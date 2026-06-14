Aldon Smith, former 49ers All-Pro defensive lineman, dies at age 36

Aldon Smith, a former All-Pro defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, has died at the age of 36. The 49ers announced Smith's passing on Saturday night.

"We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith," the team said in a statement. "Aldon's undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon."

Smith, the seventh pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, spent four seasons with the Raiders. He spent the 2015 season with the Raiders before being suspended by the NFL for four years following various off-field incidents. He played in all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020 and had a brief stint with the Seahawks the following offseason.

Smith enjoyed immediate success with the 49ers. In 2011, despite not being a starter, Smith recorded 14 sacks en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He became a starter the following season and had 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and 18 tackles for loss. Smith earned All-Pro honors that season while helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.

Smith's career started to turn in the wrong direction after that, though. In 2013, he was involved in a single-vehicle accident and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He served a nine-game suspension the following season for violating the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policies. Smith was released by the 49ers in August 2015 following his third DUI arrest.

During the 2015 season, the NFL suspended Smith for one year due to a hit-and-run incident that had occurred in August. Smith unsuccessfully applied for reinstatement before the Raiders released him in March 2018 following an alleged domestic incident.

Despite not playing for five years, Smith had a relatively successful season for the Cowboys in 2020. In 16 games, Smith tallied five sacks and recovered two fumbles that included a 78-yard return for a score.

In 75 career games, Smith tallied 52.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He had an additional 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in eight playoff games with the 49ers.