This past week was one of celebration for the Detroit Lions, as star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson announced that he was fully cleared for football activity. The former No. 2 overall pick suffered a gruesome leg injury in last year's Week 6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, in which he broke his tibia and fibula. It's good news that Hutchinson will be ready to roll when the pads come on, but one question remains.

Hutchinson is now eligible for a contract extension, and he was playing like the best defensive player in the NFL when he suffered his season-ending injury. Entering that Week 6 matchup vs. Dallas, Hutchinson led the NFL in sacks (6.5), QB hits (14) and pressures (40) despite the Lions having an early bye in Week 5. His 40 pressures in five games played were 11 more than the next-leading player at the time.

Hutchinson was actually injured while making a sack of Dak Prescott, and his 7.5 QB takedowns led the Lions in 2024 despite him missing 12 games. Hutchinson's five games played were the fewest games played by a team sack leader in NFL history, excluding strike years, and his 25% pressure rate ranked No. 1 among all pass rushers with 100+ pass rushes. He was on an absolute tear.

Hutchinson is technically under contract for two more years, but will the Lions extend him or let him play out another season that pays around $5.6 million? Hutchinson is a player that has earned the right to reset the pass-rush market altogether and is just 24 years old, so it's a big question.

The defensive end market was reset twice in March. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension that carried an AAV of $35.5 million, and made him not just the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL at the time, but the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Just days later, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns broke that record by signing a four-year extension worth $40 million per year.

Danielle Hunter of the Houston Texans also cashed in with a one-year extension that came just under Garrett's mark. Check out the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL:

Current highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL

Player Team AAV Myles Garrett Browns $40M Danielle Hunter Texans $35.6M Maxx Crosby Raiders $35.5M Nick Bosa 49ers $34M Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars $28.25M

Hutchinson could sign a multi-year extension that surpasses the $40 million mark set by Garrett, but fall under the four-year, $161 million extension Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase signed this offseason, which averages $40.25 million and made him the new highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. A hypothetical deal could look like four years, $160.4 million with an AAV just over $40 million per year.

The $160 million number is a big one, but there's another factor at play here: Micah Parsons. The 25-year-old Cowboys star is expected to sign a massive extension in the coming months, and it would be surprising if he did not at least match Garrett's $40 million per year mark. If Parsons signs first, and signs for more money than Garrett, Hutchinson's camp could potentially up their asking price.

On one hand, the Lions would probably like to see how Hutchinson performs coming off this major injury before guaranteeing him $100+ million, but on the other, it's good general managing to lock in your sure-fire stars as soon as possible.