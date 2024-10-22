Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell exited the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter due to a thumb injury, and will be sidelined for at least the next four games. The team placed him on the reserve/injured list Tuesday, meaning O'Connell won't be eligible to return until Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have their bye in Week 10.

O'Connell, according to NFL Media, is believed to have suffered a broken thumb on his throwing hand. He got injured after hitting his hand on Kam Curl's hand while attempting to follow through on a pass. Gardner Minshew came in to replace him at quarterback.

The second-year signal-caller was just promoted from backup to starter in Week 6. In the 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, O'Connell completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards before exiting the matchup on Sunday.

O'Connell, who was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round out of Purdue last year, is actually the last starting quarterback to defeat Patrick Mahomes. He started the Raiders' Christmas Day upset in Arrowhead last year. O'Connell closed out the 2023 season winning three out of his final four starts, but he may now miss some time due to this injury.