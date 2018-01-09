'All in on Tennessee' is Bill Belichick's new slogan after Patriots 'tensions' rumors

It was only a matter of time until Bill Belichick got fed up with questions not related to the upcoming Divisional Round game between the Titans and Patriots. The Pats coach is not afraid to turn a press conference into an awkward showdown of frowns between him and the media, and he rarely loses in those circumstances.

It happened again on Tuesday, when Belichick decided to control the narrative and shift the chatter away from reports of "tension" within the Patriots and onto the football game at hand. He even came up with a new slogan.

Belichick took to the podium and dropped the line "all in on Tennessee" early. He then circled back at the end of his opening statements to let everyone know that he was done taking non-football questions and that he would be "all in on Tennessee."

"We've dealt with some non-Tennessee subjects here over the last few days. At this point I'm all in on Tennessee," Belichick said. "So we'll answer any questions about the Titans but that's it."

About four minutes into the Q&A portion of the program, someone followed up with a pretty clever "while preparing for Tennessee, did you mention any of those non-Tennessee subjects" type of question. It didn't fly.

And Belichick simply did what he's done so many times before, repeating his mantra.

"Yeah, we're on to Tennessee," Belichick said.

This shouldn't be a surprise that he's doing this. It's worked very well before, notably when he coined the phrase "We're on to Cincinnati" following an embarrassing 2014 loss to the Chiefs.

The Patriots would summarily eviscerate the Bengals in their game the next week, reminding everyone who was calling Tom Brady old and washed up that he is still good at football. People wanted to know if Brady should be benched after that Chiefs game -- he has won two Super Bowl titles since and will likely be the MVP at 40 years old this year.

Whatever the Patriots are dealing with right now is certainly different than the concerns with New England from 2014, since that was all football-related back in 2014. Now New England is dealing with internal struggles of a sort.

But, um, spoiler: they'll be fine. It's the Titans you should feel bad for -- when you get named in a Belichick press conference slogan, it usually has negative results for your team.