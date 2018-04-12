Aldon Smith reportedly had BAC of 0.40 when arrested at fitting for alcohol monitor

New details have emerged regarding Aldon Smith's arrest on Friday after he violated a court order.

When the troubled and perpetually suspended NFL pass rusher was arrested, his blood alcohol content was five times California's legal driving limit, The San Francisco Chronicle's Evan Sernoffsky reported on Wednesday. According to The Chronicle, prosectors said that Smith showed up to his fitting for court ordered GPS and alcohol-testing ankle monitors at the San Francisco Sheriff's Department with a BAC of 0.40, which eventually rose to 0.41.

"That amount of alcohol is the equivalent of the anesthesia for major surgery," Dr. Keith Humphreys, an addiction expert and professor in Stanford's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, told The Chronicle. "A normal-type person would be blacked out unconscious and at risk of a coma."

Humphreys also said that by being able to "walk around at 0.40, he has to be exceptionally alcohol-dependent already. ... Anyone at that level has a serious alcohol problem."

Last Thursday, Smith was ordered to enroll in alcohol monitoring in the aftermath of his arrest pertaining to an alleged domestic violence incident in early March. Smith pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charges. He was arrested again on Friday when he violated conditions of his bail by showing up to his fitting inebriated. Bail was set at $500,000.

Smith, the No. 7 overall pick in 2011, spent his first four seasons with the 49ers before signing with the Raiders in 2015. At his peak, Smith was a dominant pass rusher, notching 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons. But due to myriad off-the-field issues -- substance abuse, a hit-and-run, domestic violence, and possession of illegal weapons -- Smith hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2015 season. He's been arrested three times in the past two months.

The Raiders released him last month. To play in the NFL again, he needs to be reinstated by the league.