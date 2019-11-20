Alex Smith works out with Dwayne Haskins at Redskins practice a year after brutal leg injury
Smith has been a mentor to the rookie QB
This week marks one year since Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a devastating leg injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2018 season as well as the 2019 season. From 17 surgeries, to the slow process of walking under his own power, Smith has come a long way since the initial injury and now he is back assisting his team.
On Wednesday, the 35-year-old was seen helping the Redskins and their rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, as well as quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, with handoff drills. Smith was with the quarterbacks during individual practice and was standing without any sort of crutch.
Smith has been a constant help for 22-year old Haskins throughout the season. Haskins called Smith "a really great voice" to have. He said he is thankful for the help from his older counterpart.
"I really appreciate since him since he's been here with me trying to help me," Haskins told NBC Sports.
Smith has had quite the journey since breaking his tibia and fibula bones in the Week 11 game against the Houston Texans in 2018. His wife posted a video on the anniversary of the incident showing the behind-the-scenes of what Smith has gone through over the past year and just how much progress he has made.
The QB wants to get back on an NFL field eventually and has a long way to go before he does so, but his improvement has been incredible and this workout is just another step in that process.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Texans vs. Colts odds, TNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Colts vs. Texans game 10,000 times.
-
Steelers sticking with Rudolph at QB
Rudolph struggled in Pittsburgh's Week 11 loss in Cleveland
-
Cowboys starting OL returns to practice
It's a great sign the team's former second-round pick could return sooner than later
-
Texans need to take risks with QB/WR duo
Digging in to some of the league's best passing-game combinations with Houston's lethal duo
-
Smith-Schuster likely out for Week 12
The team's No. 1 WR suffered a concussion and knee injury during Pittsburgh's loss to Cleveland
-
Week 12 NFL odds, ATS picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night