The Detroit Lions' win in Germany came at a high cost. Lions' talented pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a "significant" knee injury in the first quarter that was sustained during his post-sack celebration.

Despite Hutchinson's absence, Detroit rolled to a 35-10 win over the Patriots. The Lions received a big game from Hutchinson's backup, rookie Derrick Moore, who had two of Detroit's five sacks.

Hutchinson has joined the list of NFL players who have sustained injuries after celebrating. Here's a look at some of the others.

Dre Greenlaw, 49ers (2024)

Greenlaw wasn't celebrating, but he joins the conversation because his injury occurred on a non-contact play during the Super Bowl. The 49ers' linebacker was enthusiastically jumping in place before he tore his Achilles as he was in the process of jogging back on the field.

The 49ers ultimately lost to the Chiefs in the second Super Bowl, which was decided in overtime. Greenlaw missed most of the following season while recovering from the injury.

Lamarr Houston, Bears (2014)

Houston tore his ACL after celebrating his sack of Jimmy Garoppolo near the end of Chicago's blowout loss to New England in Week 8 of the 2014 season. Houston, who had signed a big contract before the start of that season, apologized to his teammates the following day.

Houston moved from defensive end to linebacker the following season and recorded a career-high 8.0 sacks. His last season was in 2017.

Stephen Tulloch, Lions (2014)

Five weeks prior to Houston's incident, Tulloch tore his ACL after celebrating a sack of Aaron Rodgers. In just the season's third week, Tulloch was lost for the season.

Tulloch returned from the injury and had 107 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2015. In 2016, he appeared in just 12 games for the Eagles in what was ultimately his final NFL season.

Bill Gramatica, Buccaneers (2001)

Gramatica tore his ACL after celebrating a 42-yard field goal during the first quarter of a Week 14 game against the Giants.

At the time, no one knew the seriousness of Gramatica's injury. Iconic Cardinals safety Pat Tillman handled the kickoffs for the remainder of the game, and Gramatica hit a short field goal and a point-after attempt in Arizona's eventual 17-13 loss.

Gramatica missed the remainder of the 2001 season. His replacement, Cedric Oglesby, made five field goals on six attempts. Those were Oglesby's only NFL regular season appearances.

A rookie at the time, Gramatica played four seasons in the NFL. He clarified the cause of his injury during a 2010 interview.

"You guys got it wrong," Gramatica said at the time. "You said I got hurt jumping. My jump was excellent. It was my landing I needed to work on. It was funny. It was part of my career. I talk about it all the time. You have to laugh about it."

Gus Frerotte, Washington (1997)

Maybe the most infamous celebratory injury in NFL history. In Week 13 of the 1997 season, Frerotte -- a Pro Bowler the previous season -- suffered a sprained neck and a concussion after headbutting a padded cement wall after a short touchdown run against the Giants late in the first half.

Frerotte returned for Washington's next possession, but he was replaced in the second half by veteran backup (and former Giants Super Bowl-winning quarterback) Jeff Hostetler. Washington's offense didn't score another point and had to settle for a 7-7 tie.

Frerotte played a week later and sustained a season-ending hip injury. With Hostetler back under center, Washington won two of its last three games but missed the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record.

Frerotte played another decade in the NFL, but he never matched the level of success he had enjoyed prior to his injury against the Giants.

"You know, it didn't define me, and it still doesn't define me," he said back in 2017. "And that's what's great. I think if I didn't laugh about it, I wouldn't have been able to go on and play another 10 years after that."