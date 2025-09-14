Adding to a Pittsburgh Steelers' 31-17 Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was the injury to starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Highsmith suffered a high-ankle sprain during the game and could be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks.

Highsmith initially injured his ankle during Friday's practice before re-aggravating it during the game.

Highsmith is one of several Steelers injured defenders. Pittsburgh, which started the game without starting defensive backs Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott and rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, suffered in-game injuries to defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and linebacker Patrick Queen.

The injuries certainly took their tool on the Steelers' defense, which gave up 24 of Pittsburgh's 31 points in Sunday's loss. Pittsburgh once again struggled to stop the run, as the Seahawks ran for 117 yards and a score on 17 carries.

One positive for the Steelers was the play of rookie Jack Sawyer, who replaced Highsmith after he left the game with his ankle injury. Sawyer made six tackles against Seattle along with recording his first career sacks.

Highsmith, 28, is in his sixth season with the Steeler, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His best season took place in 2022, when he racked up 14.5 sacks while recording an NFL-high five forced fumbles.