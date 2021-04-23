Now retired quarterback Alex Smith suffered a serious leg injury in 2018 that not only nearly ended his career, but could've caused him serious long-term medical challenges. Smith made a miraculous recovery and ended up hitting the field again in the 2020 season, shocking many that he could not only suit up, but play competitively in a game.

Many in the sports world rallied behind Smith, impressed with his work ethic, his desire to return to football and the motivation he had during his recovery, but Smith says some in the Washington Football Team organization were not as supportive.

Smith called the coaches "patronizing," saying all they wanted from his recovery was a "cute story." His father, Doug, also had strong words for the team saying they "sabotaged" Alex's return.

Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop reported the news, explaining that Smith was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, despite "world-renowned doctors" pronouncing him physically able to perform. Bishop said Smith did not "understand the tactics his coaches used to keep him sidelined."

He also reported Smith was was asked by the coaches to carry extra weight, push sleds and hurdle bags for drills, something he had not done in his 15 previous years in the NFL. He was also the only one traversing 4,000 yards a day on average on the team.

According to Bishop, Smith believed the team "wanted to see if it could break him" and the team physician agreed that was the case.

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera says he never intended to patronize Smith and that he was "scared to death" to put him in a game.

"At the end of the day, I commend Alex because he proved everyone wrong and exceeded any reasonable expectations that anyone had set for him. He not only made it back onto the field but led us to the playoffs. It was a truly remarkable feat," Rivera said.

Smith's wife Elizabeth feels like he used this treatment as extra motivation to get back to football and to take the starting quarterback position.

Smith ended up winning Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2020 and the team made it to the playoffs.