Alex Smith's calf injury will keep him sidelined for Washington's Week 15 game against the Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Smith will be replaced by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who finished Washington's Week 14 win over the 49ers after Smith sustained the injury.

The front-runner to win Comeback Player of the Year, Smith is 4-1 as the Football Team's starting quarterback this season. After a 2-7 start, four consecutive wins has slingshot Washington into first place in the NFC East. Smith's play has been a big reason for the turnaround, as the 16-year veteran has completed 66.4% of his passes while utilizing his skill position teammates. Smith has had success getting the ball to receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, running back J.D. McKissic and receiver Cam Sims.

The success of Smith has helped open things up for rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who has rushed for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Gibson is doubtful for Sunday as he continues to deal with a toe injury sustained during Washington's Week 13 win over the Steelers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Haskins won his first start this season before Washington lost its next three games. He was benched in favor of Kyle Allen following Washington's Week 4 loss to Baltimore despite throwing for a season-high 314 yards. Haskins then endured an illness that left him inactive for the team's following game, and has been a healthy scratch on two other occasions. Haskins absence opened the door for Smith, who replaced Allen after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9.

Haskins and his teammates will face a Seahawks defense that is currently 32nd in the league against the pass, fourth in rushing, 27th in third down efficiency and 22nd in red zone efficiency. Haskins will have to keep an eye on safety Jamal Adams, whose 8.5 sacks this season is the most ever for a safety.