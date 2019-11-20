Alex Smith works out with Dwayne Haskins at Redskins practice a year after brutal leg injury

This week marks one year since Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a devastating leg injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2018 season as well as the 2019 season. From 17 surgeries, to the slow process of walking under his own power, Smith has come a long way since the initial injury and now he is back assisting his team.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old was seen helping the Redskins and their rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, as well as quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, with handoff drills. Smith was with the quarterbacks during individual practice and was standing without any sort of crutch.

Alex Smith doing handoffs to Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins quarterbacks during individual drills pic.twitter.com/WlhrqLuYyq — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 20, 2019

Smith has been a constant help for 22-year old Haskins throughout the season. Haskins called Smith "a really great voice" to have. He said he is thankful for the help from his older counterpart.

"I really appreciate since him since he's been here with me trying to help me," Haskins told NBC Sports.

Smith has had quite the journey since breaking his tibia and fibula bones in the Week 11 game against the Houston Texans in 2018. His wife posted a video on the anniversary of the incident showing the behind-the-scenes of what Smith has gone through over the past year and just how much progress he has made.

The QB wants to get back on an NFL field eventually and has a long way to go before he does so, but his improvement has been incredible and this workout is just another step in that process.