #85 TAR 55 REC 33 REC YDs 567 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Derius Davis, Chargers ($931,534) -- 2023 fourth round

Derius Davis LAC • WR • #12 TAR 17 REC 15 REC YDs 66 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Nacua set single-season rookie records with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards. Brown stepped up with consecutive monster games in November when Nico Collins and Robert Woods each missed a contest. He had six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers when Woods was out. Brown followed that up with seven receptions and 172 yards versus the Bengals with Collins sidelined. Brown had 33 receptions, 567 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in 10 games this season. Davis' primary contribution is returning kicks.

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta, Lions ($1,724,198) -- 2023 second round

Sam LaPorta DET • TE • #87 TAR 120 REC 86 REC YDs 889 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Josh Oliver, Vikings ($2.554 million)

Josh Oliver MIN • TE • #84 TAR 28 REC 22 REC YDs 213 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

LaPorta set a single-season rookie record for a tight end with 86 receptions. His 889 receiving yards were the fifth most for a tight end this season. LaPorta led tight ends with 10 receiving touchdowns. Oliver is one the league's top blocking tight ends.

Offensive Line

Jon Feliciano, 49ers ($3.25 million)

Dillon Radunz, Titans ($1,734,656) -- 2021 second round

Will Clapp, Chargers ($1,101,645)

Kendall Lamm, Dolphins ($1,097,672)

The offensive line depth is heavy on experience. Lamm started eight games at left tackle for Miami because injuries limited Terron Armstead to 10 games. Radunz saw action at left guard, left tackle and right tackle. Most of his time was spent at right tackle after Chris Hubbard suffered a season-ending biceps injury 11 weeks into the season. The 49ers didn't have a drop-off at offensive guard when Feliciano started seven games because of injuries to Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford. Feliciano can also play center. Clapp filled in capably at center after Corey Linsley was sidelined three games into the season with a heart ailment.

EDGE

Bryce Huff, Jets ($4,311,670)

Nik Bonitto, Broncos ($1,327,166) -- 2022 second round

Huff had a career-high 10 sacks despite only being on the field for 42.22% of New York's defensive snaps. Bonitto had eight sacks, benefitting from a youth movement in which Frank Clark was released and Randy Gregory was dealt to the 49ers during the season.

Defensive Tackles

Kobie Turner, Rams ($983,674) -- 2023 third round

Khyiris Tonga, Vikings ($948,260) -- 2021 seventh round

Turner is a leading candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of Year. He led all rookies with nine sacks and tied a Rams' rookie sack record set by three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald in 2014. Tonga is strictly a run stuffer.

Linebackers

Leo Chenal, Chiefs ($1,155,714) -- 2022 third round

K.J. Britt, Buccaneers ($1,015,129) -- 2021 fifth round

Jack Sanborn, Bears ($881,645)

Ivan Pace Jr., Vikings ($759,034)

Pace has been a pleasant surprise as an undrafted free agent. He should earn All-Rookie honors. Chenal saw an increase in playing time while Nick Bolton missed several games with a dislocated wrist. Britt may have displayed enough in two late-season starts to get a crack next season at replacing either Lavonte David or Devin White, who have expiring contracts. Sanborn had seven tackles for loss to rank second among Bears linebackers despite only being on the field 38.47% of the time.

Cornerbacks

Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks ($5,798,897) -- 2023 first round

Jack Jones, Raiders ($1,066,186) -- 2022 fourth round

Kei'Trel Clark, Cardinals (805,998) -- 2023 sixth round

Witherspoon earned a Pro Bowl berth and is a leading candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Jones had two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, after being claimed on waivers following the Patriots releasing him in November. Clark surprisingly has earned a starting berth for the Cardinals out of training camp. He saw sporadic action on defense after losing his starting job six games into the season.

Safeties

Geno Stone, Ravens ($1,165,900) -- 2020 seventh round

DeMarcco Hellams, Falcons ($780,127) -- 2023 seventh round

Ronnie Hickman, Browns ($759,774)

The left pectoral injury Marcus Williams suffered in the season opener provided Stone with the opportunity for the most extensive playing time of his career. Williams also missed time with groin and hamstring injuries after his return. Stone responded with seven interceptions, the second most in the league. Hellams saw his playing time increase as the season progressed. Hickman had a baptism by fire because of injuries to Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill. The 2023 undrafted free agent had a pick six against the Jets in Week 17.

Final thoughts/tale of the tape

Total salary cap room used (53 players): $221,698,470

$221,698,470 Remaining salary cap room: $7,601,530

$7,601,530 Offense (25 players): $117,801,286

$117,801,286 Defense (25 players): $99,384,371

$99,384,371 Specialists (3 players): $4,512,812

Positional salary breakdown

(Salary cap percentage in parentheses)

QB: $3,187,513 (1.39%)

$3,187,513 (1.39%) RB: $11,060,863 (4.82%)

$11,060,863 (4.82%) WR: $23,212,225 (10.12%)

$23,212,225 (10.12%) TE: $13,790,966 (6.01%)

$13,790,966 (6.01%) OL: $66,549,719 (29.02%)

$66,549,719 (29.02%) DE: $26,539,146 (11.57%)

$26,539,146 (11.57%) DT: $10,670,804 (4.65%)

$10,670,804 (4.65%) LB: $21,864,357 (9.54%)

$21,864,357 (9.54%) CB: $24,405,060 (10.64%)

$24,405,060 (10.64%) S: $15,905,004 (6.94%)

All of the cap room isn't being used. There's about $3.2 million to spare after accounting for a full practice squad of 16 players (approximately $4.38 million).

Everything starts in the trenches. Just over 29% of the available cap space is devoted to the offensive line.

One of the results of having Purdy's small cap number at quarterback is the inclusion of the NFL's two highest-paid off-ball linebackers on the roster. Ordinarily, a choice would have been made between Smith and Warner. It wouldn't have made a lot of sense to allocate over $18 million of the cap into starting linebackers with Jackson or Prescott at quarterback.

There are 12 holdovers from the original 2023 team. Only five offensive starters and just two defensive starters are the same.

The No. 1 seeds for the playoffs in the AFC and NFC lead the way with the Ravens and 49ers having five and six players respectively. The Browns are Cowboys are next with four players each. Two playoff teams, the Bills and Packers, aren't represented. The Bengals, Colts, Commanders, Jaguars, Panthers, Patriots and Saints were also shut out.