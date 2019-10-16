Agent's Take: Will Cam Newton or other injured QBs get 'Wally Pipped'? Here's who could lose starting job

Wally Pipp was the Yankees' longtime starting first baseman, who led the American League with 19 triples in 1924. Legend has it that Pipp was given the day the off early in the 1925 season because of a headache with the idea he would return to the starting lineup the following day. Pipp's replacement, Lou Gehrig, played so well in his absence that Pipp never got his starting job back. Gehrig set a MLB record of 2,130 consecutive games played, which had just begun when he took over for Pipp. The actual situation didn't unfold so neatly. Nonetheless, the term "Wally Pipped" was born. It applies to other sports besides baseball.

Tom Brady, who is arguably the NFL's greatest quarterback of all-time, got his chance to start in 2001 when Drew Bledsoe sustained internal injuries from a vicious hit during the second game of the season. Bledsoe, who had signed the richest contract in NFL history several months earlier, remained on the sidelines once healthy while the Patriots began an NFL dynasty by winning Super Bowl XXXVI. He was traded to the Bills after the 2001 season.

Quarterback Tony Romo was considered the Cowboys' most indispensable player when he injured his back late in the 2016 preseason. That line of thinking changed as Dallas got off to a fast start with 2016 fourth-round pick Dak Prescott under center. Prescott didn't relinquish the job after Romo's back healed although Romo had been the Cowboys' starting quarterback since 2005. The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 13-3 record. Prescott was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Romo retired after the 2016 season to become the lead color analyst on CBS Sports' NFL broadcasts.

The Rams traded for Jalen Ramsey, and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough break it all down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and subscribe here for daily NFL goodness.

Early-season injuries have created situations where a couple of starting quarterbacks could get Wally Pipped. The most interesting dilemma involves Cam Newton, who has been firmly entrenched at quarterback with the Panthers since being selected first overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton vs. Kyle Allen

The Panthers were 0-2 when a struggling Newton decided it was better to let the Lisfranc foot injury he suffered during the third week of the preseason heal instead of trying to play through it, like he did last season with a shoulder injury. Newton was performing at a Pro Bowl level in 2018 when he hurt his right shoulder, which required offseason surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. During the first half of last season, Newton completed 67.3 percent of his passes (177 of 263 attempts) with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions to post a 100.8 passer rating while leading Carolina to a 6-2 record. The 2015 NFL MVP was shut down for the final two games last season after it became apparent the shoulder injury had limited his ability to throw the football down the field. The Panthers lost the last six games Newton played in 2018.

The Panthers haven't missed a beat with 2018 undrafted free agent Kyle Allen -- who received a promotion from the practice squad last season when Newton was shut down -- at quarterback. In Allen's four starts, which have all been victories, he is completing 65.6 percent of his passes (80 of 122 attempts) for 901 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. His 106.6 passer rating is fifth in the NFL. Allen's 153 pass attempts before a first-career interception are the third-most in NFL history. The two quarterbacks with longer interception free streaks to start a career, Prescott and Brady, Wally Pipped other quarterbacks to become full-time starters. Allen will break Prescott's record if he can throw 24 more passes without an interception.

Newton's foot has reportedly healed enough for him to begin practicing after this week's bye. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has said he won't address the quarterback situation until Newton is 100 percent. Rivera's own situation will likely influence his decision. Rivera is rumored to be on the hot seat because of a change in Panthers ownership, with David Tepper buying the team last season and Rivera having a sub-.500 record in two of the last three seasons. Maintaining status quo as long as Allen keeps winning might be the most attractive option for Rivera, given his lack of job security.

There is a big financial disparity between Allen and Newton. Newton is in the fourth year of a five-year, $103.8 million contract extension he signed in 2015. He is making $16.7 million this year and $18.7 million in 2020, which is a contract year.

Allen is playing for his league minimum $495,000 salary. When Allen's contract expires after the season, he will be an exclusive rights player with one year of service for free agency. The Panthers can retain his rights by giving him a $585,000 minimum salary tender in 2020. Allen won't become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2022 season.

Allen's affordability in the short term gives the Panthers a lot of financial flexibility regardless of Rivera's decision about quarterback for the remainder of the season. If the Panthers don't envision paying Newton the going rate for a starting quarterback beyond the 2020 season, trading him the offseason probably makes the most sense.

Newton, who is 30, will probably be looking for in excess of $30 million per year and $100 million in guarantees where at least $65 million is fully guaranteed at signing on his next contract despite the recent injuries. There could be a substantial trade market because of an abundance of quarterback-needy teams. The Panthers would free up $19.1 million of salary cap space with a 2020 trade of Newton.

A good starting quarterback on a rookie contract is the most valuable commodity in the NFL. Technically, Allen isn't on a rookie contract, but he'll likely be making league minimum salary through the 2021 season until he becomes a restricted free agent in 2022. A minimal investment at quarterback with Newton out of the picture would provide the Panthers an opportunity to significantly upgrade the roster's talent before Allen starts becoming an expensive proposition.

The Jaguars signed Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract with $50.125 million in guarantees to try to recapture the 2017 season success, which culminated in an AFC Championship Game appearance. Incentives make the deal worth as much as $102 million.

Foles broke his left clavicle in the first quarter of the season opener against the Chiefs. He was promptly placed on injured reserve, which makes him ineligible to return to action until a Week 11 game on November 17 against the Colts.

Gardner Minshew, a 2019 sixth-round pick, had become a leading NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate before finally looking an inexperienced quarterback against the Broncos last week. For the season, Minshew has completed 63.9 percent of his passes (124 of 194 attempts) for 1,442 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a 97.5 passer rating. Foles shouldn't have any problem getting his job back if Minshew has more outings like against the Broncos.

It will be too cost prohibitive to dump Foles unless via trade before 2021 even if Minshew supplants him. Foles' $15.125 million 2020 base salary is fully guaranteed and his deal included a $25 million signing bonus. The Jaguars would have $17.5 million in dead money, a salary cap charge for a player that is no longer on a team's roster, for releasing Foles in 2021. Foles' $5 million fifth day of the 2021 league year roster bonus, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year next March 20. This guarantee contains an offset, which would allow Jacksonville to recoup the $5 million payment obligation to Foles from any money he made from another team in 2021.

Minshew's entire four-year rookie contract is a little more than 10 percent of Foles' signing bonus. His deal is worth $2,711,616.

And three more ...

There are three other starting quarterback who suffered injuries that aren't in any danger of getting Wally Pipped. Drew Brees will regain his duties as Saints starting quarterback from Teddy Bridgewater as soon as the thumb injury, which required surgery, that he sustained in Week 2 has healed. He could return as early as next week.

Mitchell Trubisky hasn't come close to living up to his status as the second-overall pick in the 2017 draft. Nonetheless, Chase Daniel, an 11 year veteran with five career starts, is merely keeping Trubisky's seat warm until he is back from dislocating his left shoulder (non-throwing) against the Vikings in Week 4. Trubisky started practicing again this week and could return against the Saints on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season after right elbow surgery. Neither 2018 third round pick Mason Rudolph nor 2019 undrafted free agent Delvin Hodges pose much of a threat to Roethlisberger. He signed a two-year, $68 million extension running through the 2021 in the offseason.