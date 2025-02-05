Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is in the running to be the QB3 of the 2025 NFL Draft class. However, he made more of an impact with his legs in his final season with the Crimson Tide. It has led to some speculation that Milroe could be asked to switch positions as he prepares for the next level.

During an interview with Pro Football Talk this week, Milroe was asked if he was always a quarterback in his mind.

"You never ask a zebra to be a dog," Milroe replied.

A pretty interesting response, but it gets the point across. Milroe is going to be selected as a quarterback come April.

Milroe led the SEC in total touchdowns over the last two seasons with 71 total scores. He rushed for 20 touchdowns in 2024, and threw for 16. However, Milroe also registered the most giveaways in the SEC last year with 15, throwing 11 interceptions and losing four fumbles.

Milroe would make an intriguing running back, as his legs powered the Crimson Tide to several victories during his college career. Against LSU in November, he rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 beatdown of the Tigers. Milroe rushed for 100 yards and multiple touchdowns in three contests last season.