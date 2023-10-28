Since their first meeting in 1969, the Jets and Giants have battled for the right to lay claim as the Big Apple's superior pro football team. That battle for supremacy will play out on the gridiron once again this Sunday in a game that promises to be a highly contested showdown.
While the two teams (and fan bases) continue to debate which team is better, what would a roster of the team's all-time best players look like? We decided to find out by putting together an "All-Gotham Team" ahead of Sunday's showdown. As you can imagine, this 53-man roster includes scores of Hall of Famers and all-time franchise legends. Unfortunately, several Big Apple legends did't make the cut.
So, did we get it right? Take a look for yourself.
*- denotes players currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Offense
|Starter
|Backup
QB
Joe Namath, NYJ*
Eli Manning, NYG
|Phil Simms
RB
Curtis Martin, NYJ*
Frank Gifford, NYG*
|Tiki Barber, NYG
|FB
|Matt Snell, NYJ
|WR
|Don Maynard, NYJ*
|Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
|WR
|Amani Toomer, NYG
|Plaxico Burress, NYG
|WR
|Al Toon, NYJ
|Wesley Walker, NYJ
|LT
|Winston Hill, NYJ*
|Rosey Brown, NYG*
|LG
|Randy Rasmussen, NYJ
|David Diehl, NYG
|C
|Kevin Mawae, NYJ*
|Mel Hein, NYG*
|RG
|Chris Snee, NYG
|Dave Herman, NYJ
|RT
|Marvin Powell, NYJ
|David Diehl, NYG
|TE
|Mark Bavaro, NYG
|Jeremy Shockey, NYG
Biggest roster snub: WR Wayne Chrebet, NYJ
Chrebet is a beloved fan favorite with Jets fans, and for good reason. But we couldn't exclude the player we picked instead, Burress, who capped off the Giants' historic upset over the Patriots with the game-winning touchdown catch. Burress also had a monster game in the Giants' epic win in Lambeau Field two weeks earlier.
It was also tough to not put Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis Anderson on the roster, but there was simply nowhere to put Anderson given the immense talent both teams have at running back. While he didn't crack our roster, Anderson will always have a spot in Giants' lore after leading Big Blue to a "super" upset win over the Bills.
Gifford, one of the backs who did make the cut, was perhaps the franchise's first star players. He was a highly versatile player who was the offensive catalyst behind the Giants' first championship in 1956.
While the '80s Jets were largely known for their defense, wideouts Toon and Walker weren't overlooked during the construction of this roster. Walker spent 13 years with the Jets and led the NFL in receiving yards in 1978. Giants fans remember Toon for his touchdown catch in the final moments of the 1988 regular season that eliminated Big Blue from playoff contender.
Defense
|Starter
|Backup
DE
Michael Strahan, NYG*
Justin Tuck, NYG
DT
Marty Lyons, NYJ
Rosey Grier, NYG
|NT
|Joe Klecko, NYJ*
DT
Gerry Philbin, NYJ
Shaun Ellis, NYJ
DE
Mark Gastineau, NYJ
Leonard Marshall, NYG
OLB
Lawrence Taylor, NYG*
Mo Lewis, NYJ
ILB
Harry Carson, NYG*
Jessie Armstead, NYG
ILB
Sam Huff, NYG*
Mo Lewis, NYJ
OLB
Larry Grantham, NYJ
Carl Banks, NYG
CB
Darrelle Revis, NYJ*
Johnny Sample, NYJ
CB
Dick Lynch, NYG
Willie Williams, NYG
|FS
|Jimmy Patton, NYG
|Bill Baird, NYJ
|SS
|Emlen Tunnell, NYG*
|Victor Green, NYJ
Biggest roster snub: DE John Abraham, NYJ
Abraham was a highly efficient player during his half-dozen years with the Jets. His position, though, was one of the toughest ones to make on our roster.
Jets fans likely noticed that three-fourths of the iconic "New York Sack Exchange" defensive line cracked our starting lineup. Giants fans also probably noticed that three-fourths of the roster's starting linebacker corps played for Big Blue. The group is spearheaded by Taylor, who many regard as the greatest defensive player of all-time.
Special Teams
|Starter
|Backup
K
Jim Turner, NYJ
P
Dave Jennings, NYG
LS
Zak DeOssie, NYG
|KR
|Emlen Tunnell, NYG*
|Amani Toomer, NYG
|PR
|Emlen Tunnell, NYG*
|Amani Toomer, NYG
Biggest roster snub: K Lawrence Tynes, NYG
Tynes made several clutch kicks during the Giants' two most recent Super Bowl runs. But the nod ultimately went to Turner, whose three field goals in Super Bowl III helped the Jets pull off the biggest upset in pro football history.