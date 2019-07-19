Albert Haynesworth, former NFL All-Pro, discharged from hospital, awaits kidney transplant
More than 1,000 offers came in for potential kidney donations
Former NFL All-Pro Albert Haynesworth has been discharged from Williamson Medical Center in Nashville after kidney treatments, and now he's thanking the more than 1,000 potential transplant donors who heard his call for help.
As the Associated Press reported, the 38-year-old retired defensive lineman was recently cleared to leave the hospital after having more than 12 pounds of fluid drained from in and around his lungs. On Thursday, just over a week after he said he was in "dire need" of a transplant following a total kidney failure, Haynesworth provided an update via his Instagram page.
"I want to thank each and everyone that prayed and supported me during this new ordeal," he wrote. "I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney. (There) are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing."
Haynesworth, who said he's now undergoing dialysis treatments outside the hospital, first publicly announced his kidney failure on July 10. Within 24 hours, per the AP, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center had received more than 1,000 calls and offers to either donate a kidney or ask about the process. Vanderbilt is now sending blood tests to potential donors, Haynesworth wrote, in advance of a planned transplant.
This isn't the first time Haynesworth has opened up about a health crisis. The former Tennessee Titans star previously revealed that he suffered a brain aneurysm and memory loss in 2014.
The 15th overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Haynesworth spent 10 seasons playing professional football, going to two Pro Bowls as a member of the Titans from 2002 to 2008. Regularly ranked among the league's most feared defensive tackles during his All-Pro run in Tennessee, Haynesworth is also well known for signing a record seven-year, $100 million contract with the Washington Redskins in 2009 free agency. After just two seasons in D.C., he finished his career as a backup with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers CEO: We tried to get Khalil Mack
The Packers ended up spending a bunch of money on two pass rushers this offseason
-
Cowboys, Zeke keeping dialogue open
There is more optimism that a new deal could get done
-
Inside Broncos camp: Flacco draws raves
Here's everything you need to know on the scene in Englewood as the Broncos get ready for...
-
Rams' McVay: Gurley is feeling great
Gurley is reportedly dealing with an arthritic component in his knee
-
NFL not suspending Chiefs' Tyreek Hill
The league will not suspend Tyreek Hill after all, the league announced on Friday
-
Hilarious exchange between Panthers
Norman asked Kuechly if Greg Olsen would play that weekend and Kuechly said no, but the story...