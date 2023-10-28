Since their first meeting in 1969, the Jets and Giants have battled for the right to lay claim as the Big Apple's superior pro football team. That battle for supremacy will play out on the gridiron once again this Sunday in a game that promises to be a highly contested showdown.

While the two teams (and fan bases) continue to debate which team is better, what would a roster of the team's all-time best players look like? We decided to find out by putting together an "All-Gotham Team" ahead of Sunday's showdown. As you can imagine, this 53-man roster includes scores of Hall of Famers and all-time franchise legends. Unfortunately, several Big Apple legends did't make the cut.

So, did we get it right? Take a look for yourself.

*- denotes players currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Offense



Starter Backup

QB Joe Namath, NYJ* Eli Manning, NYG Phil Simms RB Curtis Martin, NYJ* Frank Gifford, NYG* Tiki Barber, NYG FB Matt Snell, NYJ



WR Don Maynard, NYJ* Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

WR Amani Toomer, NYG Plaxico Burress, NYG

WR Al Toon, NYJ Wesley Walker, NYJ

LT Winston Hill, NYJ* Rosey Brown, NYG*

LG Randy Rasmussen, NYJ David Diehl, NYG

C Kevin Mawae, NYJ* Mel Hein, NYG*

RG Chris Snee, NYG Dave Herman, NYJ

RT Marvin Powell, NYJ David Diehl, NYG

TE Mark Bavaro, NYG Jeremy Shockey, NYG



Biggest roster snub: WR Wayne Chrebet, NYJ

Chrebet is a beloved fan favorite with Jets fans, and for good reason. But we couldn't exclude the player we picked instead, Burress, who capped off the Giants' historic upset over the Patriots with the game-winning touchdown catch. Burress also had a monster game in the Giants' epic win in Lambeau Field two weeks earlier.

It was also tough to not put Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis Anderson on the roster, but there was simply nowhere to put Anderson given the immense talent both teams have at running back. While he didn't crack our roster, Anderson will always have a spot in Giants' lore after leading Big Blue to a "super" upset win over the Bills.

Gifford, one of the backs who did make the cut, was perhaps the franchise's first star players. He was a highly versatile player who was the offensive catalyst behind the Giants' first championship in 1956.

While the '80s Jets were largely known for their defense, wideouts Toon and Walker weren't overlooked during the construction of this roster. Walker spent 13 years with the Jets and led the NFL in receiving yards in 1978. Giants fans remember Toon for his touchdown catch in the final moments of the 1988 regular season that eliminated Big Blue from playoff contender.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Defense



Starter Backup

DE Michael Strahan, NYG* Justin Tuck, NYG DT Marty Lyons, NYJ Rosey Grier, NYG NT Joe Klecko, NYJ*



DT Gerry Philbin, NYJ Shaun Ellis, NYJ DE Mark Gastineau, NYJ Leonard Marshall, NYG OLB Lawrence Taylor, NYG* Mo Lewis, NYJ ILB Harry Carson, NYG* Jessie Armstead, NYG ILB Sam Huff, NYG* Mo Lewis, NYJ OLB Larry Grantham, NYJ Carl Banks, NYG CB Darrelle Revis, NYJ* Johnny Sample, NYJ CB Dick Lynch, NYG Willie Williams, NYG FS Jimmy Patton, NYG Bill Baird, NYJ

SS Emlen Tunnell, NYG* Victor Green, NYJ



Biggest roster snub: DE John Abraham, NYJ

Abraham was a highly efficient player during his half-dozen years with the Jets. His position, though, was one of the toughest ones to make on our roster.

Jets fans likely noticed that three-fourths of the iconic "New York Sack Exchange" defensive line cracked our starting lineup. Giants fans also probably noticed that three-fourths of the roster's starting linebacker corps played for Big Blue. The group is spearheaded by Taylor, who many regard as the greatest defensive player of all-time.

Special Teams



Starter Backup K Jim Turner, NYJ P Dave Jennings, NYG LS Zak DeOssie, NYG KR Emlen Tunnell, NYG*

Amani Toomer, NYG PR Emlen Tunnell, NYG*

Amani Toomer, NYG

Biggest roster snub: K Lawrence Tynes, NYG

Tynes made several clutch kicks during the Giants' two most recent Super Bowl runs. But the nod ultimately went to Turner, whose three field goals in Super Bowl III helped the Jets pull off the biggest upset in pro football history.