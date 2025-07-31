PHILADELPHIA -- The only player playing hotter than the heat index through the first week of Philadelphia Eagles camp has been Jihaad Campbell. With the heat index reaching triple digits in Thursday's practice, Campbell's mindset wasn't changing as the sun was beaming on his helmet and shoulder pads.

The Eagles were in shells and shorts to combat the heat, but Campbell only knows how to play one way: Aggressive.

This is the way Campbell earned his stardom at the University of Alabama, becoming a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, and contending for the weakside linebacker job next to Zack Baun in Week 1.

Full pads. Shells and shorts. Doesn't matter. Campbell is hustling to the ball every play.

It's a great thing for the Eagles, and a nightmare for opponents. It can also be a disaster for the Eagles if Campbell doesn't pull back.

There have been a few plays Campbell has made in this training camp that might deserve a conversation. The rookie threw Ben VanSumeren to the ground Thursday, which resulted in an injury for the team's lone fullback.

During practice earlier in the week, Campbell popped Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert to the ground following a short pass in the flat on the left side.

The Eagles were in full pads that practice. No harm, no foul right? The play could have resulted in an injury for Goedert, similar to Van Sumeren.

An aggressive player himself, Goedert likes contact. Even the starting tight end agreed Campbell could be reined in.

"I think he's been doing really good. I think his intensity is great," Goedert said. "Obviously, the one he tackled me on a little bit, maybe that's not a play we want in practice, when the back's turned, a shot like that.

"It didn't bother me at all. I'm excited for him."

Again, it's a good thing Campbell is this aggressive. He likes to hit and make his presence felt on the field, showcasing his ability to find the football and make plays. This is going to prove extremely valuable in September, when the Eagles play other opponents.

It's July 31, and there have been a few too many questionable plays from Campbell. In Monday's practice, Campbell was sent on the blitz and got up the A-gap -- trying to knock the ball out of Eagles No. 2 quarterback Tanner McKee' hands. The quarterbacks wear a red jersey for protection, in full pads and shells and shorts. They are not to be touched.

Campbell got a little too close for comfort.

The aggression is good, but the rookie may be overaggressive.

"I want to pull people back, not push them forward," Goedert said. "You don't want someone who you gotta be like, 'you gotta play harder, you gotta do this, you gotta do that.' You gotta be like, 'OK, you're playing a little bit too hard. Let's tone it down a little.'

"He's definitely got that in him. He's been doing a great job."

Campbell's motor is unparalleled, and his football instincts are ahead of most rookies. The Eagles were certainly correct in their observation Campbell was a top 10 player on their draft board, and he's proving it during the heat of these training camp practices.

Through six practices, Campbell's playing with too much heat. Once again this is a positive, but it has to be controlled.

"He's got everything you want from a linebacker," Goedert said. "He's big, he's tall, he's strong, he's fast, he flies around and likes to hit.

"I'm really excited to see where he continues to go from here, and I think he has a bright future ahead of him."