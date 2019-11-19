Alex Smith's wife posts emotional video showing QB's recovery after devastating injury
Elizabeth Smith gives a look into what the QB has been through
A year ago this week, Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury that has sidelined him since and created a very long road to recovery for the 35-year-old. At the time, Smith's leg injury was compared to Joe Theismann's, who's similar injury happened 33 years to the day prior. Smith's injury required 17 surgeries.
On Monday, the one year anniversary of the scary play, Smith's wife Elizabeth posted a video showing a glimpse of what the QB has been through in the last 365 days. She captioned it, "November 18... 1 year and so much to be grateful for."
The video played to Andra Day's "Rise Up" and started with an image of Smith on the cart from the day of the injury, going through the journey showing the progress and hard times for No. 11. From laying in his hospital bed with "get well soon" balloons surrounding him, to images of his family in the waiting room, you could feel the stress and struggles through the video.
The post continues showing Smith smiling, getting out of the hospital and with his kids in the car. You then see him concentrating and breathing deeply trying to take slow steps on the injured foot in a cast and on crutches, with pain in his face but a look of determination.
His progress goes from a few steps and mostly sitting and resting, to holding a football and walking under his own power.
The compilation ends with a triumphant Smith slowly working out and favoring his good leg while carrying weights, but still getting the job done. As the post concludes, there is a video of him running on the treadmill as trainers in the back yell with encouragement for him to go faster.
Elizabeth's post showed what people do not always get to see about athlete's injuries, It showed just how much Smith has done and how far he has come. It highlighted normal family moments through the chaos and times of Smith pushing himself when it was clearly difficult.
Elizabeth has posted on social media at various milestones saying Smith is getting closer to the goal and says of her husband, "The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched."
Smith missed the rest of the 2018 season and is sidelined for the entire 2019 season, but in the past has said he hopes to play in the NFL again some day.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Matt Nagy will continue to call plays
Matt Nagy will still lead the Chicago offense
-
Tomlin speaks on Browns melee
Tomlin says that his team can't learn anything from what occurred between Myles Garrett and...
-
Antonio Brown apologizes to Robert Kraft
Antonio Brown apologized to Robert Kraft and now everyone thinks the Pats will land the WR...
-
Dak Prescott belongs in MVP conversation
It's time to stop omitting Prescott from the MVP race, because he's been earning a nod all...
-
Twitter reacts to Rivers' terrible night
Tough night for No. 17
-
Zimmer: Cousins played his best game
Cousins led an incredible come-from-behind win after being down 20 points at halftime
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night