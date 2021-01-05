Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith and his family have been through a lot since his near career-ending injury. In 2019, Smith revealed he had 17 operations on the broken leg he suffered while playing in 2018.

Smith was told his career might be over, there was a chance he could lose his leg and at one point the infections were nearly life threatening.

With help from his doctors, his family, his teammates and his own perseverance, Smith was not only able to walk again, but play in the NFL again, something once thought impossible by many.

To commemorate the hard-fought journey, his leg brace was turned into a trophy.

His wife, Liz Smith, who has been vocal about his recovery on social media, shared a photo of the brace on Instagram with a message to Alex.

She wrote:

"Waiting for this game and I'm a nervous wreck. I look up at our bookshelves as a reminder of where we have been and the hard work to get to this moment. No matter the outcome, Alex has already won. He has beat the largest challenge life has thrown our way. I am incredibly proud and will be cheering loud. Let's go Washington! Special thanks to @coldhardart for transforming a symbol of hard times to a trophy of triumph we can proudly put on our shelves."

Here is a look at the trophy, that resembles the Lombardi Trophy:

Many were shocked at how quickly Smith was able to return to football, showing up at practice and taking reps. What was even more shocking for many was when he was back taking snaps in NFL games.

Through the ups and downs of the Washington Football Team quarterback situation, with off-field drama revolving around Dwayne Haskins and his eventual release from the team, Smith found himself in the position to lead his team to an NFC East championship.

While the division was less than impressive this regular season, Smith rallying to help his team punch a ticket to the playoffs is something many NFL fans outside of Washington found themselves rooting for and celebrating.

Smith is expected to be named Comeback Player of the Year.