Agent's Take: Will Antonio Brown win grievance against Patriots? Here's what's likely to happen

Antonio Brown's brief stint with Patriots abruptly came to an end on Sept. 20, but there's still unfinished business. The Patriots withheld a $5 million signing bonus payment from Brown, which was due on Sept. 23. A grievance from Brown through the NFLPA is forthcoming to enforce payments the controversial wide receiver believes he is entitled to under his contract.

Brown agreed to terms with the Patriots on Sept. 7, hours after the Raiders, who had voided his $29.125 million in salary guarantees, released him. A sexual assault lawsuit filed a day after Brown's signing and different allegations of sexual misconduct by another woman that surfaced last week in a Sports Illustrated article marred his tenure with the Patriots. An NFL investigation of the claims is ongoing. Brown subsequently sending the second accuser a threatening text message prompted his release.

Brown didn't do himself any favors with New England during a Twitter tirade on Sunday in which he referenced Patriots owner Robert Kraft's pending solicitation charge relating to his visit to a Florida massage parlor last January. The Kraft tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted. Brown also announced in his tweet storm that he wouldn't be playing in the NFL anymore because of ownership's ability to cancel contracts and void guarantees with impunity, urging the NFLPA to push for accountability.

Antonio Brown filed a grievance through the NFLPA to enforce payments of a $5M signing bonus the Patriots withheld, but can he actually win the case? USA Today Sports

Brown's Patriots contract

Brown contract contained a $9 million signing bonus, a $1,062,500 base salary (prorated over 16 weeks for $1 million), $500,000 in 46-man per game active roster bonuses ($333,333.33 per game for 15 contests) and $4.5 million of not likely to be earned incentives based on his individual statistical achievements. The $1 million in base salary was fully guaranteed.

The Patriots had an option for 2020 with a $20 million salary. The option year allowed the signing bonus to be prorated evenly over the two years.

Brown's signing bonus was broken into two installments, which is a fairly common practice in the NFL: $5 million was payable on Sept. 23. Next Jan. 15 is the payment for the other $4 million.

Brown has made $158,333.33 for his 12 days with the Patriots. He earned two weeks of base salary, which is $125,000. The $33,333.33 comes from the roster bonus since Brown played against the Dolphins.

As a regular-season signing, Brown is entitled to the unpaid balance of the initial 25 percent of his base salary, which amounts to $125,000, in termination pay. Since termination pay can only be collected once by a player during his career, Brown may forgo the $125,000 to preserve the ability for a bigger amount in the future, although he gave the impression he's retiring during Sunday's Twitter rant.

Contract language

Brown's signing bonus contains language that will be central in the grievance. Section 27 (d) of the additional agreements of Brown's contract states the following:

"All provisions of Section 34 below (specifically, but without limitation of any kind, Section 34 (c)) will apply to Section 27. It is understood and agreed that the terms of this section and express provisions of the Contract and, but for the provisions herein contained, the Club would not have executed the Contract and/or paid the amount specified in this Section 27. The Club hereby reserves all rights and remedies with respect to Player's obligations pursuant to the term of this section."

The relevant portion of Section 34 (c) reads as follows:

"Player warrants, represents and covenants to Club that: (i) he will execute in good faith and to the best of his ability all of his obligations to and for the Club; (ii) he does not and will not participate, and is not engaged and will not engage, in any conduct or activity that is illegal, unlawful or immoral; and (iii) no circumstances exists that would prevent Player's continuing availability to the Club during the duration of the contract."

It is standard for NFL contracts to contain language voiding salary guarantees for a laundry list of reasons (suspensions under a league policy or by the team for conduct detrimental, failing or refusing to play, practice or report to the team, etc.). The conditions vary depending on team convention, the attention the agent pays to the language and his/her leverage in negotiations. Brown has broad language about taking any action that materially undermines the public's respect for the franchise and anyone connected to it, including players, coaches, management and ownership that the Patriots could try to use to void his salary guarantee.

Antonio Brown's final stat line from his very brief stint with the Patriots: 1 game, 4 catches, 56 yards and this TD against the Dolphins. USA Today Sports

New England's position

The representations and warranties clause of the additional agreements will be a primary justification or defense for not paying any of the $9 million signing bonus. The Patriots will assert that Brown obviously knew about the pending civil lawsuit because settlement talks occurred. The rape and sexual assault allegations that weren't disclosed before signing could reasonably result in him not being able to play at some point this season either through suspension by the league or though placement by Commissioner Roger Goodell on the exempt list. Kraft reportedly wouldn't have signed Brown had he known about the lawsuit beforehand, which may also be contended.

Brown's behavior after signing will be basis for refusing to pay the remaining $875,000 in guaranteed base salary. The Patriots will point to the intimidating texts Brown sent to the second accuser as grounds for voiding the guarantees because of the embarrassment his conduct caused to the organization.

Brown's position

Generally, the NFLPA doesn't want to create a labor environment where owners attempts to avoid payments to players won't be met with resistance. Signing bonus is considered by the NFLPA as money earned regardless of the payment schedule absent the limited instances for forfeiture.

The NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement specifically outlines circumstances in which a signing bonus can be forfeited. Signing bonuses typically have language, which is in Brown's, about forfeiture being to the maximum extent permitted under the CBA.

The specific circumstances mentioned are failing to play or practice, incarceration, non-football injuries resulting from hazardous activities and retirement. Suspensions under a league policy are considered as failing to play or practice.

The NFLPA will contend that CBA supersedes any language in the additional agreements of Brown's contract. Nevertheless, Brown's actions didn't fall within these narrow grounds for forfeiture.

Any claims about not signing Brown if there had been knowledge of the lawsuit can be rebutted by the Patriots' actions. Brown wasn't immediately released when the lawsuit was made public. The NFLPA could point out that playing Brown against the Dolphins suggests that his prior conduct wasn't a problem.

Salary cap implications of grievance

Brown is expected to continue counting $5.75 million on New England's salary cap this year and $4.75 million in 2020 while the grievance is pending. Regardless of the grievance's outcome, the Patriots should get a $466,667 cap credit in 2020 for the roster bonuses, which are being prorated over both contract years.

Should Brown lose the grievance, the Patriots would receive a $4.5 million cap credit in 2020 of the 2019 signing bonus proration and a $875,000 credit for the 2019 salary guarantee voiding. The $4.5 million cap charge relating to the 2020 signing bonus proration would also be removed from New England's books. The credits would be in addition to the $466,667.

Final thoughts

A grievance probably won't be resolved until sometime in 2020. In some instances, the sides will reach a settlement to avoid an unfavorable decision from the arbitrator. The Patriots are unlikely to be interested in a settlement after Brown made it personal by mentioning Kraft's legal problems on Twitter.

There has been plenty of speculation on which way an arbitrator will rule. The vagueness of the guarantee language could be extremely beneficial to the Patriots with the $875,000. A 2013 appeals panel decision in a Patriots grievance against defensive lineman Jonathan Fanene regarding a breach of duty to negotiate in good faith because of his failure to disclose his dependency on prescription pain medication when undergoing a physical examination before signing his contract in 2012 referred to his language similar to Brown's in Section 27 (d). The panel seemed to suggest that a similar clause in Fanene's contract would have been given consideration had it been more relevant to his situation. It remains to be seen how much weight the arbitrator in Brown's grievance will give 27 (d) with the $9 million signing bonus.