Former NFL running back Alex Collins died Monday as a result of a motorcycle accident, the Seattle Seahawks announced. He was 28 years old.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," Collins' family said in a statement, which was released through the Seahawks. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available."

Collins was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the team for one season before moving onto the Ravens for two years. After a year off, he came back to Seattle for two more seasons. He most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens said in a statement. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also released a statement, saying, "Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

The Seahawks also posted their condolences: "Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family."

"The Seahawks family along with the 12s are so saddened to hear of Alex's passing," Seahawks executive VP/general manager John Schneider said in a statement. "Alex's infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field. He was one of the most productive runners in SEC history. Our sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Gatewood family, and his agent Kelli Masters. You will be forever be missed, Alex. On behalf of Jody Allen, Pete Carroll, Chuck Arnold, Chad Morton and the entire Seahawks community, rest in peace brother."

The league tweeted: "The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones."

In his NFL career, Collins recorded 1,997 rushing yards on 483 carries and scored 19 total touchdowns.