The Miami Dolphins hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to a trade they made with the Houston Texans, and there are several different ways they could utilize it. They could take an offensive tackle like Oregon's Penei Sewell, a linebacker like Penn State's Micah Parsons, or they could even trade the pick away and move down in the draft order. Another option that stands out is taking a talented wide receiver who could help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa take his game to another level in year two. LSU's Ja'Marr Chase was long considered to be the best receiver in this class, but the emergence of another wideout paired with Chase's decision to opt out last season has everyone divided about who the best receiver would be.

Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy, after a season in which he caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. In the National Championship game against Ohio State, he caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the first half! After a season in which he proved he was the most dynamic player in college football and the fact that he is familiar with Tagovailoa, who also played his college ball at Alabama, it's possible the Dolphins could spend their top draft pick on a former member of the Crimson Tide for the second year in a row.

During an interview with the NFL Network at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Smith was asked about the possibility of teaming up in the NFL with his former quarterback.

"We did talk about it," said Smith. "Talked about it would be nice just to run it back again. But not too much, but somewhat talking about it."

Naturally, Smith didn't want to say too much as if to give off the impression that him going to the Dolphins was a done deal, but he did confirm he has talked with Tagovailoa about the possibility.

Tagovailoa completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games this past season. It was an up-and-down year, as the offense turned stagnant at times with the rookie under center, and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores benched him for the veteran gunslinger Ryan Fitzpatrick on multiple occasions. This offseason hasn't been too kind to Tagovailoa either, as a report surfaced this month that his teammates were not confident in his abilities. Additionally, Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson has expressed a desire for a change of scenery and Miami is reportedly one of his preferred destinations.

Tagovailoa's future in Miami is not exactly guaranteed, but adding his former college teammate and a dynamic receiver like Smith is certainly something that would get Dolphins fans excited.