The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Sunday, and for the fourth time in five years they have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. This year, the big game is in Las Vegas and we can expect a lot of Chiefs Kingdom to make the trip from Missouri to Nevada as their team takes on the San Francisco 49ers for all the glory.

Airlines will likely see an increased need for flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas as they make their way to Allegiant Stadium -- and the strip. Not only did one airline company add a flight to Vegas, they made it themed after Taylor Swift, who has been dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce since the beginning of the season. The two are the most famous couple in sports right now. So famous they have flights named in their honor.

Both Swift and Kelce were born in 1989, and the singer even has an album named after her birth year. Someone at American Airlines is clearly a Swiftie, because the flight number for the trip from K.C. to L.V. is flight number 1989. The return flight is flight number 87, which is Kelce's jersey number.

Flight AA1989 leaves Feb. 10 from Kansas City, one day before the Super Bowl, at 12:30 p.m. CT and arrives in Vegas at 1:35 p.m. PT.

Flight AA87 leaves on Feb. 12, one day after Super Bowl LVIII, at 12:20 a.m. PT and arrives at 5 a.m. CT back in Missouri.

It's American Airlines (Taylor's Version).

AA1989 is typically assigned between Philadelphia and Los Angeles, while AA87 is usually the number assigned between London Heathrow to Chicago O'Hare.

Swift will not be on this flight, but she will be flying to Las Vegas around the same time, following her Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET, broadcasted on CBS with a family-friendly stream on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.