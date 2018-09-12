AHL team invites Jalen Ramsey to join them at training camp, give him a locker
It seems unlikely that he'll take them up on their offer
Jalen Ramsey's claim that he could make the NHL if he trained for six months ruffled a good amount of feathers in the hockey world. That's partially because hockey players and fans tend to be a bit sensitive and protective when it comes to their sport, but also partially because Ramsey doesn't even know how to skate -- making his claim patently absurd.
But one American Hockey League squad is ready to give Ramsey the chance to back up his declaration. The Springfield Thunderbirds -- AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers -- have extended an offer for the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback to join them on the ice for training camp this fall.
Camp opens next week and there's a locker waiting for Ramsey if he chooses to accept their invitation.
Considering the 23-year-old is one of the NFL's premier defensive backs and is set to make over $6.3 million playing football this season, it seems unlikely he chooses to throw it all away to give minor league hockey a crack. Also, and this bears repeating once again, he cannot skate. That is a pretty important factor when it comes to hockey tryouts!
In any case, it's a very nice offer by the T-Birds, and Ramsey now gets the honor of being able to boast about being invited to a pro hockey camp -- something that many lifelong hockey players dream of being able to say. Even if he's a no-show, it seems like the NHL may have its eyes on Ramsey regardless.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk responds to Ramsey's trash-talk
The Jaguars corner might have lit a fire under Gronk with his offseason trash-talking
-
Injuries: Rodgers, Big Ben miss practice
Plus injury updates on Leonard Fournette, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, Luke Kuechly, Rex...
-
Rodgers doesn't practice, feeling better
Will Aaron Rodgers play against the Vikings? That's the million-dollar question
-
Mariota practices, expected to play
The Titans quarterback is hoping to play on Sunday after suffering an injury in Week 1
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Mixon gets compared to Gurley and Bell
It seems the Bengals have a star in the making