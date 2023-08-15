On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that Alex Collins, former NFL running back, died at the age of 28. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Collins was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the team for one season before moving onto the Ravens for two years. After a year off, he came back to Seattle for two more seasons. He most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens said in a statement. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also released a statement, saying, "Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

The Seahawks also posted their condolences: "Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family."

The league tweeted: "The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones."

In his NFL career, Collins recorded 1,997 rushing yards on 483 carries and scored 19 total touchdowns.