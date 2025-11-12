Quarterback Kyler Murray's prospects with the Arizona Cardinals took a turn for the worse last week on Election Day. Murray got a vote of no confidence from coach Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals.

Gannon indicated during his weekly radio interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that Jacoby Brissett would be starting at quarterback in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks even if Murray wasn't dealing with a right foot sprain that has kept him out of action ever since Week's 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals placing Murray on injured reserve the following day overshadowed that he was essentially benched for a journeyman backup quarterback. Murray is eligible to return from IR for Week 14's game versus the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 7. There's plenty of speculation about whether Murray will play again this season.

Arizona's offense has been better under Brissett although that isn't reflected in the won-loss column. In Brissett's four starts, the Cardinals are averaging 24.8 points and 351.3 yards per game with a 1-3 record. Arizona has averaged 18.8 points and 288.4 yards per game while winning two of Murray's five starts. Murray has only produced seven pass plays of 20 yards or more. Brissett has twice as many with 14 while taking 25 fewer offensive snaps than Murray this season.

Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride had a hard time finding the end zone with Murray. He is a red zone threat with Brissett. Five of McBride's six touchdowns in 2025 have come from Brissett.

Murray is in the second year of the five-year, $230.5 million contract extension, averaging $46.1 million per year, he signed in July 2022. The 2019 first overall pick is under contract through the 2028 season. Murray is scheduled to make $125,234,860 over the next three years (2026 through 2028). Out of Murray's $42,542,500 for 2026, $36.8 million is fully guaranteed. The guaranteed money consists of Murray's $22.835 million base salary and $13.965 million of his $17 million

fifth day of the league year roster bonus, which is due next March 15. His 2026 salary cap number is $53,260,677.

The ultimate decision about Murray reportedly will be made in the offseason. Gannon and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort don't have an allegiance to Murray. He received his contract when Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim where serving in those respective capacities.

Murray's situation is expected to come to a head before next March 15 (i.e.; the fifth day of the 2026 league year). That's when Murray's completely unsecured $19.5 million 2027 base salary is fully guaranteed. He is scheduled to make $36.335 million on a $41,246,177 cap number in 2027.

It's hard to imagine Murray having significant trade value primarily because of his contract. The inclusion of an unprecedented "homework" clause in Murray's contract, which the Cardinals subsequently removed, requiring at least four hours of independent study during game weeks raised issues about his work ethic. Unlike most of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks, Murray's contract doesn't contain a no-trade clause.

The Cardinals were able to get a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick for 2018's 10th overall pick Josh Rosen, the quarterback Murray replaced, from the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 NFL Draft. The draft capital received for Rosen is probably more than Murray would command because he had three fully guaranteed years worth $6,239,388 remaining (and a fifth-year option that could be exercised) left on his cost-contained rookie contract when traded.

If the Cardinals could find a trade partner comfortable with Murray's existing contract, there would $15,629,354 of 2026 dead money, a salary cap charge for a player no longer on a team's roster. The Cardinals would gain $37,631,323 in 2026 cap space by moving Murray. He would be off Arizona's books after 2026 freeing up $41,246,177 and $46,357,360 of cap space, respectively, in 2027 and 2028.

It's more likely that the Cardinals will have to eat part of Murray's 2026 salary for him to be dealt. For instance, the Cardinals converting the $17 million 2026 roster bonus to signing bonus prior to a trade would increase the 2026 dead money to $32,629,354 and lower the 2026 cap savings to $20,631,323.

Murray having to change the guarantee vesting date for his 2027 base salary wouldn't be out of the question either. This could be accomplished by having the injury guarantee still kick in as scheduled in March with the $19.5 million becoming fully guaranteed in 2027 either on the fifth day of the waiver period (five days after Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 19, 2027) or the fifth day of the 2027 league year that mid-March.

Releasing Murray is a viable alternative if a trade doesn't materialize. The Cardinals would have $52,429,354 in dead money by cutting Murray without a post-June 1 designation before the 2027 salary guarantee vests. The $52,429,354 would be the second most dead money ever related to an individual player in one league year behind only quarterback Russell Wilson's $53 million, following his release from the Denver Broncos in March 2024. Murray's dead money

would consist of the $36.8 million in 2026 guaranteed salary and $15,629,354 in bonus proration from 2026 and 2027.

The insurance on Murray's contract reducing the bonus proration attributed to 2027 by $2,288,823 because of his right ACL tear during the 2022 season is why there would be a modest 2026 cap savings of $831,323 rather than a $1,457,500 increase in 2026 cap charges. Murray would be off Arizona's books starting in 2027.

The Cardinals are in a position salary cap wise to handle a conventional release of Murray. There are $275.5 million of 2026 cap commitments with 50 players under contract, according to NFLPA data. The top 51 salaries (i.e.; salary cap numbers) matter under offseason accounting rules. The Cardinals have $15.39 million of existing cap space that can be carried over to 2026. With a similar increase as in 2025, the 2026 salary cap should be in the $300

million to $305 million range. If the season ended today, the Cardinals would have the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NFL

Draft. Arizona would be a in a position to find Murray's successor in the first round.

Presumably, Brissett would serve as a bridge quarterback for the Cardinals in 2026 if they parted ways with Murray. He joined the Cardinals in March as an unrestricted free agent on a two-year, $12.5 million deal, averaging $6.25 million per year. Brissett is scheduled to make $5.44 million in 2026 on a $7.19 million cap number.

A change of scenery might do Murray some good. Veteran quarterbacks who were also early first-round picks, such as Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield, are thriving in 2025 for teams that didn't draft them.