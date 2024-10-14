The Detroit Lions are off to a 4-1 start to the season with a dominate, 47-9 victory against the Dallas Cowboys, but they have lost one of the NFL's best defensive players to a serious injury.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson entered Week 6 leading the NFL in sacks (6.5), QB hits (14) and QB pressures (40), but he went down with a lower leg injury after sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on a second-and-5 play. Detroit's entire team went out on to the field to comfort its defensive leader before he was stretchered off the AT&T Stadium turf. The team immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that Hutchinson had immediate surgery for a fracture of his tibia, per Pro Football Talk.

"Hate it for Hutch. That's tough," Campbell said. "It was tough. He's in good hands right now. He's being taken care of. He'll stay back here, and obviously he's going to be down a little while, so that's tough, and it's hard when you lose somebody like him. We'll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best."

The injury was significant enough where Fox made the decision not to broadcast a replay of what happened. Hutchinson appeared to know immediately when he hit the turf that the worst had happened.

Numerous Dallas players also went up to comfort Hutchinson, including quarterback Dak Prescott and pass rusher Micah Parsons.