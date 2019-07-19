Albert Haynesworth, former NFL All-Pro, discharged from hospital, awaits kidney transplant

More than 1,000 offers came in for potential kidney donations

Former NFL All-Pro Albert Haynesworth has been discharged from Williamson Medical Center in Nashville after kidney treatments, and now he's thanking the more than 1,000 potential transplant donors who heard his call for help.

As the Associated Press reported, the 38-year-old retired defensive lineman was recently cleared to leave the hospital after having more than 12 pounds of fluid drained from in and around his lungs. On Thursday, just over a week after he said he was in "dire need" of a transplant following a total kidney failure, Haynesworth provided an update via his Instagram page.

"I want to thank each and everyone that prayed and supported me during this new ordeal," he wrote. "I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney. (There) are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing."

First and foremost I want to thank each and everyone that prayed and supported me during this new ordeal, you guys are amazing. I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney their are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing. Now for the update today I started my first dialysis treatments outside the hospital. I’m feeling better than the previous post since the great hospital staff of Williamson Medical pulled more than 12lbs of fluid from in and around my lungs. Now for my new family (donors) Vanderbilt will be sending you blood test that you take to a lab then send it back to Vanderbilt. After that they will give you further instructions. Oh yes for my new family member (donor) that is picked your medical expenses will be covered under my insurance and for time missed for work their are grants that Vandy will direct you to so you can get a compensation for giving this precious gift to me. I don’t know the amount but I seriously doubt it will make you rich FYI.

Haynesworth, who said he's now undergoing dialysis treatments outside the hospital, first publicly announced his kidney failure on July 10. Within 24 hours, per the AP, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center had received more than 1,000 calls and offers to either donate a kidney or ask about the process. Vanderbilt is now sending blood tests to potential donors, Haynesworth wrote, in advance of a planned transplant.

This isn't the first time Haynesworth has opened up about a health crisis. The former Tennessee Titans star previously revealed that he suffered a brain aneurysm and memory loss in 2014.

The 15th overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Haynesworth spent 10 seasons playing professional football, going to two Pro Bowls as a member of the Titans from 2002 to 2008. Regularly ranked among the league's most feared defensive tackles during his All-Pro run in Tennessee, Haynesworth is also well known for signing a record seven-year, $100 million contract with the Washington Redskins in 2009 free agency. After just two seasons in D.C., he finished his career as a backup with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

