Alex Smith is clearly playing through some pain. In the first half of Washington's road game against the Steelers, the Football Team's quarterback was seen with blood coming out of his sock. Smith's leg appeared to get spiked near the end of the first half, with Washington trailing 14-0.

Smith, after getting his apparent injury looked at by Washington's medical staff, stayed in the game, taking sacks by T.J. Watt and Stephon Tuitt on Washington's final possession of the half. Despite the sacks, Washington managed to get a field goal on the drive before heading into halftime with an 11-point deficit.

Smith's bloody sock was reminiscent of former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's bloody sock during Boston's historic come-from-behind victory over the Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series. Despite the injury, Schilling pitched the Red Sox to a Game 6 win over New York en route to a series win over St. Louis in the World Series.

Smith is surely hoping to mimic Schilling's success that night while leading Washington to a come-from-behind win in Pittsburgh. Washington's offense will have to play better in the second half, however, as the Football Team went 0-for-8 on third down during the game's first 30 minutes.