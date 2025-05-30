June 2 used to be a more consequential date in the NFL. It was the beginning of the final wave of free agency. Teams would primarily release players with excessive contracts or declining performance because the bonus proration from the remaining or future years is delayed until the following league year when a player is released after June 1.

In some years, over 20 players were released after June 1. Some of the big name players to hit the open market as June salary cap casualties included Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner.

These free agents were at a disadvantage in the market place because most teams had already filled their needs through the NFL Draft by this time and salary cap space was at a premium. As a result, most of the released players couldn't get deals that would have reflected their market value if they had been available at an earlier date.

This changed in 2006. To remedy the situation, the 2006 NFL collective bargaining agreement included a provision allowing teams to release up to two players each league year prior to June 2 (known as a post-June 1 designation) that are treated under the salary cap as if released after June 1.

With a post-June 1 designation, a team is required to carry the player's full cap number until June 2 even though he is no longer a part of the roster. The player's salary comes off the books at that time unless it is guaranteed.

This provision has been in every subsequent CBA, including the current labor agreement. Post-June 1 designations don't apply to trades.

A majority of the time when a player is traded or released, there is a residual cap charge mostly because of bonus proration. This cap charge for a player who is no longer on a team's roster is commonly referred to as dead money. It is typically a sunk cost where money isn't owed to a player. Only if there are salary guarantees or money previously paid in the current league year when a player is released or traded will there be a payment associated with dead money.

June 2 remains an important date on the NFL calendar because of the change in salary cap implications. Only the current year's bonus proration counts against the 2025 salary cap when players are released or traded after June 1 this league year. Any future bonus proration is a 2026 salary cap charge.

Fourteen players have been released during the 2025 league year with a post-June 1 designation. Five teams, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, used both of their post-June 1 designations. These 14 players are listed below with the salary cap implications of their departures.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3897 TD 28 INT 11 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

2025 salary cap number: $23.5 million

$23.5 million 2025 compensation: $37.5 million

$37.5 million 2025 dead money: $14 million

$14 million 2025 salary cap savings: $9.5 million

$9.5 million 2026 dead money: $35 million

The new Jets regime of general manager Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn, both hired in January, decided to pull the plug on the failed Aaron Rodgers experiment. Rodgers was supposed to be the missing piece to not only end a playoff drought that started in 2011 but turn the Jets into Super Bowl contenders when he was acquired from the Green Bay Packers in the days leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh lost their jobs during the 2024 regular season. New York's 5-12 record was two games worse than in 2023 with 2021's second overall pick Zach Wilson, who was a colossal bust, at quarterback after Rodgers tore his left Achilles four offensive plays into the season.

Doubling down on Rodgers would have meant picking up the option in Rodgers' contract for a 2029 contract year requiring a $35 million payment. Rodgers unsecured $37.5 million 2025 base salary would have dropped to $2.5 million in the process. This $35 million option bonus would have been prorated on the salary cap at $7 million annually from 2025 through 2029. The Jets would have been contending with $63 million in dead money with Rodgers departing after the 2025 season. Rodgers remains a free agent, with the Steelers remaining his likely landing spot.

2025 salary cap number: $10,057,942

$10,057,942 2025 compensation: $1.255 million

$1.255 million 2025 dead money: $8,802,942

$8,802,942 2025 salary cap savings: $1.255 million

$1.255 million 2026 dead money: $16,462,942

A 2024 contract restructure for salary cap purposes was a hint that Martin's football career was nearing the end. Dummy/voiding 2025 and 2026 contract years with $18 million base salaries were turned into real contract years. Martin's 2025 base salary dropped to $1.255 million. His 2026 base salary increased to $40 million that was fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year (March 16). It wasn't a surprise when Martin retired in February. The Cowboys released him with a post-June 1 designation as soon as the 2025 league year started on March 12.

2025 salary cap number: $25,411,483

$25,411,483 2025 compensation: $16 million

$16 million 2025 dead money: $9,411,483

$9,411,483 2025 salary cap savings: $16 million

$16 million 2026 dead money: $13,534,966

Slay's preference was to remain in Philadelphia on a reworked contract. The Eagles felt comfortable letting the 34-year-old go because cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia's 2024 first- and second-round picks, were All-Rookie team selections. Slay signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers.

2025 salary cap number: $7,072,500

$7,072,500 2025 compensation: $4.2 million

$4.2 million 2025 dead money: $2,827,500

$2,827,500 2025 salary cap savings: $4.2 million

$4.2 million 2026 dead money: $4.645 million

The Ravens probably would have given Tucker a mulligan on a subpar 2024 season but for multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior from numerous massage therapists in the Baltimore area. Tucker hit a career low 73.3% of his field goal attempts in 2024. Only after the Ravens selected kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of this year's draft was Tucker released in early May.

2025 salary cap number: $12.784 million

$12.784 million 2025 compensation: $8.25 million ($4.25 million fully guaranteed)

$8.25 million ($4.25 million fully guaranteed) 2025 dead money: $8.784 million

$8.784 million 2025 salary cap savings: $4 million

$4 million 2026 dead money: $7.65 million

Toe and neck injuries limiting Mosley to four games last season opened the door for Jamien Sherwood to emerge. He took full advantage of the opportunity. Sherwood was named team MVP by his peers. Mosley became expendable once Sherwood was re-signed to a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed in March at the start of free agency.

2025 salary cap number: $8,127,918

$8,127,918 2025 compensation: $2.1 million

$2.1 million 2025 dead money: $6,027,918

$6,027,918 2025 salary cap savings: $2.1 million

$2.1 million 2026 dead money: $6,027,918

Williams' regression last season led to him losing his starting free safety spot after a Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a healthy scratch for the last five regular-season games and the playoffs. Williams reworked his contract right before the end of the 2024 regular season so a post-June 1 designation could be used to release him once the 2025 league started on March 12. His 2025 base salary dropped from $12 million to $2.1 million while his 2026 base salary increased from $14 million to $50 million. The $50 million becoming fully guaranteed on the second day of the 2025 league year (March 13) was added to ensure Williams' release.

2025 salary cap number: $8,943,117

$8,943,117 2025 compensation: $2.85 million

$2.85 million 2025 dead money: $6,710,764

$6,710,764 2025 salary cap savings: $2,232,353

$2,232,353 2026 dead money: $16,820,764

Hargrave being limited to three games in 2024 with a partially torn right triceps altered his tenure with the 49ers. General manager John Lynch confirmed plans to release Hargrave with a post-June 1 designation in his season-ending press conference. Hargrave's contract was reworked early last December to pave the way for this to happen. His $19.9 million 2025 base salary was cut to $2.1 million becoming fully guaranteed on the second day of the 2025 league year (March 13). Hargrave's 2026 base salary was raised $18 million from $21.65 million to $39.65 million. It was also set to be fully guaranteed on the second day of the 2025 league year. Hargrave signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings in March.

Gabe Davis JAC • WR TAR 42 REC 20 REC YDs 239 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

2025 salary cap number: $6,494,118

$6,494,118 2025 compensation: $12.5 million ($11.5 million fully guaranteed)

$12.5 million ($11.5 million fully guaranteed) 2025 dead money: $5.7 million

$5.7 million 2025 salary cap savings: $794,118

$794,118 2026 dead money: $14.6 million

Davis was one of 2024's most disappointing free agent acquisitions after signing a three-year, $39 million contract worth up to $50.75 million through incentives with $24 million fully guaranteed. Injuries limited Davis to 20 catches for 239 yards with two touchdowns in 10 games last season. The Jaguars exercised an option for a dummy/voiding 2029 contract year in March by making a $10 million payment (.i.e.; option bonus). Upon exercise, the option bonus was prorated at $2 million annually on Jacksonville's salary cap from 2025 through 2029. Trading up to select Travis Hunter with 2025's second overall pick put Davis on the chopping block.

2025 salary cap number: $14,599,176

$14,599,176 2025 compensation: $10.55 million ($1.05 million fully guaranteed)

$10.55 million ($1.05 million fully guaranteed) 2025 dead money: $5.150 million

$5.150 million 2025 salary cap savings: $9,441,176

$9,441,176 2026 dead money: $7.324 million

Mason's release was a part of Houston's massive overhaul of the offensive line, which also included perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil being traded to the Washington Commanders.

2025 salary cap number: $11,497,882

$11,497,882 2025 compensation: $4.5 million

$4.5 million 2025 dead money: $5.042 million

$5.042 million 2025 salary cap savings: $6,455,882

$6,455,882 2026 dead money: $12.109 million

Solid but unspectacular play wasn't enough for Tomlinson to get a third year with the Browns after signing a four-year, $57 million contract as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 to come to Cleveland. Rather than paying Tomlinson $10 million to exercise an option for dummy/voiding 2029 contract year, the Browns decided to cut their losses in March. Tomlinson signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Cardinals.

2025 salary cap number: $4,855,824

$4,855,824 2025 compensation: $2.1 million

$2.1 million 2025 dead money: $2,755,824

$2,755,824 2025 salary cap savings: $2.1 million

$2.1 million 2026 dead money: $7,748,824

Bradberry made the move to safety in 2024 after a subpar 2023 campaign. Philadelphia's defense didn't miss a beat with Bradberry being put on injured reserve late last August due to an Achilles tear. His contract was redone last November in anticipation of using a post-June 1 designation on him. A $16.595 million option bonus to pick up a dummy/voiding 2029 contract year was removed where Bradberry's 2025 base salary became $2.1 million that was set to become fully guaranteed on the second day of the 2025 league year (March 13). Bradberry's dummy/voiding 2026 contract year was turned into a real contract year with a $50 million base salary also fully guaranteed on the second day of the 2025 league year.

2025 salary cap number: $4.762 million

$4.762 million 2025 compensation: $1.755 million

$1.755 million 2025 dead money: $1.358 million

$1.358 million 2025 salary cap savings: $3.404 million

$3.404 million 2026 dead money: $4.074 million

Collins' departure was a part of general manager John Lynch's plan to get younger on defense. The 30-year-old started all 17 games and was on the field for 67.14% of San Francisco's defensive snaps last season. He signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns.

2025 salary cap number: $6.064 million

$6.064 million 2025 compensation: $5.25 million

$5.25 million 2025 dead money: $814,000

$814,000 2025 salary cap savings: $5.25 million

$5.25 million 2026 dead money: $1.628 million

Upgrading the interior of the offensive line has been an offseason priority for the Vikings. Ryan Kelly received a two-year, $18 million deal to replace Bradbury at center. Bradbury signed a two-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $12 million.

2025 salary cap number: $13.5 million

$13.5 million 2025 compensation: $2.5 million

$2.5 million 2025 dead money: $3.184 million

$3.184 million 2025 salary cap savings: $2.5 million

$2.5 million 2026 dead money: $5.668 million

Lack of availability played a role in Thornhill's departure, according to Browns general manager Andrew Berry. Thornhill played 11 games in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons because of calf injuries. Prior to signing a three-year, $21 million deal with $14 million fully guaranteed during 2023 free agency, Thornhill had only missed one game in the four NFL seasons he had played. Thornhill signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Steelers.