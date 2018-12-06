Alex Smith reportedly battling complications from surgery, uncertain what this could mean for NFL future

Alex Smith, who suffered a fractured tibia and fibula against the Texans in Week 11 and immediately underwent surgery, is reportedly battling complications from that surgery.

Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan tweeted Thursday morning that, "Hearing from several different people over last few days that Alex Smith is having devastating complications from his broken leg surgery [and is] battling infection."

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport added: "It's premature to say what this means for his playing future. But it is being handled with care and dealt with seriously by doctors."

The Redskins also released a statement Thursday morning:

"On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans. Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honor the Smith family's request for privacy at this time."

Smith was initially looking at an 8-10 month recovery though that timeline could be extended indefinitely based on the severity of the complications. The Redskins signed him to a four-year, $94 million deal in the offseason, including $71 million guaranteed.

Washington has lost three straight since Smith's injury, and on Monday night they lost Smith's backup, Colt McCoy for the season to a broken leg. Currently 6-6 and in second place in the NFC East the Redskins will rely on recently signed Mark Sanchez over the final four games. They've also signed former NFL journeyman Josh Johnson to add depth behind Sanchez.