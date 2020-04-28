Alex Smith documentary being released showing the gruesome reality and recovery of his 2018 leg injury

Quarterback Alex Smith had a horrifying injury in the 2018 season that has left him sidelined since. Following the injury, Smith was not worried about returning to his role as a quarterback for the Washington Redskins, he was focused on keeping his leg, and more importantly, surviving.

On Nov. 18, 2018, in a game against the Houston Texans, he suffered a spiral and compound fracture on his right tibia and fibula, leaving him fearing for his life.

Smith's recovery was far from easy, and the now 35-year-old spent a month in the hospital, needed 17 surgeries to repair the area and had a post-operative infection as a result.

A leaked photo of his leg post-injury hit social media and gave a good look into just how scary of a state Smith was in. The photo is graphic and can be viewed here.

On Friday, ESPN will air an E:60 documentary that takes fans through his injury, recovery and progress, noting viewers will see "a story of strength, dedication and perseverance."

While fans have been able to see clips of what he went through since he was carted off the field, the documentary will give a behind-the-scenes look.

E:60 executive producer Andy Tennant detailed just how much Smith has endured with the injury:

"No NFL player has ever been through what Alex Smith has. He's normally a very private person but he wanted to document his road to recovery as well and as detailed as possible, with the hope that future players could use it as a road map.The access that he and his family granted to E:60 is incredible and viewers will see a story of strength, dedication and perseverance."

ESPN said the documentary will show, "detailed explanation of the nature of Smith's injury and why it was so serious. Never before seen, sometimes graphic, images, provided by Smith and his family, of setbacks and progress. Interviews with physicians who performed the 17 surgeries Smith has endured since the injury and who treated him throughout the process and scenes from Smith's rehabilitation alongside U.S. military veterans who were injured in combat."

They will also show interviews from teammates and Texans star J.J. Watt, who made the tackle that resulted in the injury.

We got a small glimpse of his recovery when his wife posted an emotional recap on the year anniversary of the game, showing him with his kids, surrounded by get well messages in the hospital and learning how to walk again.

His progress has been nothing short of impressive, and we saw this when he worked out with Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins around the one year mark of the brutal injury.

Despite it all, Smith has a comeback on his mind, saying, "I'm still determined (to play), still marching down the road, still optimistic. I want to push it, for the challenge's sake. I want to see what I've got. … I enjoy the challenge, even to this (recovery), coming out here and being with the guys."

It would be a comeback unlike most others.