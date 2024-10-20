Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell exited the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter due to a thumb injury, and he may miss more than just this one game. According to NFL Media, O'Connell is believed to have suffered a broken thumb on his throwing hand. He will undergo further tests on Monday to confirm.

O'Connell was injured after hitting his hand on Kam Curl's hand while attempting to follow through on a pass. Gardner Minshew came in to replace him at quarterback.

The second-year signal-caller was just promoted from backup to starter last week. In the 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, O'Connell completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards before exiting the matchup on Sunday.

O'Connell, who was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round out of Purdue last year, is actually the last starting quarterback to defeat Patrick Mahomes. He started the Raiders' Christmas Day upset in Arrowhead last year. O'Connell closed out the 2023 season winning three out of his final four starts, but he may now miss some time due to this injury.