🏈 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

NFL TRAINING CAMP STANDOUTS

Training camp is a grind. I get it. As you're reading this newsletter, I'm at Commanders training camp, and I agree that the repetition can get old. Plus, it's important to not buy into highlights or lowlights too much, especially if you're a Fantasy football player. That's how you end up in last place and eating a bunch of waffles as punishment -- just ask ... uh, me.

But training camp is also really important. Vitally important, even. It's when rosters are formed, players set the tone individually and teams develop the camaraderie, stamina and cohesion that will (or in some cases won't) carry them throughout the season. Good training camps don't guarantee good seasons, but truly bad training camps are often a precursor for bad seasons.

So, who is impressing with the first full week of preseason upon us? Tyler Suliivan took a look at nine camp standouts, including...

"Anthony Richardson making push for QB1 -- The Colts rookie does seem to be making a strong push to be the team's Week 1 starter over veteran Gardner Minshew. He's continued to stack good days on top of one another, including a performance on Sunday when he received starting reps with the first-team offense. During 11-on-11s, Richardson made what head coach Shane Steichen called 'a heck of a throw' to wideout Alec Pierce where the quarterback hit him on a backside pass off of play action."

I'm intrigued to see how Indianapolis proceeds here. Richardson is an incredible physical talent, and one approach says let him learn on the fly and get valuable experience because the team's expectations aren't super high, anyway. The other approach says throwing a guy who started just 13 games in college to the wolves is unwise, no matter how high his ceiling may be. The Colts' first preseason game is Saturday against the Bills.

👍 Honorable mentions

⚾ And not such a good morning for ...

THE CHICAGO WHITE SOX

The hits keep coming from all over (except from the lineup, seemingly) for the White Sox. First, MLB handed down punishments for the benches-clearing brawl from Saturday:

Tim Anderson was suspended six games, and manager Pedro Grifol was suspended one game. Both were fined an undisclosed amount, as was Michael Kopech .

was suspended six games, and manager was suspended one game. Both were fined an undisclosed amount, as was . For the Guardians, star José Ramírez -- who got into the fight with Anderson and landed the punch that sent him to the ground -- got only three games. Emmanuel Clase was suspended one game, manager Terry Francona was suspended one game, and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh was suspended one game. All four were fined an undisclosed amount, as was Gabriel Arias.

But that wasn't all. Yankees reliever Kenyan Middleton -- traded from Chicago to New York during the White Sox sell-off last week -- ripped into his former club in an interview. Among the accusations were ...

The team has "no rules or guidelines to follow because everyone is doing their own thing."



There were "rookies sleeping in the bullpen during the game" as well as players missing meetings and pitcher fielding practices with no consequences.



Fellow former White Sox (now Dodgers) pitcher Lance Lynn corroborated the claims.

Finally, Grifol and general manager Rick Hahn addressed the cultural issues in the organization. In the midst of a disappointing and turmoil-filled year, the White Sox -- a young, talent-filled team supposedly on the rise just two seasons ago -- have regressed as sharply as any team over the past few years.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 College football is here with rankings and lists!

No one has played a game this season, but FBS coaches had their say before the season begins: The Preseason Coaches Poll came out Monday, and more than a few eyebrows have been raised. Here's the top 10:

1. Georgia (61 first-place votes)

(61 first-place votes) 2. Michigan

3. Alabama (4)

(4) 4. Ohio State (1)

(1) 5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

Barrett Sallee has thoughts on underrated and overrated squads, and he spares not even the greatest of programs.

"Overrated: Alabama -- Alabama has all the components to be not only the best team in the conference, but best team in the country in almost any given year. 2023 isn't that time, though. The quarterback situation is a major problem. Coach Nick Saban brought in Tyler Buchner from Notre Dame to compete with Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe for the top spot on the depth chart. He might be a star, but he's been wildly inconsistent in his limited playing time. Aside from that, the Tide don't have a go-to receiver, which was a big problem last season when they were surpassed by LSU in the race for the SEC West title."

But don't fret too much, Crimson Tide faithful. Alabama is still easily the top team in its The Yellowhammer State, according to Barrett's breakdown of the Best College Football Teams in Each State. That was an easy pick, but some weren't, including ...

" Florida -- Florida State: Coach Mike Norvell has built the Seminoles back to a place where the CFP is within sight. After hitting 10 wins last season, two of which came over Florida and Miami, the stability of the program has been furthered by the return of several stars who could have jumped to the NFL."

Coach Mike Norvell has built the Seminoles back to a place where the CFP is within sight. After hitting 10 wins last season, two of which came over Florida and Miami, the stability of the program has been furthered by the return of several stars who could have jumped to the NFL." " North Carolina -- North Carolina: This is one of the most hotly contested battles in this exercise. Legitimate cases can be made for North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and NC State ."



This is one of the most hotly contested battles in this exercise. Legitimate cases can be made for North Carolina, and ." "Texas -- TCU: The Horned Frogs made a magical run to the CFP last season before being bulldozed by Georgia in the national championship. ... The Frogs have four top-10 finishes since 2014 and, despite some down years mixed in, have shown just how high the ceiling is for a program that often gets overlooked in the Lone Star State."



Here are all of the selections.

⚾ Top upcoming MLB free agents: Ohtani leads way



The Angels knew when they decided to keep Shohei Ohtani and buy at the trade deadline that they'd be looking at the daunting specter of Ohtani's impending free agency for the rest of the season. So far, the bet hasn't paid off. The Angels have lost seven straight games and are now eight games out of an AL Wild Card spot despite Ohtani's MVP-worthy season. And while there's a way to go, the questions will soon focus on where Ohtani will be next if the Angels can't turn it around.

Ohtani easily tops R.J. Anderson's 2024 free agency rankings, but don't sleep on a couple of impressive names behind him, R.J. writes.

"2. Matt Chapman, 3B, Blue Jays -- Third basemen with this kind of power and defensive ability are hard to find. Chapman is on pace to clear the .200 ISO threshold for the sixth time in seven tries, and he could well win his fourth career Gold Glove Award. We'll grant that his swing-and-miss tendencies are concerning, and he's already on the wrong side of his 30th birthday. Some team is going to pony up anyway."

Third basemen with this kind of power and defensive ability are hard to find. Chapman is on pace to clear the .200 ISO threshold for the sixth time in seven tries, and he could well win his fourth career Gold Glove Award. We'll grant that his swing-and-miss tendencies are concerning, and he's already on the wrong side of his 30th birthday. Some team is going to pony up anyway." 3. Blake Snell, LHP, Padres -- "Snell isn't for everyone. He's wild, he's prone to extreme performance swings, and even at his best he's usually departing in or before the sixth inning. When he's on, though, few other starting pitchers can match him when it comes to missing bats and suppressing quality of contact."



Here's the full top 10.

