Aldrick Rosas wins New York Giants kicker job for 2017

Aldrick Rosas beat out Mike Nugent to be named the New York Giants kicker in 2017.

Nugent was released by the Giants on Saturday and this all but guarantees Rosas the starting job.

Rosas was perfect in the preseason, connecting on 8-of-8 field goals and 4-of-4 extra points. In addition to not missing a kick, Rosas hit field goals of 47, 48, and 53 yards. Rosas also knocked home a game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired during the Giants' 40-38 preseason finale win over the Patriots.

Rosas is 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds with a massive leg. Earlier this offseason, legendary Giants specialist Jeff Feagles had a chance to work with Rosas at camp. After spending time with the young kicker, Feagles was so impressed that he referred to Rosas as a "generational" talent.

“A talent like this doesn’t come around very often,” Feagles said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “Aside from his physical skills, you look at his mental skills. They can get better. If he puts it all together, he could be your kicker for the next 10 years.”

When Rosas heard Feagles' assessment, his eyes lit up with excitement.

“To hear that, that’s awesome, especially from Jeff Feagles,” Rosas said. “I look up to him a lot, and I always ask him questions. I’ve grown up with my leg, so I’ve never been able to gauge it, but I’ve always thought I’ve had a strong leg.”

Rosas has the talent and mental makeup to be the Giants kicker for the next decade and beyond.