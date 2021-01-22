Several NFL teams have filled their head coaching vacancies in recent weeks. However, one hot name that hasn't landed a head coaching job is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

In an interview with Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith can't believe that Bieniemy hasn't been hired for a head coaching position.

"I think it's ridiculous that he hasn't been hired yet," Smith said. "I know the interview process is weird with the team still in it but regardless, I don't see how you excuse it."

Bieniemy and Smith both got to Kansas City in 2013 -- Bienemy was the running backs coach until 2017 when he was promoted to offensive coordinator, the same season Smith was traded to the Washington Football Team. Smith believes that Bieniemy would be a great leader if he were to receive a head coaching opportunity.

"A true leader of men, Smith said. "Here's a guy who had played for a long time, was a great teacher, commanded respect because he gave respect. He brought that energy every single day, the passion."

Since becoming the Chiefs offensive coordinator, Kansas City has averaged 415.8 yards-per-game, had the top offense in the league in 2018, made it to the AFC Championship game three years in a row and won Super Bowl 53 .

The Houston Texans are the only team without a head coach after firing Bill O'Brien early in the 2020 season. That job could become more attractive if the team can convince star quarterback Deshaun Watson to stick around. Watson has tried to persuade the team's front office to interview Bieniemy for their vacancy.