All proceeds from Texans-Cowboys game will go to Hurricane Harvey relief
All game tickets and parking passes will cost $25 and proceeds will be donated
The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys will donate all proceeds from their final preseason game to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.
The Texans announced the joint effort between the teams and their players in a statement from their team PR account on Tuesday. The Cowboys made a simultaneous announcement via their official website.
All tickets for the game, which has been moved to the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will cost $25, as will parking. The Texans announced that the proceeds from those sales will go to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and The Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast.
The Texans and Cowboys have been making additional relief efforts on their own:
Texans star J.J. Watt has also raised over $3 million through his YouCaring.com page, including a $1 million donation from Titans managing owner Amy Adams Strunk.
Anyone looking to make a donation on their own can click here to donate to the Houston Flood Relief Fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross.
